Here’s who’s still in hunt for titles at Kansas state high school baseball tournaments

The baseball tournaments for Kansas high schoolers were playing out Friday and Saturday this week. File photo

Baseball fever spread across Kansas Friday as semifinals played out and championship pairings took shape.

Here’s a recap of what went down around the state in the late morning and early afternoon Friday.

Class 6A

Saturday’s semifinal matchups were halfway set as of 4 p.m. Friday afternoon at the LaRoche Baseball Complex in Fort Scott.

It’ll be Gardner Edgerton (21-2) vs. Derby (19-4) at 11 a.m., followed by the Blue Valley/Free State winner vs. Olathe West/Manhattan winner in the 1 o’clock hour.

Those latter two quarterfinals were being played later Friday.

Gardner Edgerton advaned with a 4-1 win over Washburn Rural. Derby beat Blue Valley West 3-2. Both quarterfinal games were played earlier Friday afternoon.

Class 5A

At Wichita State’s Eck Stadium, Andover Central (23-1) beat Hays (18-4) 6-4 and Maize South (18-6) beat Blue Valley Southwest (20-4) 11-0.

Those games were semifinals. Now for the final: Andover Central plays Maize South for the 5A crown early Friday evening. Blue Valley Southwest was playing Hays for third place Friday afternoon.

Class 4A

Bishop Miege (17-7) outlasted Paola (21-3) 10-4 in a game that was close early at Salina’s Dean Evans Stadium.

The Stags were to play for the 4A championship Friday evening against Clay Center Community/Wakefield (21-3), a 3-2 winner earlier Friday over Wakefield.

Class 3A

At K-State’s Tointon Family Stadium in Manhattan, Anderson County (22-3) was to play Rock Creek (20-5) for the championship at 5:45 p.m. Friday.

Anderson County advanced with a 5-4 win over Frontenac in eight innings, while Rock Creek moved into the finale with an 8-3 victory over Minneapolis.

Class 2-1A

At Great Bend, it’s Valley Falls (21-2) vs. Sedgwick (24-1) for the title Friday at 5:45 p.m.

Sedgwick advanced with a 7-6 decision vs. Spearville, while Valley Falls beat Ellis 3-0.