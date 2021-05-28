Kansas high school softball: Olathe North playing for championship Friday afternoon

The state softball finals are this week/weekend around Kansas. File photo

The Kansas high school softball tournaments are working their way to finality across the Sunflower State.

Here’s a recap of Friday’s action so far:

Class 6A

In the 6A softball semifinals in Shawnee, Olathe North (18-6) survived what could only be described as a wild one against one-loss Free State.

The Eagles and Free State were scoreless into the ninth inning before North took a 2-0 lead on a two-out double by Paige Martin. Free State evened the tally in the bottom of the ninth, however, as Georgia Rea singles and Kinsey Clopton scored.

Olathe North reclaimed the lead for good atop the 11th on a two-out solo home run by Allie Stipsits.

EAGLES with a gigantic win in the semi-final of the @KSHSAA state championship tournament.



The girls win 3-2 in 11 innings vs league rival Lawrence Free State.



The championship game starts in 20 minutes. Stay tuned. @ON_Students @JasonHermanON @KSHSAA pic.twitter.com/bDzQaKG4Tc — Josh Price (@ADPriceON) May 28, 2021

Topeka (24-0) advanced to the championship earlier Friday with a 1-0 win over Gardner Edgerton. The 6A final was to be played Friday afternoon shortly after the conclusion of the Olathe North-Free State game.

Gardner Edgerton and Free State will play for third place.

Class 5A

In the 5A semifinals Friday afternoon at Wichita’s Wilkins Stadium on the WSU campus, Basehor-Linwood (21-3) beat Goddard 1-0 and Bishop Carroll (22-0) beat Eisenhower 3-1.

Basehor-Linwood and Bishop Carroll were to play for the championship at 5 p.m. Friday.

Class 4A

The 4A tourney quarterfinals set to be contested Friday evening in Salina were to feature the following matchups, with semifinals and the final Saturday:

Holton (21-1) vs. Winfield (14-8), 4 p.m.

Clay Center Community/Wakefield vs. Pratt (17-5), 4 p.m.

Andale/Garden Plain (19-3) vs. Eudora, 6 p.m.

Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege vs. Wamego (17-5), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

In the 3A final at Manhattan Friday, Cheney (25-1) beat Silver Lake 1-0 for the championship.

Class 2-1A

In the 2-1A final at Pratt Friday, Pittsburg’s St. Mary’s Colgan (22-3) beat Burlingame 6-0 for the championship.