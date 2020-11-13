Hawklets rule the pool for Class 2, winning Missouri swimming and diving championship

The state-champion Rockhurst Hawklets celebrated after winning the gold in Friday’s Class 2 Missouri meet in St. Peters. Rockhurst Athletics

Rockhurst won the Missouri Class 2 boys high school swimming and diving title for 2020 at the St. Peters Rec-Plex Friday, day one of this year’s two-day state meets.

Rockhurst, coached to so many state titles through the years by the accomplished Paul Winkeler, beat runner-up Park Hill South. third-place Lee’s Summit West, fourth-place Kirkwood, fifth-place Lee’s Summit North and the rest of the field for the Class 2 championship.

Two-time defending champion St. Louis University High finished fifth.

Lee’s Summit North’s foursome of Alder Harding, Daniel Worth, Clayton Adkins and Kyle Forlow — all seniors — started off the finals by winning the 200-yard medley relay in a time of 1 minute, 32.33 seconds, with St. Louis University High second and Rockhurst (Blake Francois, Dominick Damico, Reece Manning and Kyle Eskew) third.

Rockhurst sophomore Caden Francois won the 200 freestyle, touching the wall in 1:39.44, ahead of Alec Enyeart of Park Hill South and Leo Kurucz of Lee’s Summit West.

Caleb Ellis of Lee’s Summit West won the 200IM in 1:49.33. Forlow of Lee’s Summit North tied for second in the 50 free at 21.55, behind winner Eli Butters of St. Louis University High.

Sebastian Lawrence of St. Louis University High won the 1-meter diving event; Josiah Thomson of Blue Springs was fourth.

Worth, of Lee’s Summit North, won the 100 butterfly in 48.57, with West’s Ellis runner-up in 48.73.

A pair of Park Hill South swimmers, Ethan Roach and Luke Brown, finished gold and bronze, respectively, in the 100 free — Roach in 45.77, Brown in 47.63.

Alec Enyeart of Park Hill South took gold in the 500 free in 4:28.71.

Rockhurst claimed its second relay gold in the 200 free relay, with John Tietjen, Nicholas Salido, Kyle Eskew and Caden Francois coming in first at 1:25.24. Lee’s Summit West’s Ellis, Thomas Wozniak, Jesse Ailshire and Kurucz claimed silver and Lee’s Summit North’s Forlow, Adkins, Harding and Worth took the bronze.

Congratualtions to Rockhurst on winning the 200 Free Relay with a winning time of 1:25.24 #ShowMeOnMSHSAAtv pic.twitter.com/lGO0KUZ0OH — MSHSAA-TV (@MshsaaTV) November 14, 2020

Caden Francois and Roach were second and third, respectively, in the 100 backstroke, won by St. Louis University High’s Cooper Scharff in 49.81.

Worth won the 100 breaststroke in 54.15; Zander Livingston of Park Hill South was second, Kirkwood’s Nathan Lin third.

And Lee’s Summit West’s Ellis, Wozniak, Ailshire and Kurucz won the 400 free relay in 3:11.55, ahead of second-place Kirkwood and Liberty’s bronze-winning quartet of Ian Everett, Zach Popejoy, Nathan Hearst and Caden Murphy.

The Class 1 competition is Saturday.

CLASS 2

At the City of St. Peters Rec-Plex

Team scores: 1. Rockhurst, 347.5; 2. Park Hill South, 252; 3. Lee’s Summit West, 245.5; 4. Kirkwood, 193; 5. St. Louis University High, 188; 6. Lee’s Summit North, 177.5; 7. Liberty, 142; 8. Blue Springs South, 93; 9. Columbia Rock Bridge, 83; 10. Columbia Hickman, 69; 11. Christian Brothers College, 67; 12. Parkway South, 63; 13. Ozark, 53.5; 14. Lafayette (Wildwood), 46; 15. Park Hill, 45; T16. Ft. Zumwalt West, 42; T16. Staley, 42; 18. Springfield Kickapoo, 34; 19. Liberty North, 24; 20. Blue Springs, 21; T21. Lee’s Summit, 17; T21. Francis Howell North, 17; 23. Francis Howell, 13; 24. Marquette, 11; 25. Pattonville, 10; 26. Lindbergh, 8; 27. Raymore-Peculiar, 7; 28. Nixa, 4; T29. Oak Park, 3; T29. St. Joseph Central, 3; T31. Eureka, 2; T31. Francis Howell Central, 2.

