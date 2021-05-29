Blue Valley West, Aquinas, Miege win girls prep soccer championships: Saturday’s recap

The Blue Valley West girls soccer team celebrates with the hard-earned hardware Saturday afternoon in Topeka. @BVWestJAGS Twitter

The girls high school soccer teams from Blue Valley West, St. Thomas Aquinas and Bishop Miege are 2021 state champions.

For the Stags (Miege) and Jags (BV West), these championships have become a somewhat seasonal tradition: It’s No. 5 in a row for Miege, No. 4 for BV West.

For Aquinas, however, a super-tense ending (and heartbreak for Blue Valley Southwest) was required for the Saints to earn the trophy.

One more thing is certain: The Eastern Kansas League reasserted its dominance in soccer this weekend, sweeping all three Kansas girls titles, 6A, 5A and 4-1A, for the fourth straight time.

Here’s the recap from each of these Saturday championship showdowns.

Class 6

Blue Valley West beat SM East 2-1 Saturday afternoon for its fourth straight championship in the Sunflower State’s largest high school sports classification.

In a close match at Topeka’s Hummer Sports Park, Elizabeth Pujado scored the opening goal for the Jaguars (16-3-2), who added a second goal and held off Shawnee Mission East for the victory.

Class 5

St. Thomas Aquinas had its hands full with Blue Valley Southwest Saturday at Spring Hill High School, but the Saints prevailed 2-1 in a tense bonus period that concluded with a 5-3 edge in penalty kicks.

This is Aquinas’ first state title since 2016.

Class 4-1A

Bishop Miege is a state champion again.

Claiming their fifth straight state title, the Stags (15-6) beat Mulvane/Udall 4-0 at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita.

Miege led 2-0 at halftime and the pressure only continued in the second half. For six of the Stags’ 10 seniors, it was their first time playing in a state-title game.