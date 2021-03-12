High School Sports

State wrestling: Pleasant Hill wins Class 2 title; Class 3 is Friday, Class 4 Saturday

The Kansas City Star

Pleasant Hill’s Sam Ewing topped the podium Thursday at 113 pounds, winning a state championship at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence. His title was part of Pleasant Hill’s team-title showing this week.
Pleasant Hill’s Sam Ewing topped the podium Thursday at 113 pounds, winning a state championship at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence. His title was part of Pleasant Hill’s team-title showing this week. Pleasant Hill Activities photo, Twitter

Led by overall team champion Pleasant Hill, three Kansas City-area high school wrestling teams scored Top 10 finishes at the Missouri Class 2 state championships Thursday at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.

Pleasant Hill ran away with the title at 137 points. Monett and Seneca tied for second. Odessa posted 87.5 points for sixth and Excelsior Springs was close behind in seventh with 79.

In individual Class 2 placement matches, some highlights included:

The Class 1 finals were Wednesday. Taking home Class 1 state titles from the greater KC area were:

Third-place area finishers in Class 1 competition included:

Mid-Buchanan, Centralia and Brookfield topped the team finish for Class 1. Lawson was fifth, St. Michael eighth.

The state championships continued Friday with Class 3 action and were to conclude Saturday with Class 4.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service