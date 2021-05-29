Check out Friday’s results from the Missouri and Kansas track and field championships

Here are Friday’s top results from the ongoing high school track and field championships in Missouri and Kansas.

Both meets continued Saturday in Jefferson City and Wichita, respectively.

MISSOURI RESULTS

Friday, in Jefferson City; at Adkins Stadium

CLASS 4 BOYS

Top 10 and area team scores: 1. Webb City, 64; 2. Kearney, 57; 3. Trinity Catholic, 49; T4. Festus, 47; T4. Willard, 47; 6. West Plains, 35; 7. Camdenton, 34; 8. Parkway North, 33; 9. Kirksville, 30; 10. Hannibal, 29; 12. Smithville, 25; T15. Grandview, 19; T17. Harrisonville, 18; 28. Warrensburg, 7; T29. Platte County, 6; T33. Ruskin, 4; T36. Raytown South, 3; T36. Van Horn, 3. No score: Lincoln Prep, Winnetonka.

Event winners and KC-area finalists

100: 1. Thwing, Union, 10.94; 2. Michel, Harrisonville, 10.95; 6. Weddington, Grandview, 11.00. 200: 1. Wright, Hillsboro, 22.00; 8. A. Mitchell, Van Horn, 22.55. 400: 1. Logan, Parkway North, 49.56; 2. Arellano, Kearney, 50.10; 6. Rowell, Raytown South, 51.73; 7. Hofer, Kearney, 51.77; 8. Williams, Ruskin, 52.15. 800: 1. Simpson, West Plains, 1:56.64. 1,600: 1. Simpson, West Plains, 4:22.13; 7. Belardo, Warrensburg, 4:29.60. 3,200: 1. Simpson, West Plains, 9:19.23; 4. Palmer, Warrensburg, 9:33.15. 110 hurdles: 1. Wormek, Camdenton, 14.60; 2. Noland, Kearney, 14.74. 300 hurdles: 1. Wright, Hillsboro, 39.00; 2. Foster, Smithville, 40.01. 400 relay: 1. Harrisonville, 43.55; 6. Ruskin, 44.10. 800 relay: 1. Moberly, 1:31.75; 3. Smithville, 1:32.05; 6. Kearney, 1:32.66. 1,600 relay: 1. Kearney, 3:29.18. 3,200 relay: 1. Festus, 8:12.77; 3. Kearney, 8:16.31. High jump: 1. Jewell, Carl Junction, 6-7.5; 4. Cox, Smithville, 6-5; 7. Schultz, Platte County, 6-3.5. Pole vault: 1. Crisostomo, Helias Catholic, 15-0.75; 8. Wilson, Grandview, 12-11.75. Long jump: 1. Garrard, Webb City, 23-3.25;2. Noland, Kearney, 23-0; 3. Mcgee, Grandview, 22-11.75; 7. S. Mitchell, Van Horn, 21-9.5. Triple jump: 1. Norwood, Trinity Catholic, 46-8; 3. Mcgee, Grandview, 45-5.75; 6. Phillips, Grandview, 44-2.75. Shot put: 1. Swadley, Willard, 66-11.5; 7. Farrell, Smithville, 50-0.75; 8. Trotter, Smithville, 47-10.5. Discus: 1. Swadley, Willard, 185-4; 2. Smith, Kearney, 170-5; 5. Grace, Kearney, 160-0; 6. Farrell, Smithville, 153-8. Javelin: 1. Clubine, Hannibal, 177-11; 5. Fowler, Platte County, 157-2.

CLASS 4 GIRLS

Top 10 and area team scores: 1. Trinity Catholic, 59; 2. Parkway Central, 54; 3. St. Teresa’s Academy, 53; 4. Platte County, 39.5; 5. Marshfield, 38; 6. Lutheran South, 35; 7. Raytown South, 33.5; 8. Nerinx Hall, 32; 9. Kearney, 30; 10. Smithville, 28; 12. Winnetonka, 26; 27. Lincoln Prep, 10; 37. Warrensburg, 3; T40. Grandview, 1. No score: Harrisonville.

