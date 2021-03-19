High School Sports
Liberty Blue Jays win, reach Missouri state finals at Show-Me Showdown in Springfield
The Liberty High School boys basketball team won Friday to advance to the Show-Me Showdown’s Class 6 championship game on the Missouri State campus in Springfield.
Liberty (26-3) beat Fort Zumwalt North (27-2) 53-51 in an intensely close game.
The contest was tied at 24 at halftime. Liberty trailed 12-10 after the first quarter. Senior guard Javion Byers had eight points to lead the Blue Jays at the halfway break.
Fort Zumwalt North’s Connor Turnbull had 20 points through three quarters, including 15 in the third period alone, and Liberty trailed 42-41 entering the fourth.
Byers finished with 18 points, including four three-pointers, for the Roger Stirtz-coached Blue Jays. Senior guard Bennett Stirtz added 12 points, junior Luke Stubbs 10. Turnbull, a 6-foot-10 junior, finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds.
In the earlier Class 6 boys semifinal, Kickapoo beat Chaminade 71-53. The Liberty-Kickapoo final is set for Saturday at 6 p.m. at JQH Arena.
Another semifinal involving a Kansas City area team awaited Friday night. Staley (21-3) and unbeaten Incarnate Word (27-0) were set to tip off at 8 p.m. in Springfield. The final is Saturday at 8 p.m.
Earlier Friday, William Chrisman (23-7) lost 53-43 to Union in the girls Class 5 third-place game. On Thursday, William Chrisman had fallen 53-47 to Whitfield in the semifinals.
And Van Horn regrouped after a heartbreaking double-overtime loss in the Thursday boys Class 5 semifinals with a 73-59 win over Lutheran South in Friday’s third-place game.
Missouri state hoops tournaments
BOYS
Class 4 semifinals
Vashon 69, Blair Oaks 42
Westminster Christian def. Barstow, forfeit
Championship game: Westminster Christian vs. Vashon, 2 p.m. Saturday
Class 5 semifinals
Bolivar 61, Lutheran South 51
Cardinal Ritter 69, Van Horn 67, 2OT
Championship game: Cardinal Ritter 66, Bolivar 56
Class 6 semifinals
Kickapoo 71, Chaminade 53
Liberty 53, Fort Zumwalt North 51
Championship game: Liberty vs. Kickapoo vs. 6 p.m. Saturday
GIRLS
Class 4 semifinals
Vashon vs. Mt. Vernon, 6 p.m. Friday
Boonville vs. Benton, 8 p.m. Friday
Championship game: 4 p.m. Saturday
Class 5 semifinals
West Plains 46, Union 43
Whitfield 53, William Chrisman 47
Championship game: Whitfield vs. West Plains, 4 p.m. Friday
Class 6 semifinals
Webster Groves vs. Kickapoo, 6 p.m. Friday
Staley vs. Incarnate Word, 8 p.m. Friday
Championship game: 8 p.m. Saturday
Comments