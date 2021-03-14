Liberty repeats as Missouri Class 4 wrestling champion. See who else won state titles

Liberty High earned the Class 4 state team championship Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, with four wrestlers earning individual state titles. From Twitter

The Missouri high school wrestling state championships wrapped up a weeklong run at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence Saturday night, with numerous KC-area wrestlers taking home titles.

It was an especially memorable evening for Liberty, the 2021 state champion. The repeat state champion, that is.

Christopher Coates (won by pin at 120 pounds), Kage Lenger (3-1 decision at 138), Kyle Dutton (won by sudden victory at 145) and Wentric Williams III (on 7-2 decision over Lafayette’s Tommy Hagan at 182) all won state championships in their respective weight classes.

Liberty’s Logan Rathjen (152) and Jack Horn (195) came in second as state runners-up. And Liberty’s Hunter Taylor (106), Easton Hilton (126) and Jeremiah Cabuyaban (285) placed third, Jacob Lynn (170) fourth and Jude Axsom (132) fifth.

Yes, a very memorable evening for Liberty, indeed. But the Blue Jays weren’t the only ones with highlights to celebrate.

Staley tied for fifth as a team and Park Hill placed seventh to round out KC-area teams in the final Top 10.

At 132, Mizzou-bound Korbin Shepherd of Blue Springs completed a perfect 32-0 season, pinning Santino Robinson (Christian Brothers College) in 1:56.

These last 4 years have been a roller coaster of emotion. Through all the ups and downs, this team and coaching staff had my back. There’s no other group of guys I’d rather go to war with, it’s been an honor to wear the blue springs singlet. No better way then going out on top! pic.twitter.com/N30NbK0JsZ — Korbin Shepherd (@KorbinShepherd_) March 14, 2021

Park Hill’s Kal Miller went unbeaten this season, too, at 33-0. He took the first-place trophy Saturday with a tight 1-0 decision over Liberty’s Rathjen at 152.

STATE CHAMPION!

Meet the 2021 @MSHSAAOrg 152 State Champ! Kal Miller beats Logan Rathjen of Liberty 1-0. A junior, this is .@kalmiller2 second state championship! He finished the year undefeated 33-0! pic.twitter.com/L39sqVzzuj — WeAreParkHill (@WeAreParkhill) March 14, 2021

Xavier Doolin of North Kansas City, at 220 pounds, was another 2020-21 unbeaten (43-0) following a state-title victory by technical fall over Jefferson City’s Brant Aulber.

Congratulations Xavier Doolin - 2021 Class 4 State Champion!! @N2SportsNKCHS pic.twitter.com/ddrb7dhnNW — David Garrison (@NKCHS_AD) March 14, 2021

David Brooks of Staley earned the championship at 160 with a 6-4 decision over Brett Smith of Troy Buchanan. Brooks’ Staley teammate, Logan Burks, placed second at 113 to Nixa’s Zan Fugitt, losing by pin in the final.

Park Hill’s Cael Keck finished as the state runner-up at 120, losing by 3-1 decision to Coates of Liberty. And Park Hill’s Ethen Miller (145) placed second, too, falling by sudden victory to Liberty’s Dutton in the final.

Your class 4... 138 pound medal winners! pic.twitter.com/3BVmLkJ5np — Liberty North Men’s Wrestling (@LNEagleWrestle) March 14, 2021

In the third-place match at 170, Oak Park’s Paul Hernandez scored a 12-2 major-decision victory over Liberty’s Lynn.

That’s a 3rd place finish for Paul Hernandez 170. Great season. Proud of this team and all four of our state qualifiers. #forthefamily@N2SportsOakPark @Northmen_OPHS @northmenwrestle @missouriwrestle pic.twitter.com/PdXjCmMHni — Oak Park Activities Director (@Northmen_AD) March 13, 2021

In the third-place match at 182, Dai`mont Mucker of Staley beat Jackson’s Cole Parker 5-3.

And at 195, third place went to Aaron Barnhill of Lees Summit North, who earned a 10-7 decision over Jakeil Hayes of Jefferson City.

Barney (Aaron Barnhill) 3rd at state. Great career and phenomenal season finishing 34-4. 2 of his losses were to state champs and 1 to an injury default. We will see him wrestle again really soon. pic.twitter.com/bkD0HMD69E — Mick Cronk (@LSNwrestling) March 14, 2021

