Blue Valley, Gardner Edgerton ride big innings into Kansas 6A championship showdown

Gardner Edgerton is up to bat against Derby Saturday during the Class 6A semifinals in Fort Scott, Kan. Frank Bell/@bellfgehs Twitter

Blue Valley put up 11 runs in the third inning of a state high school semifinal baseball game against Manhattan, winning 15-0 via the run rule and advancing to a Saturday evening title showdown against Gardner Edgerton.

With the championship in the state’s largest classification up for grabs, it will be a stout 5:45 p.m. matchup Saturday of 22-win clubs.

While Blue Valley (22-2) made quick work of Manhattan, Gardner Edgerton (also 22-2) broke out for five runs in the fifth inning of its own semifinal to dispatch Derby.

This story will be updated.

Blue Valley junior second baseman @mallen_20 with a big rbi knock to push the @BVBaseballCoach lead to 3-0 in the second. @damagehitter pic.twitter.com/yi4b6jDfLE — TMacKC (@TMackKC) May 29, 2021

The Blazers advance to the 6A State Championship game!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/RUEHYHxTyn — Scott Peavey (@ADPeaveyGEHS) May 29, 2021