KC’s women’s pro soccer team adds veteran for leadership (both on the field and off)

Veteran midfielder Ashley Nick became the 28th player on Kansas City NWSL’s roster Tuesday, signing a one-year deal with the club.

The 33-year-old has been training with KC as a trialist as the team prepares for the upcoming 2021 National Women’s Soccer League season.

“Ash has been doing a great job, a veteran player. She brings a lot to our team, on the field and off the field,” coach Huw Williams said.

Nick arrives in Kansas City following a two-year stint with Italy’s Juventus. She was with the NWSL’s Sky Blue FC in 2013-14, played with the Houston Dash and New York Flash in 2015, then returned to Sky Blue FC in 2016. She also featured for Dutch club FC Twente earlier in her career.

So far, is the only trialist to be offered a contract by KC NWSL. She played in both of Kansas City’s friendlies during a two-week warm-weather camp in Orlando, picking up an assist in KC’s 14-0 win over Orlando FC Royals. She also came on as a second-half substitute in a 1-0 win over the Orlando Pride.

Williams has been impressed with the influence Nick offers off the field. When she joined the club for preseason camp, she was playing mainly alongside other trialists and second-teamers. But as the game against Orlando approached, she was practicing alongside the first-teamers.

Williams said that one of the first things Nick did upon joining KC was ask defensive leader Katie Bowen, “What do you need from me? What do you want me to do that’s going to help you guys?”

“A veteran player that can do that, it’s like Addie McCain and Victoria Pickett can see that and without even really making a point of it, that influence will have a big effect on their future,” Williams said. “So I don’t want to demean what she does on the field in any manner of all, but what she brings off the field is a huge advantage for us.”

Nick joins a squad that is preparing for its first game in the 2021 Challenge Cup, at the Portland Thorns. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. Central on April 9.