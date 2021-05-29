High School Sports
Blue Valley, Gardner Edgerton ride big innings into Kansas 6A championship showdown
Blue Valley put up 11 runs in the third inning of a state high school semifinal baseball game against Manhattan, winning 15-0 via the run rule and advancing to a Saturday evening title showdown against Gardner Edgerton.
With the championship in the state’s largest classification up for grabs, it will be a stout 5:45 p.m. matchup Saturday of 22-win clubs.
While Blue Valley (22-2) made quick work of Manhattan, Gardner Edgerton (also 22-2) broke out for five runs in the fifth inning of its own semifinal to dispatch Derby.
This story will be updated.
Comments