Missouri state wrestling results: Class 4

Team scores

1. Liberty, 226; 2. Christian Brothers College, 117; T3. Jefferson City, 81; T3. Nixa, 81; T5. Lafayette (Wildwood), 79; T5. Staley, 79; 7. Park Hill, 75.5; 8. Ozark, 75; 9. Holt, 70; 10. Seckman, 64; T11. Francis Howell Central, 52; T11. Jackson, 52; 13. Blue Springs, 50.5; 14. Lee’s Summit North, 34; 15. North Kansas City, 29.5; T16. Marquette, 29; T16. Raymore-Peculiar, 29; T16. Columbia Rock Bridge, 29; 19. Oak Park, 27; 20. Liberty North, 25; T21. Columbia Hickman, 24; T21. Northwest (Cedar Hill), 24; 23. Lindbergh, 23; 24. Troy Buchanan, 21; T25. Carthage, 20; T25. Washington, 20; 27. Blue Springs South, 15; 28. Eureka, 13; 29. Francis Howell, 11; T30. Ft. Zumwalt North, 10; T30. Republic, 10; 32. Lee’s Summit, 7; 33. Poplar Bluff, 6; T34. Ft. Zumwalt West, 5; T34. Oakville, 5; T36. Fox, 4; T36. Springfield Kickapoo, 4; T36. Parkway South, 4; T36. Waynesville, 4; T40, Joplin, 3; T40. Timberland, 3; T42. Springfield Central, 2; T42. St. Louis University High, 2; T44. Columbia Battle, 1: T44. Francis Howell North, 1; T44. Sedalia Smith-Cotton, 1.

Placement matches

106 pounds: 1. Lilledahl, Christian Brothers, d. Orine, Seckman, 4-2. 3. Taylor, Liberty, p. Domino, Liberty North, 3:34. 5. Rubinstein, Holt, p. Roth, Lafayette, 0:58.

113 pounds: 1. Z. Fugitt, Nixa, p. Burks, Staley, 1:40. 3. Warren, Christian Brothers, p. Cook, Seckman, 2:43. 5. George, Republic, d. Rider, Liberty, 2-0.

120 pounds: 1. Coates, Liberty, d. Keck, Park Hill, 3-1. 3. Moore, Nixa, p. Haag, Seckman, 0:51. 5. Cross, Francis Howell Central, m.d. Werdehausen, Jefferson City, 12-0.

126 pounds: 1. McCallister, Rock Bridge, d. Homfeld, Lindbergh, 5-0. 3. Hilton, Liberty, d. D. Fugitt, Nixa, 5-1. 5. Windsor, Staley, m.d. Ferrell, Holt, 12-2.

132 pounds: 1. Shepherd, Blue Springs, p. Robinson, Christian Brothers, 1:56. 3. Mylin, Lafayette, d. Bierman, Holt, 7-2. 5. Axsom, Liberty, d. Barr, Hickman, 6-1.

138 pounds: 1. Lenger, Liberty, d. Strick, Ozark, 3-1. 3. Doehring, Lafayette, d. Kuster, Jefferson City, 4-3. 5. Robinson, LS North, p. Alft, Liberty North, 4:24.

145 pounds: 1. Dutton, Liberty, d. E. Miller, Park Hill, SV-1 3-1. 3. Nicozisin, Marquette, d. Davis, Jackson, 7-1. 5. King, Carthage, p. Sundlie, Ozark, 1:43.

152 pounds: 1. K. Miller, Park Hill, d. Rathjen, Liberty, 1-0. 3. Rudman, Marquette, d. Newhouse, Northwest (Cedar Hill), 3-1. 5. Waldron, Hickman, d. Hernandez, Francis Howell Central, SV-1 5-3.

160 pounds: 1. Brooks, Staley, d. Smith, Troy Buchanan, 6-4. 3. Hart, Francis Howell Central, d. McIntyre, Blue Springs, 6-2. 5. Horman, Jackson, d. Ruble, Seckman, 3-2.

170 pounds: 1. White, Christian Brothers, d. Boren, Lafayette, 9-6. 3. Hernandez, Oak Park, m.d. Lynn, Liberty, 12-2. 5. Berendzen, Jefferson City, p. Rushing, Ozark, 2:51.

182 pounds: 1. Williams III, Liberty, d. Hagan, Lafayette, 7-2. 3. Mucker, Staley, d. Parker, Jackson, 5-3. 5. McElliott, Raymore-Peculiar, d. Friederich, Jefferson City, 1-0.

195 pounds: 1. Darrah, Christian Brothers, p. Horn, Liberty, 2:48. 3. Barnhill, LS North, d. Hayes, Jefferson City, 10-7. 5. Daffron, Northwest (Cedar Hill), d. Slaughter, Holt, 8-4.

220 pounds: 1. Doolin, North Kansas City, t.f. Aulber, Jefferson City, TF-1.5 2:08 (17-2). 3. Gholson, Nixa, p. Lapour, Blue Springs South, 0:32. 5. Nelson, Eureka, d. Howlett, Blue Springs, 8-3.

285 pounds: 1. Tennison, Ozark, d. Holtmeyer, Washington, 4-3. 3. Cabuyaban, Liberty, p. King, Raymore-Peculiar, 2:08. 5. Bryant, Jackson, p. Johnson, Francis Howell, 2:19.