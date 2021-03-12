Kearney junior Eli Ashcroft wrestles his way to a third consecutive state championship

The Missouri Class 3 state wrestling meet was in Independence on Friday. Special to The Star

If you were curious what a high school wrestler plans on doing immediately after winning a state championship, the answer may be: eating Reese’s peanut butter eggs and hitting the weight room.

At least, that’s what Kearney High School’s Eli Ashcroft plans on doing.

Ashcroft, a junior, claimed his third straight Missouri Class 3 state title on Friday evening, defeating Farmington High School’s Blake Cook in the 132-pound championship bout, 12-6.

“It feels good to win,” Ashcroft said. “I thought it was going to open up a little more, but props to him, he’s a good wrestler and he caught me for a couple of points and I just had to stay strong and keep going.”

Ashcroft got out to an early 5-0 lead and soon extended that lead to 11-1. The state title seemed in the bag.

But Cook fought back in the third and final period, picking up some late points to narrow the final score to six points.

A series of stalemates down the stretch also limited Ashcroft’s ability to pick up points late in the match, but he was able to rely on his defense to win the match.

“I kind of slowed down there toward the end and took my foot off the gas,” Ashcroft said. “But still a great tournament and great things leading up to this as well.”

Ashcroft was one of two Kansas City-area wrestlers to make it to a state championship match on Friday in the Missouri Class 3 wrestling championships at Cable Dahmers Arena in Independence.

Grandview’s LJ Davenport was the other. Davenport, though, did not fare as well in his final bout and Liberty’s Wyatt Haynes were also in championship bouts, but both fell short of a title.

Davenport endured a tough match, falling 14-1 to Jacob Mann of Ladue Horton Watkins High School in the 138-pound class.

Platte County’s Eli Rocha finished in third place in the 145-pound class.

Platte County finished seventh in the team standings with 52 points. Kearney and Grain Valley tied for eighth place with 50 points.

Whitfield won the team state championship with 182 points to second-place Neosho’s 148.

Other notable KC-area results:

120 lbs.: Kolby McClain, Smithville - fifth

126: Alexander Hutchcraft, Smithville - sixth

132: Eli Ashcroft, Kearney - first

132: Brady Littleton, Belton - fifth

138: LJ Davenport, Grandview - second

145: Eli Rocha, Platte County - third

145: Garrett Deason, Kearney - fifth

152: Ben Locke, Kearney - fifth

160: Jeremiah Phillips, Fort Osage - fifth

170: Blaine Keuhn, Platte County -fifth

170: Zach Attebury, Belton - sixth