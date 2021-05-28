High School Sports
Missouri baseball state tournaments: St. Pius advances, others have big games Saturday
St. Pius put the clamps down on Warsaw Friday, winning a 14-2 rout to advance to the Missouri Class 3 high school baseball semifinals.
St. Pius will play the winner of another, later-Friday quarterfinal, Jefferson of Festus vs. Kelly, in Wednesday’s Class 3 semifinals at the state tournament. Game time of that Wednesday semifinal is 11 a.m.
The other semifinal will feature Elsberry vs. either Lynn or Skyline, who were to meet in a later-Friday quarterfinal, at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Class 3 state final is Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
Class 6
Here are Saturday’s quarterfinal pairings for Class 6:
- Ray-Pec vs. Liberty, 1 p.m.
- Jefferson City vs. Republic, 2 p.m.
- Lindbergh vs. Christian Brothers College, 3 p.m.
- Francis Howell vs. Fort Zumwalt West, 3 p.m.
The semifinals are June 4 at 4 and 6:30 p.m., and the final is June 5 at 6:30 p.m.
Class 5
Here are Saturday’s quarterfinal pairings for Class 5, with all games at noon:
- Grain Valley vs. Smithville
- Festus vs. Rockwood Summit
- Parkway Central vs. Fort Zumwalt South
- Willard vs. Glendale
The semifinals are June 4 at 11 a.m. at 1:30 p.m., and the final is June 5 at 1:30 p.m.
Class 4
The Class 4 quarterfinals Friday featured:
Kennett vs. Priory
Summit Christian vs. Lafayette of St. Joseph
St. Charles West vs. Blair Oaks
Springfield Catholic vs. Hollister
The semifinals are Wednesday at 4 and 6:30 p.m., and the final is Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Class 2
Monday’s semifinals feature Holcomb vs. East Buchanan at 4 p.m. and Putnam County vs. either Gainesville or Marionville at 6:30. The final is Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Class 1
Monday’s semifinals feature Oran vs. Green City at 11 a.m. and St. Elizabeth vs. Leeton at 1:30 p.m. The final is Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
