Missouri wrestling finals run all week in Independence. See which girls won titles

The Harrisonville High girls wrestlers fared well at this week’s state finals, placing fourth as a team with two competitors earning individual state championships. Harrisonville Schools

By the time the sun set on the first day of the weeklong Missouri state high school wrestling championships, more than a few competitors had claimed trophies at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.

Team results for the girls Tuesday favored schools from elsewhere around the state, as Lebanon won the team title, followed by Lafayette (Wildwood) and Washington. But some KC-area locals, led by wrestlers from fourth-place Harrisonville, scored well in the individual placement matches.

Chloe Herrick of Harrisonville earned the state championship at 117 pounds, pinning Allison Meyer of Washington in 3 minutes, 30 seconds. And 127-pound Harrisonville teammate Nonnie Justice completed an unbeaten season with a 10-2 major decision over runner-up Mateja Wilson of Odessa.

Park Hill South’s Maddie Kubicki (39-0) finished as a two-time state champ at 143 pounds with an 8-3 victory over Esther Han of Holt.

At 235, state champion Lexie Cole (18-1) of Kearney pinned Kyla Cornine of Tipton in 3:08. Kiara Boldridge (24-1) of William Chrisman captured third place by pinning Alayna Ray of Central (Park Hills in 1:30.

Fort Osage 151-pounder Haley Ward (33-1) also claimed a state title with a 6-2 decision against Hannah Jansen of Webster Groves. Third was Sevreign Aumua of Grain Valley (27-1), a winner by fall over Lexi Adams of Willard in 1:46.

At 112, Staley’s Chloe Sheckells (17-6) finished runner-up to Annie Moore of Cassville, losing by pin in 3:02. Liberty’s Jaden Breeden (32-1) took third at 107 with a 9-1 major decision over Abigail Jastal of Monett. And at 132, Taryn Johnson of Park Hill took third with a pin in 2:42 of Sikeston’s Kate Grubbs.

At 159, Platte County’s Sarina Bertram was the runner-up after losing in the final to Josette Partney of Lafayette (Wildwood) in 1:49. Teammate KayLyn Munn was also a second-place finisher, with a final-round defeat at 195 against Catherine Dutton of Springfield’s Central High (pin, 3:11).