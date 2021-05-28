Kansas girls high school soccer: 2 of 3 Saturday finals will be all-KC area affairs

File photo

Two of three Kansas girls high school soccer finals feature a KC-area team playing another KC-area team.

Here’s a rundown of Friday’s results from Wichita to Spring Hill, with schedules for Saturday.

Class 6A

Shawnee Mission East and Blue Valley West will play Saturday for the championship after each recorded wins in respective semifinals Friday night.

These two certainly took different paths to the Saturday state final at Topeka’s Hummer Sports Park, with SM East edging Manhattan 2-1 and BV West trouncing Washburn Rural 6-0.

SM East (16-4-0) and BV West (16-3-2) will meet for the championship Saturday at 2 p.m. in Topeka.

Class 5A

In the Friday 5A semifinals at Spring Hill High School, Blue Valley Southwest improved to 14-1-3 with a 2-0 victory over Maize South, while St. Thomas Aquinas got past Bishop Carroll 3-2.

Saturday’s 5A final at Spring Hill, BV Southwest vs. Aquinas, is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. in Spring Hill.

Class 4A

In the 4A semifinals Friday evening at Wichita’s Stryker Sports Complex, Bishop Miege beat McPherson 1-0 in double-overtime with a 95th-minute goal. Earlier, Mulvane/Udall beat Louisburg 2-1.

Miege (14-6-0) meets Mulvane/Udall (16-4-0) Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Stryker complex in Wichita.