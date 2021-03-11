BV North withstands 29-point fourth quarter by Lawrence’s Zeke Mayo to reach title game

Blue Valley North and Lawrence met in a Class 6A Kansas state semifinal in boys basketball at Wichita’s Koch Arena Thursday afternoon. Blue Valley North, wearing the darker uniforms, prevailed. KSHSAA photo

Blue Valley North and Bishop Miege won their afternoon semifinals Thursday to advance to the championship games at this year’s Kansas high school basketball state tournaments.

Both the Class 6A BV North Mustangs and 4A Stags will play in title games Saturday at 2 p.m. — Miege at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina and BV North at Koch Arena in Wichita. Their opponents were to be decided in later semifinals Thursday evening.

Blue Valley North beat Lawrence 71-63 to advance to the title contest, but to get there the Mustangs had to overcome a torrid finish by Lawrence’s Zeke Mayo, who scored all 29 of the Lions’ points in the fourth period. In all, Mayo hit 4 of 9 three-point attempts en route to a 41-point, 10-rebound afternoon.

The Mustangs (20-3) will play either Free State or Campus for the 6A championship.

In Miege’s semifinal, junior wing Mark Mitchell scored 24 points as the Stags (21-1) cruised to a 78-51 victory over McPherson. They’ll play either Louisburg or Augusta for the 4A crown Saturday afternoon.