<extra_leading>Championship finals results and KC-area consolation finalists<extra_leading>

Diving: 1. Lawrence, St. Louis Univ. High, 515.65; 2. Schelfaut, Francis Howell North, 502.30; 3. Burke, Christian Brothers, 474.95; 4. Thomson, Blue Springs, 464.40; 5. Escher, Parkway South, 461.90; 6. Roberson, Park Hill, 448.75; 7. Busby, Ft. Zumwalt West, 416.55; 8. Axtell, Rockhurst, 401.40; 9. Swearingin, Kirkwood, 393.80; 10. Stuckey, Rockhurst, 387.55; 11. Davis, Blue Springs, 383.60; 12. Schnelle, LS West, 375.10; 13. Estes, Hickman, 370.30; 14. Mulvaney, Kirkwood, 366.75; 15. Javier, Francis Howell Central, 360.05.; 16. Liddle, Rock Bridge, 354.30.

200 medley relay: 1. LS North, 1:32.33; 2. SLUH, 1:34.91; 3. Rockhurst, 1:34.92; 4. Kirkwood, 1:35.42; 5. Park Hil South, 1:36.81; 6. Liberty, 1:36.96; 7. LS West, 1:37.99; 8. Blue Springs South, 1:39.37; 9. Staley, 1:40.34; 15. Lee’s Summit, 1:44.08.

200 freestyle: 1. C. Francois, Rockhurst, 1:39.44; 2. Enyeart, Park Hill South, 1:40.55; 3. Kurucz, LS West, 1:42.34; 4. Wehrmann, CBC, 1:42.88; 5. Munger, Kirkwood, 1:43.56; 6. DeArmond, Rock Bridge, 1:43.74; 7. Fickenscher, Park Hill, 1:42.22; 8. Smith, Rockhurst, 1:44.96; 10. Bahr, Blue Springs South, 1:46.30; 11. Anderson-Jones, Liberty North, 1:46.75; 13. Long, Park Hill South, 1:47.26; T14. Gilmore, LS West, 1:47.44; T14. T. Tietjen, Rockhurst, 1:47.44.

200 individual medley: 1. Ellis, LS West, 1:49.33; 2. Scharff, SLUH, 1:49.87; 3. Austin, Kickapoo, 1:52.24; 4. Manning, Rockhurst, 1:52.99; 5. Suarez, Kirkwood, 1:54.64; 6. Murphy, Liberty, 1:55.75; 7. Bichsel, LS West, 1:56.33; 8. B. Francois, Rockhurst, 1:58.07; 10. Damico, Rockhurst, 1:59.12; 12. Briggs, Park Hill South, 2:01.56; 13. Augustine, Liberty North, 2:02.15; 15. Luna, LS North, 2:02.65.

50 freestyle: 1. Butters, SLUH, 20.48; T2. Forlow, LS North, 21.55; T2. Chrestman, Ozark, 21.55; 4. Eskew, Rockhurst, 21.51; 5. Ailshire, LS West, 21.66; 6. Wozniak, LS West, 21.68; 7. Brown, Park Hill South, 21.69; 8. Ragsdell, Hickman, 21.82; 9. Popejoy, Liberty, 21.93; 10. Adkins, LS North, 21.98; 11. Salido, Rockhurst, 22.00; 13. McIntosh, Blue Springs South, 22.04; 15. Vanderbeek, Oak Park, 22.17; 16. Mcanany, Rockhurst, 22.22.

