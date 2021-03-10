The high school hoops semifinals are set. Here’s who’s one step away (in Missouri, too)

Basketball stock image. Kansas City Star

The Kansas high school basketball season is down to the final four in each classification for both boys and girls.

The semifinals are Thursday and Friday at locations around the state, with all state finals set for Saturday at those same venues.

Missouri, too, is nearing the trophy round for boys and girls hoops: Summit Christian Academy plays Monroe City in the boys Class 3 state semifinals Friday at 4 p.m.; win, and it’s on to the Saturday championship game at 6 p.m.

The bigger Missouri schools (Classes 4-6) are playing their quarterfinal games later this week; still alive in the hunt for a boys championship are Barstow (Class 4, 6 p.m. Friday vs. Richmond), Van Horn (Class 5, 6 p.m. Friday vs. Mexico), and Liberty and Lee’s Summit, who play each other in a Class 6 quarterfinal Friday at 6 p.m.

Numerous Missouri girls squads were still battling for a title as of Wednesday; evening sectional games tipping at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with winners advancing to state quarterfinals in their respective classifications, featured:

Lee’s Summit West vs. Blue Springs and Liberty vs. Staley (both Class 6); Grandview vs. William Chrisman and Smithville vs. Kirksville (Class 5); and KC’s St. Michael the Archangel vs. El Dorado Springs, plus Center vs. Benton (Class 4).

Here is a rundown of all of this week’s semifinals and finals in Kansas ...

Kansas boys

CLASS 6A

Quarterfinals

Blue Valley North 71, Shawnee Mission NW 54

Campus 70, Hutchinson 61

Lawrence 52, Blue Valley Northwest 47

Lawrence Free State 41, Wichita Heights 36, OT

Thursday semifinals at Koch Arena, Wichita

1. Lawrence (20-1) vs. 4. Blue Valley North (19-3), 3 p.m.

2. Campus (20-2) vs. 3. Lawrence Free State (20-3), 7 p.m.

Final: 2 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 5A

Quarterfinals

Topeka West 52, Hays 49

Maize 37, Bishop Carroll 33

De Soto 67, Pittsburg 42

Washington 52, Mill Valley 47

Friday semifinals at White Auditorium, Emporia

1. Maize (21-2) vs. 4. Washington (10-4), 3 p.m.

2. Topeka West (2-2) vs. 3. De Soto (19-3), 7 p.m.

Final: 6 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 4A

Quarterfinals

Augusta 58, Rose Hill 54

Bishop Miege 78, Holton 37

Louisburg 62, Parsons 30

McPherson 51, Abilene 30

Thursday semifinals at Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina

1. Bishop Miege (20-1) vs. 4. McPherson (13-10), 3 p.m.

2. Augusta (17-5) vs. 3. Louisburg (17-6), 7 p.m.

Final: 2 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals

Thomas More Prep 82, Hugoton 67

Hesston 55, Wichita Trinity 47

Rock Creek 53, Royal Valley 43

Galena 55, Wellsville 48

Friday semifinals at Hutchinson Sports Arena

1. Hesston (21-1) vs. 4. Hays-TMP Marian (21-4), 3 p.m.

2. St. George Rock Creek (22-2) vs. 3. Galena (22-2), 7 p.m.

Final: 6 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals

Hillsboro 63, Belle Plaine 47

Hoxie 47, Sterling 34

Lyndon 48, Erie 45

Wabaunsee 64, Valley Falls 40

Thursday semifinals at Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan

1. Hoxie (24-0) vs. 4. Waubansee (18-4), 3 p.m.

2. Hillsboro (21-3) vs. 3. Lyndon (19-4), 7 p.m.

Final: 2 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 1A-DI

Quarterfinals

Ness City 53, Stockton 41

South Gray 72, Skyline 49

Little River 56, Clifton-Clyde 40

Olpe 50, Wichita Classical 30

Thursday semifinals at United Wireless Arena, Dodge City

1. South Gray (23-0) vs. 4. Ness City (17-7), 3 p.m.

2. Little River (22-1) vs. 3. Olpe (16-3), 7 p.m.

Final: 6 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 1A-DII

Quarterfinals

Pawnee Heights 48, South Haven 43

Northern Valley 52, Wheatland/Grinnell 44

Hanover 71, St. John’s/Tipton 37

Elyria Christian 47, Waverly 41

Thursday semifinals at Barton C.C., Great Bend

1. Hanover (22-1) vs. 4. Northern Valley (14-9), 3 p.m.

2. Elyria Christian (15-9) vs. 3. Pawnee Heights (14-9), 7 p.m.

Final: 6 p.m. Saturday

Kansas girls

CLASS 6A

Quarterfinals

Derby 55, Dodge City 30

Topeka High 71, Wichita Heights 36

Olathe West 55, Olathe North 41

Shawnee Mission NW 36, Blue Valley 29

Friday semifinals at Koch Arena, Wichita

1. Shawnee Mission NW (21-0) vs. 4. Olathe West (15-5), 3 p.m.

2. Topeka (22-1) vs. 3. Dodge City (21-1), 6 p.m.

Final: 6 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 5A

Quarterfinals

Andover Central 56, Maize 52

Lansing 64, Bonner Springs 51

Salina Central 66, Topeka Seaman 38

St. Thomas Aquinas 61, St. James 31

Thursday semifinals at White Auditorium, Emporia

1. Andover Central (23-0) vs. 4. Salina Central (19-4), 3 p.m.

2. St. Thomas Aquinas (18-2) vs. 3. Lansing (19-3), 7 p.m.

Final: 2 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 4A

Quarterfinals

McPherson 47, Clay Center 41

Andale 31, Clearwater 20

Bishop Miege 56, Wamego 24

Louisburg 49, Labette County 47

Friday semifinals at Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina

1. Bishop Miege (21-1) vs. 4. Andale (18-5), 3 p.m.

2. McPherson (20-3) vs. 3. Louisburg (19-4), 7 p.m.

Final: 6 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals

Cheney 51, Halstead 50, 2OT

Frontenac 71, Osawatomie 69

Hugoton 52, Phillipsburg 47

Sabetha 47, Silver Lake 28

Thursday semifinals at Hutchinson Sports Arena

1. Cheney (23-0) vs. 4. Frontenac (19-3), 3 p.m.

2. Hugoton (23-1) vs. 3. Sabetha (22-2), 7 p.m.

Final: 2 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals

Sterling 57, Trego Community 43

Garden Plain 48, Moundridge 39

St. Mary’s Colgan 41, Berean Acad. 34

Valley Heights 60, Wabaunsee 44

Friday semifinals at Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan

1. Sterling (22-1) vs. 4. Garden Plain (17-5), 3 p.m.

2. Valley Heights (21-1) vs. 3. St. Mary’s Colgan (18-3), 7 p.m.

Final: 6 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 1A-DI

Quarterfinals

Doniphan West 57, Little River 44

Hodgeman County 53, Osborne 41

Norwich 35, South Central 33

Olpe 91, Flinthills 27

CLASS 1A-DII

Quarterfinals

Cunningham 56, Ashland 28

Golden Plains 57, Dighton 45

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 52, Wetmore 40

Central Plains 51, St. Paul 32