Event winners and KC-area finalists

100: 1. Akins, Raytown South, 11.56. 200: 1. Akins, Raytown South, 23.95; 8. La. North, St. Teresa’s Academy, 25.88. 400: 1. Akins, Raytown South, 55.43; 6. Luna, Platte County, 1:00.10. 800: 1. Schelp, Lutheran South, 2:18.35; 2. Cutler, Smithville, 2:19.89; 6. Swan, St. Teresa’s Academy, 2:23.09; 7. Riffle, St. Teresa’s Academy, 2:23.44. 1,600: 1. Schelp, Lutheran South, 5:03.48; 2. Cutler, Smithville, 5:06.88; 8. Jacobs, St. Teresa’s Academy, 5:19.37. 3,200: 1. Schelp, Lutheran South, 10:56.94; 6. Jacobs, St. Teresa’s Academy, 11:27.96; 8. Littleton, Smithville, 11:36.47. 110 hurdles: 1. Davis, Winnetonka, 14.26; 8. Kintchen, St. Teresa’s Academy, 15.59. 300 hurdles: 1. Davis, Winnetonka, 45.15; 6. Wood, Kearney, 47.70. 400 relay: 1. St. Teresa’s Academy, 49.68; 8. Grandview, 51.13. 800 relay: 1. Parkway Central, 1:41.36; 4. Kearney, 1:47.13; 6. Platte County, 1:48.34. 1,600 relay: 1. St. Teresa’s Academy, 4:06.93; 2. Platte County, 4:09.33; 3. Kearney, 4:10.36; 5. Lincoln Prep, 4:10.82. 3,200 relay: 1. Nerinx Hall, 9:34.03; 3. St. Teresa’s Academy, 9:49.10; 4. Kearney, 9:50.83; 5. Platte County, 9:54.01; 6. Smithville, 9:55.43. High jump: 1. Hart, Nevada, 5-3.75; T5. Davis, Raytown South, 5-2.25; T5. Pickett, Platte County, 5-2.25. Pole vault: 1. Sullivan, Platte County, 11-4.5; 2. Schwieder, Platte County, 11-4.5. Long jump: 1. Le. North, St. Teresa’s Academy, 18-2.5; 3. La. North, St. Teresa’s Academy, 16-11.5; 6. Hill, Warrensburg, 16-7.75. Triple jump: 1. Moore, Trinity Catholic, 39-10.75; 3. Lawless, Kearney, 36-4. Shot put: 1. Beres, Webb City, 39-11.25; 5. Zuniga, Winnetonka, 35-4; 7. Lara, Winnetonka, 34-11; 8. Rivera, Kearney, 34-5.75. Discus: 1. Howell, West Plains, 128-6; 2. Brown, Smithville, 127-0; 3. Cadenhead, Lincoln Prep, 122-4; 5. Rivera, Kearney, 119-11. Javelin: 1. Juszczyk, Trinity Catholic, 151-9.

KANSAS RESULTS

Friday, in Wichita; at Cessna Stadium

CLASS 4A BOYS

Top 10 and area team scores: 1. Louisburg, 77.5; 2. Andale, 73; 3. Buhler, 53; 4. Chanute, 50; 5. Eudora, 46.5; 6. Bishop Miege, 46; 7. Rose Hill, 32; 8. Clearwater, 29; 9. Paola, 28.5; 10. Chapman, 28; 19. Tonganoxie, 15.5; 25. Baldwin, 4; T29. Ottawa, 2.

Event winners and KC-area finalists

100: 1. Burch, Bishop Miege, 11.02; 5. Collins, Louisburg, 11.22. 200: 1. Chard, Chanute, 22.51; 4. McCallop, Bishop Miege, 22.80. 400: 1. Ashihi, El Dorado, 49.59; 3. McCallop, Bishop Miege, 50.36; 5. Collins, Louisburg, 51.19; 6. Grosdidier, Eudora, 51.38; 8. Ptacek, Louisburg, 51.51. 800: 1. Trotter, Clearwater, 1:57.27; 5. McCune, Baldwin, 2:03.38; 6. Vohs, Louisburg, 2:03.58; 7. Gilmore, Tonganoxie, 2:04.22. 1,600: 1. Schmidt, Augusta, 4:23.44; 5. Gilmore, Tonganoxie, 4:33.61; 6. Vohs, Louisburg, 4:36.53; 8. Houchen, Louisburg, 4:42.06. 3,200: 1. Schmidt, Augusta, 9:37.23; 7. Rodriguez, Bishop Miege, 10:12.30. 110 hurdles: 1. Koontz, Louisburg, 14.97; 3. Dobbins, Louisburg, 15.24; 5. Bond, Tonganoxie, 15.40; 7. Ausler, Bishop Miege, 15.59. 300 hurdles: 1. Muller, Topeka Hayden, 39.92; 2. Koontz, Louisburg, 40.54; 7. Karr, Paola, 41.67; 8. Holthaus, Tonganoxie, 41.79. 400 relay: 1. Chanute, 43.20; 2. Louisburg, 43.52; 4. Eudora, 43.97; 6. Bishop Miege, 44.06. 1,600 relay: 1. Chanute, 3:27.92; 3. Louisburg, 3:29.13; 4. Eudora, 3:29.41. 3,200 relay: 1. Buhler, 8:16.29; 3. Louisburg, 8:33.88; 6. Bishop Miege, 8:44.15. High jump: 1. Miller, Nickerson, 6-6; 2. Breedlove, Eudora, 6-2; T5. Poje, Tonganoxie, 6-0; T5. Dobbins, Louisburg, 6-0; 7. Bender, Eudora, 6-0. Pole vault: 1. McPhail, Andale, 15-9; 2. Faulker, Louisburg, 14-6; 3. Schmidt, Eudora, 13-6; T4. Earlywine, Paola, 13-0; T4. Manley, Eudora, 13-0; 6. McCormick, Eudora, 13-0; 7. Quillen, Ottawa, 12-6; 8. Caplinger, Louisburg, 12-6. Long jump: 1. Manga, Nickerson, 21-11.25; 4. Key, Bisho Miege, 21-3.25; 5. Robison, Paola, 20-11; 8. Poje, Tonganoxie, 20-6.75. Triple jump: 1. Key, Bishop Miege, 45-7.5. Shot put: 1. Fehrman, Wellington, 54-2.5; 4. Rhamy, Paola, 50-8; 7. Higgins, Eudora, 48-5.75; 8. Brakner, Paola, 47-8.25. Discus: 1. Marx, Andale, 150-3; 3. Karten, Eudora, 142-1; 5. Rhamy, Paola, 137-6. Javelin: 1. Marx, Andale, 194-7; 2. Robison, Paola, 191-7; 4. Vincent, Louisburg, 176-10; 7. Dunback, Eudora, 162-4.

