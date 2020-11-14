All four KC-area boys high school soccer teams bow out in Missouri’s state semifinals

It was a long afternoon for Kansas City-area teams in the Missouri boys high school soccer semifinals at Lake Country Soccer/Cooper Sports Complex in Springfield.

All four KC-region teams, Park Hill, Pembroke Hill, Pleasant Hill and Lone Jack, saw their seasons come to an end in the round of four.

Class 4

A second extra session was needed to determine a winner in this one. But in the end, Jackson edged Park Hill to move on.

Park’s Hill’s Benji Jobe scored right after halftime to equalize a first-half Jackson goal, and the score stayed knotted at 1-1 through the remainder of regulation and the first overtime until Wil Essner headed in the winner on a free kick by Jake Sauerbrunn in the 99th minute.

Park Hill, which beat Lee’s Summit West and Rockhurst to advance to the semifinals, finishes its season 16-10. Jackson advances to play St. Dominic, a Saturday winner over Jeff City, in next Saturday’s Class 4 final at 6 p.m.

Class 3

Pembroke Hill (12-7) lost 1-0 to Notre Dame of Cape Giradeau (16-1) in the semifinals Saturday in Springfield. Pembroke Hill had beaten Smithville and Van Horn to advance to the final four.

Notre Dame will play Fort Zumwalt South (22-4), a 3-1 winner Saturday over Glendale (17-5), for the championship on Friday at 6 p.m..

Class 2

MICDS proved too much to overcome, beating Pleasant Hill (16-5-2) by a 4-0 score to advance to next Saturday’s noon championship match.

MICDS (12-3) will play Orchard Farm (13-2), which beat Bishop LeBlond Saturday, for the Class 2 crown in the title game.

Class 1

Lone Jack’s momentum ran out in the semifinals, and the result was an 8-0 to Whitfield (8-6).

Lone Jack (14-5-2) had reached the round of four with a 6-0 shutout of Maryville Tuesday.

Whitfield will play Southern Boone (19-0), a 6-0 winner over New Covenant Academy in the earlier semifinal Saturday, for the Class 1 championship at noon Friday.