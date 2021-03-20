High School Sports
Liberty finishes second in state for Class 6, losing Missouri hoops final to Kickapoo
Liberty came up just short in its quest for a championship Saturday at the Show-Me Showdown.
The Blue Jays (26-4) lost 71-62 to Kickapoo in Saturday evening’s boys Class 6 state-championship basketball game at Springfield’s JQH Arena.
On the campus of Missouri State University, Liberty, a 53-51 winner over Fort Zumwalt North in Friday’s semifinals, never could quite catch up with Kickapoo (28-2).
The Blue Jays trailed 18-13 after one quarter Saturday and were down 37-27 at halftime. They cut the lead to seven, 40-33 with 5:19 to play, but Kickapoo maintained its lead to the end.
Also Saturday, Chaminade beat Fort Zumwalt North 79-46 in the boys Class 6 game for third place.
Earlier, Staley lost to Kickapoo in the Class 6 third-place girls game, 79-47.
The girls Class 6 championship game, the final contest of this year’s Show-Me Showdown, was set for 8 p.m. Saturday night, featuring Webster Groves vs. Incarnate Word.
Missouri state hoops tournaments
BOYS
Class 4 semifinals
Vashon 69, Blair Oaks 42
Westminster Christian def. Barstow, forfeit
Championship game: Vashon 55, Westminster Christian 46
Class 5 semifinals
Bolivar 61, Lutheran South 51
Cardinal Ritter 69, Van Horn 67, 2OT
Championship game: Cardinal Ritter 66, Bolivar 56
Class 6 semifinals
Kickapoo 71, Chaminade 53
Liberty 53, Fort Zumwalt North 51
Championship game: Kickapoo 71, Liberty 62
GIRLS
Class 4 semifinals
Mt. Vernon 78, Vashon 55
Boonville 48, Benton 44
Championship game: Boonville 58, Mt. Vernon 42
Class 5 semifinals
West Plains 46, Union 43
Whitfield 53, William Chrisman 47
Championship game: Whitfield 50, West Plains 34
Class 6 semifinals
Webster Groves 65, Kickapoo 60
Incarnate Word 77, Staley 40
Championship game: Incarnate Word vs. Webster Groves
