Missouri baseball state tournaments: St. Pius advances, others have big games Saturday

The baseball tournaments for Kansas high schoolers were playing out Friday and Saturday this week. File photo

St. Pius put the clamps down on Warsaw Friday, winning a 14-2 rout to advance to the Missouri Class 3 high school baseball semifinals.

St. Pius will play the winner of another, later-Friday quarterfinal, Jefferson of Festus vs. Kelly, in Wednesday’s Class 3 semifinals at the state tournament. Game time of that Wednesday semifinal is 11 a.m.

The other semifinal will feature Elsberry vs. either Lynn or Skyline, who were to meet in a later-Friday quarterfinal, at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Class 3 state final is Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Class 6

Here are Saturday’s quarterfinal pairings for Class 6:

Ray-Pec vs. Liberty, 1 p.m.

Jefferson City vs. Republic, 2 p.m.

Lindbergh vs. Christian Brothers College, 3 p.m.

Francis Howell vs. Fort Zumwalt West, 3 p.m.

The semifinals are June 4 at 4 and 6:30 p.m., and the final is June 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Class 5

Here are Saturday’s quarterfinal pairings for Class 5, with all games at noon:

Grain Valley vs. Smithville

Festus vs. Rockwood Summit

Parkway Central vs. Fort Zumwalt South

Willard vs. Glendale

The semifinals are June 4 at 11 a.m. at 1:30 p.m., and the final is June 5 at 1:30 p.m.

Class 4

The Class 4 quarterfinals Friday featured:

Kennett vs. Priory

Summit Christian vs. Lafayette of St. Joseph

St. Charles West vs. Blair Oaks

Springfield Catholic vs. Hollister

The semifinals are Wednesday at 4 and 6:30 p.m., and the final is Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Class 2

Monday’s semifinals feature Holcomb vs. East Buchanan at 4 p.m. and Putnam County vs. either Gainesville or Marionville at 6:30. The final is Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Class 1

Monday’s semifinals feature Oran vs. Green City at 11 a.m. and St. Elizabeth vs. Leeton at 1:30 p.m. The final is Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.