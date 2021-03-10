High School Sports
The high school hoops semifinals are set. Here’s who’s one step away (in Missouri, too)
The Kansas high school basketball season is down to the final four in each classification for both boys and girls.
The semifinals are Thursday and Friday at locations around the state, with all state finals set for Saturday at those same venues.
Missouri, too, is nearing the trophy round for boys and girls hoops: Summit Christian Academy plays Monroe City in the boys Class 3 state semifinals Friday at 4 p.m.; win, and it’s on to the Saturday championship game at 6 p.m.
The bigger Missouri schools (Classes 4-6) are playing their quarterfinal games later this week; still alive in the hunt for a boys championship are Barstow (Class 4, 6 p.m. Friday vs. Richmond), Van Horn (Class 5, 6 p.m. Friday vs. Mexico), and Liberty and Lee’s Summit, who play each other in a Class 6 quarterfinal Friday at 6 p.m.
Numerous Missouri girls squads were still battling for a title as of Wednesday; evening sectional games tipping at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with winners advancing to state quarterfinals in their respective classifications, featured:
Lee’s Summit West vs. Blue Springs and Liberty vs. Staley (both Class 6); Grandview vs. William Chrisman and Smithville vs. Kirksville (Class 5); and KC’s St. Michael the Archangel vs. El Dorado Springs, plus Center vs. Benton (Class 4).
Here is a rundown of all of this week’s semifinals and finals in Kansas ...
Kansas boys
CLASS 6A
Quarterfinals
Blue Valley North 71, Shawnee Mission NW 54
Campus 70, Hutchinson 61
Lawrence 52, Blue Valley Northwest 47
Lawrence Free State 41, Wichita Heights 36, OT
Thursday semifinals at Koch Arena, Wichita
1. Lawrence (20-1) vs. 4. Blue Valley North (19-3), 3 p.m.
2. Campus (20-2) vs. 3. Lawrence Free State (20-3), 7 p.m.
Final: 2 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 5A
Quarterfinals
Topeka West 52, Hays 49
Maize 37, Bishop Carroll 33
De Soto 67, Pittsburg 42
Washington 52, Mill Valley 47
Friday semifinals at White Auditorium, Emporia
1. Maize (21-2) vs. 4. Washington (10-4), 3 p.m.
2. Topeka West (2-2) vs. 3. De Soto (19-3), 7 p.m.
Final: 6 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 4A
Quarterfinals
Augusta 58, Rose Hill 54
Bishop Miege 78, Holton 37
Louisburg 62, Parsons 30
McPherson 51, Abilene 30
Thursday semifinals at Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina
1. Bishop Miege (20-1) vs. 4. McPherson (13-10), 3 p.m.
2. Augusta (17-5) vs. 3. Louisburg (17-6), 7 p.m.
Final: 2 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 3A
Quarterfinals
Thomas More Prep 82, Hugoton 67
Hesston 55, Wichita Trinity 47
Rock Creek 53, Royal Valley 43
Galena 55, Wellsville 48
Friday semifinals at Hutchinson Sports Arena
1. Hesston (21-1) vs. 4. Hays-TMP Marian (21-4), 3 p.m.
2. St. George Rock Creek (22-2) vs. 3. Galena (22-2), 7 p.m.
Final: 6 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals
Hillsboro 63, Belle Plaine 47
Hoxie 47, Sterling 34
Lyndon 48, Erie 45
Wabaunsee 64, Valley Falls 40
Thursday semifinals at Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan
1. Hoxie (24-0) vs. 4. Waubansee (18-4), 3 p.m.
2. Hillsboro (21-3) vs. 3. Lyndon (19-4), 7 p.m.
Final: 2 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 1A-DI
Quarterfinals
Ness City 53, Stockton 41
South Gray 72, Skyline 49
Little River 56, Clifton-Clyde 40
Olpe 50, Wichita Classical 30
Thursday semifinals at United Wireless Arena, Dodge City
1. South Gray (23-0) vs. 4. Ness City (17-7), 3 p.m.
2. Little River (22-1) vs. 3. Olpe (16-3), 7 p.m.
Final: 6 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 1A-DII
Quarterfinals
Pawnee Heights 48, South Haven 43
Northern Valley 52, Wheatland/Grinnell 44
Hanover 71, St. John’s/Tipton 37
Elyria Christian 47, Waverly 41
Thursday semifinals at Barton C.C., Great Bend
1. Hanover (22-1) vs. 4. Northern Valley (14-9), 3 p.m.
2. Elyria Christian (15-9) vs. 3. Pawnee Heights (14-9), 7 p.m.
Final: 6 p.m. Saturday
Kansas girls
CLASS 6A
Quarterfinals
Derby 55, Dodge City 30
Topeka High 71, Wichita Heights 36
Olathe West 55, Olathe North 41
Shawnee Mission NW 36, Blue Valley 29
Friday semifinals at Koch Arena, Wichita
1. Shawnee Mission NW (21-0) vs. 4. Olathe West (15-5), 3 p.m.
2. Topeka (22-1) vs. 3. Dodge City (21-1), 6 p.m.
Final: 6 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 5A
Quarterfinals
Andover Central 56, Maize 52
Lansing 64, Bonner Springs 51
Salina Central 66, Topeka Seaman 38
St. Thomas Aquinas 61, St. James 31
Thursday semifinals at White Auditorium, Emporia
1. Andover Central (23-0) vs. 4. Salina Central (19-4), 3 p.m.
2. St. Thomas Aquinas (18-2) vs. 3. Lansing (19-3), 7 p.m.
Final: 2 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 4A
Quarterfinals
McPherson 47, Clay Center 41
Andale 31, Clearwater 20
Bishop Miege 56, Wamego 24
Louisburg 49, Labette County 47
Friday semifinals at Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina
1. Bishop Miege (21-1) vs. 4. Andale (18-5), 3 p.m.
2. McPherson (20-3) vs. 3. Louisburg (19-4), 7 p.m.
Final: 6 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 3A
Quarterfinals
Cheney 51, Halstead 50, 2OT
Frontenac 71, Osawatomie 69
Hugoton 52, Phillipsburg 47
Sabetha 47, Silver Lake 28
Thursday semifinals at Hutchinson Sports Arena
1. Cheney (23-0) vs. 4. Frontenac (19-3), 3 p.m.
2. Hugoton (23-1) vs. 3. Sabetha (22-2), 7 p.m.
Final: 2 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals
Sterling 57, Trego Community 43
Garden Plain 48, Moundridge 39
St. Mary’s Colgan 41, Berean Acad. 34
Valley Heights 60, Wabaunsee 44
Friday semifinals at Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan
1. Sterling (22-1) vs. 4. Garden Plain (17-5), 3 p.m.
2. Valley Heights (21-1) vs. 3. St. Mary’s Colgan (18-3), 7 p.m.
Final: 6 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 1A-DI
Quarterfinals
Doniphan West 57, Little River 44
Hodgeman County 53, Osborne 41
Norwich 35, South Central 33
Olpe 91, Flinthills 27
CLASS 1A-DII
Quarterfinals
Cunningham 56, Ashland 28
Golden Plains 57, Dighton 45
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 52, Wetmore 40
Central Plains 51, St. Paul 32