100 butterfly: 1. Worth, LS North, 48.57; 2. Ellis, LS West, 48.73; 3. Lin, Kirkwood, 50.05; 4. Porter, Parkway South, 51.00; 5. Wehrmann, Christian Brothers, 51.14; 6. Everett, Liberty, 51.49; 7. J. Tietjen, Rockhurst, 51.71; 8. McCrary, Ft. Zumwalt West, 51.97; 9. Adamson, Staley, 52.29; 10. Ailshire, LS West, 52.42; 15. Briggs, Park Hill South, 53.59.

100 freestyle: 1. Roach, Park Hill South, 45.77; 2. Chrestman, Ozark, 47.51; 3. Brown, Park Hill South, 47.63; 4. Eskew, Rockhurst, 47.76; 5. Smith, Rockhurst, 47.98; 6. Ailshire, LS West, 48.04; 7. Forlow, LS North, 48.23; 8. Livingston, Park Hill South, 48.25; 9. Adkins, LS North, 48.60; 10. Mcanany, Rockhurst, 48.61; 11. Shaw, Park Hill South, 49.02; 14. Idoux, LS North, 49.34; 15. Anderson-Jones, Liberty North, 49.37; 16. Vanderbeek, Oak Park, 49.69.

500 freestyle: 1. Enyeart, Park Hill South, 4:28.71; 2. Munger, Kirkwood, 4:38.40; 3. DeArmond, Rock Bridge, 4:39.30; 4. J. Tietjen, Rockhurst, 4:40.73; 5. Long, Park Hill South, 4:41.56; 6. McCrary, Ft. Zumwalt West, 4:42.49; 7. Porter, Parkway South, 4:42.95; 8. Veltrop, Rock Bridge, 4:43.41; 9. Kurucz, LS West, 4:45.68; 10. Fickenscher, Park Hill, 4:46.29; 11. Bahr, Blue Springs South, 4:46.56; 12. Gilmore, LS West, 4:47.57; 15. T. Tietjen, Rockhurst, 4:54.28.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Rockhurst, 1:25.24; 2. LS West, 1:25.38; 3. LS North, 1:25.49; 4. Park Hill South, 1:27.24; 5. Blue Springs South, 1:30.14; 6. Hickman, 1:30.33; 7. Liberty, 1:30.49; 8. Kirkwood, 1:31.15; 11. Park Hill, 1:31.38; 16. Lee’s Summit, 1:33.11.

100 backstroke: 1. Scharff, SLUH, 49.81; 2. C. Francois, Rockhurst, 49.92; 3. Roach, Park Hill South, 50.19; 4. Manning, Rockhurst, 51.15; 5. Suarez, Kirkwood, 51.31; 6. Everett, Liberty, 52.04; 7. Austin, Kickapoo, 52.18; 8. B. Francois, Rockhurst, 52.68; 9. Ailshire, LS West, 53.19; 10. Ewingman, Raymore-Peculiar, 53.63; 12. Hill, Liberty, 54.56; 13. Callaway, Staley, 55.09; 15. Griffel, Blue Springs South, 55.70; 16. Crim, Park Hill, 55.85.

100 breaststroke: 1. Worth, LS North, 54.15; 2. Livingston, Park Hill South, 54.47; 3. Lin, Kirkwood, 57.61; 4. Damico, Rockhurst, 57.70; 5. Bichsel, LS West, 58.83; 6. Murphy, Liberty, 59.80; 7. Augustine, Liberty North, 1:00.67; 8. Perue, Lee’s Summit, 1:00.76; 9. Sojka, Rockhurst, 1:01.30; 12. Hawn, Rockhurst, 1:01.76; 14. Palmeter, Staley, 1:02.65; 15. Luna, LS North, 1:02.86; 16. Howser, LS West, 1:02.99.

400 freestyle relay: 1. St. Louis University High, 3:07.12; 2. Park Hill South, 3:09.48; 3. Rockhurst, 3:10.74; 4. Lee’s Summit West, 3:11.55; 5. Kirkwood, 3:13.75; 6. Liberty, 3:15.89; 7. Blue Springs South, 3:18.67; 8. Christian Brothers College, 3:20.18; 10. Lee’s Summit North, 3:21.61; 13. Staley, 3:24.65.