CLASS 4A GIRLS

Top 10 and area team scores: 1. Andale, 137.5; 2. Paola, 70; 3. Eudora, 61.5; 4. Chapman, 56; 5. Louisburg, 43; 6. Independence, 36.5; 7. Baldwin, 31; T8. Ottawa, 26; T8. Wellington, 26; T10. Clearwater, 22; T10. Circle, 22; 15. Bishop Miege, 15; T21. Tonganoxie, 8.

Event winners and KC-area finalists

100: 1. Cook, Circle, 12.33; 5. Shepard, Tonganoxie, 12.68; 6. Pattison, Eudora, 12.69; 7. McCallop, Bishop Miege, 12.74. 200: 1. Wright, Louisburg, 25.54; 4. Spigle, Ottawa, 26.22; 5. Shepard, Tonganoxie, 26.32. 400: 1. Wright, Louisburg, 58.30; 5. Spigle, Ottawa, 1:01.92; 6. Vohs, Louisburg, 1:02.09; 7. Harvey, Baldwin, 1:02.38. 800: 1. Trotter, Clearwater, 2:18.84; 2. Johnson, Paola, 2:22.38; 4. Fletcher, Eudora, 2:24.40; 5. Messick, Baldwin, 2:24.58; 8. Owens, Eudora, 2:28.05. 1,600: 1. Briggs, Chapman, 5:01.75; 4. Owens, Eudora, 5:31.16; 5. Smith, Baldwin, 5:36.32; 6. Fletcher, Eudora, 5:41.90; 7. Landreth, Baldwin, 5:43.31; 8. Hudheons, Paola, 5:43.84. 3,200: 1. Briggs, Chapman, 11:00.93; 2. Hudgeons, Paola, 11:54.29; 3. Owens, Eudora, 12:11.80; 5. Mayer, Eudora, 12:31.10. 110 hurdles: 1. Cullens, Wellington, 14.39; 4. Perico, Bishop Miege, 16.08; 7. Longacre, Eudora, 16.51. 300 hurdles: 1. Cullens, Wellington, 45.05; 3. Pitzer, Paola, 47.35; 4. Whalen, Eudora, 47.49; 7. Slyter, Paola, 49.06. 400 relay: 1. Andale, 49.89; 8. Eudora, 51.43. 1,600 relay: 1. Andale, 4:09.45; 2. Paola, 4:13.73.; 4. Baldwin, 4:16.69; 5. Eudora, 4:17.38. 3,200 relay: 1. Baldwin, 9:55.42; 2. Eudora, 10:06.58; 4. Paola, 10:13.89. High jump: 1. Jones, Nickerson, 5-4; T2. Thakker, Eudora, 5-4; 7. Perico, Bishop Miege, 4-10. Pole vault: 1. Baalmann, Andale, 11-0; T6. Chapman, Eudora, 10-0. Long jump: 1. Wright, Louisburg, 18-2.25; 2. Kauk, Paola, 17-8.25; 3. Perico, Bishop Miege, 17-4.75; 6. Schlup, Paola, 16-6.75. Triple jump: 1. Keebaugh, Ottawa, 36-5.25; 4. Schlup, Paola, 35-6; 5. Kauk, Paola, 35-3.75. Shot put: 1. K. Fairchild, Andale, 42-2.5; 4. Homes-Ford, Eudora, 36-0.5; 5. Meade, Paola, 35-4.25; 6. Marsh, Baldwin, 34-11.5; 7. Palmer, Paola, 34-0. Discus: 1. M. Fairchild, Andale, 140-0; 3. Johnson, Ottawa, 118-5; 4. McMullen, Louisburg, 113-1; 6. Kuehl, Paola, 105-0; 8. Taylor, Baldwin, 103-2. Javelin: 1. K. Fairchild, Andale, 170-0; 4. Moore, Louisburg, 139-4; 6. Kuehl, Paola, 130-5; 8. Weidl, Ottawa, 123-7.

