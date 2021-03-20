Liberty finishes second in state for Class 6, losing Missouri hoops final to Kickapoo

Liberty could not overcome Kickapoo in the Class 6 State Championship game. Liberty’sDavion Byers ( 13) breaks free for a layup. Special to The Star

Liberty came up just short in its quest for a championship Saturday at the Show-Me Showdown.

The Blue Jays (26-4) lost 71-62 to Kickapoo in Saturday evening’s boys Class 6 state-championship basketball game at Springfield’s JQH Arena.

On the campus of Missouri State University, Liberty, a 53-51 winner over Fort Zumwalt North in Friday’s semifinals, never could quite catch up with Kickapoo (28-2).

Final score KHS 71 - LHS 62. Congratulations to @LHSBasketball on their 2nd Place finish in MSHSAA Class 6. Fought to the very end against a tough @POOBasketball team. So much to be proud of!!! #BlueJayPride #LPSleads #InThisTogetherLPS pic.twitter.com/9lqcA0t44G — M. Jeremy Tucker (@TuckerTm) March 21, 2021

The Blue Jays trailed 18-13 after one quarter Saturday and were down 37-27 at halftime. They cut the lead to seven, 40-33 with 5:19 to play, but Kickapoo maintained its lead to the end.

Also Saturday, Chaminade beat Fort Zumwalt North 79-46 in the boys Class 6 game for third place.

Earlier, Staley lost to Kickapoo in the Class 6 third-place girls game, 79-47.

The girls Class 6 championship game, the final contest of this year’s Show-Me Showdown, was set for 8 p.m. Saturday night, featuring Webster Groves vs. Incarnate Word.

Missouri state hoops tournaments

BOYS

Class 4 semifinals

Vashon 69, Blair Oaks 42

Westminster Christian def. Barstow, forfeit

Championship game: Vashon 55, Westminster Christian 46

Class 5 semifinals

Bolivar 61, Lutheran South 51

Cardinal Ritter 69, Van Horn 67, 2OT

Championship game: Cardinal Ritter 66, Bolivar 56

Class 6 semifinals

Kickapoo 71, Chaminade 53

Liberty 53, Fort Zumwalt North 51

Championship game: Kickapoo 71, Liberty 62

GIRLS

Class 4 semifinals

Mt. Vernon 78, Vashon 55

Boonville 48, Benton 44

Championship game: Boonville 58, Mt. Vernon 42

Class 5 semifinals

West Plains 46, Union 43

Whitfield 53, William Chrisman 47

Championship game: Whitfield 50, West Plains 34

Class 6 semifinals

Webster Groves 65, Kickapoo 60

Incarnate Word 77, Staley 40

Championship game: Incarnate Word vs. Webster Groves