CLASS 3A BOYS

Top 10 and area team scores: 1. Southeast of Saline, 84; 2. Girard, 55; 3. Perry-Lecompton, 50; 4. Silver Lake, 34; 5. Scott Community, 31; 6. Holcomb, 28; T7. Thomas More Prep, 24; T7. Osage City, 24; 9. Nemaha Central, 23; 10. Beloit, 22; T24. Wellsville, 11; T35. Pleasant Ridge, 4.

Event winners and KC-area finalists

100: 1. Mason, Holcomb, 10.69. 200: 1. Rezac, Rossville, 22.15. 400: 1. Damman, Girard, 50.31. 800: 1. Sprecker, SE of Saline, 1:55.34. 1,600: 1. Sprecker, SE of Saline, 4:17.74. 3,200: 1. Logue, Girard, 9:34.98. 110 hurdles: 1. Poague, SE of Saline, 14.93; 2. Smith, Wellsville, 15.29. 300 hurdles: 1. Poague, SE of Saline, 39.38; 5. Wohlgemuth, Pleasant Ridge, 42.07; 8. Smith, Wellsville, 42.52. 400 relay: 1. Perry-Lecompton, 43.43. 1,600 relay: 1. Hesston, 3:30.72. 3,200 relay: 1. SE of Saline, 8:12.87. High jump: 1. Peerman, Russell, 6-4. Pole vault: 1. Faurot, Scott Community, 14-0; 7. Elliott, Wellsville, 13-0. Long jump: 1. Wentling, Thomas More Prep, 23-5.5. Triple jump: 1. Clark, Norton Community, 44-10.25. Shot put: 1. Deters, Nemaha Central, 55-5.5. Discus: 1. Schwartz, Santa Fe Trail, 176-6. Javelin: 1. Walker, Beloit, 184-1.

CLASS 3A GIRLS

Top 10 and area team scores: 1. Smoky Valley, 85; 2. Eureka, 43; T3. Colby, 33; T3. Chaparral, 33; T5. Anderson County, 32; T5. Phillipsburg, 32; 7. Riley County, 28; 8. Southeast of Saline, 26; T9. Girard, 21; T9. Scott Community, 21; 19. Osawatomie, 13.5; T24. Wellsville, 10; T37. Pleasant Ridge, 5; T37. Oskaloosa, 5.

Event winners and KC-area finalists

100: 1. Yoder, Hesston, 12.32. 200: 1. Peters, Smoky Valley, 25.94. 400: 1. Schemper, Phillipsburg, 59.18. 800: 1. Lambert, Smoky Valley, 2:18.75. 1,600: 1. Alderson, SE of Saline, 5:11.59. 3,200: 1. Alderson, SE of Saline, 11:13.06. 110 hurdles: 1. Peters, Smoky Valley, 14.78; 3. A. Simmons, Osawatomie, 15.07. 300 hurdles: 1. Reid, Anderson County, 44.35; 4. Schwinn, Pleasant Ridge, 46.39; 5. A. Simmons, Osawatomie, 46.81. 400 relay: 1. Hoisington, 49.77. 1,600 relay: 1. Smoky Valley, 4:03.72. 3,200 relay: 1. Smoky Valley, 9:48.99. High jump: 1. Swartz, Chaparral, 5-6; 7. T. Simmons, Osawatomie, 5-0; 8. Ballou, Osawatomie, 4-10. Pole vault: 1. Peters, Smoky Valley, 11-6. Long jump: 1. Nichol, Russell, 17-3.25; 4. Kilgo, Oskaloosa, 16-5; 8. T. Simmons, Osawatomie, 15-8. Triple jump: 1. Dunham, Douglass, 36-9.75. Shot put: 1. Burton, Riley County, 41-3.5. Discus: 1. Burton, Riley County, 147-2. Javelin: 1. Troutman, Wellsville, 142-9.