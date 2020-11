High school football scoreboard: Who won Friday to advance to state semis and quarters?

Mill Valley’s Quin Wittenauer, right (No. 1) looks for a hole in the Wildcats’ defense during Friday night’s Kansas high school playoff game at DeSoto. Special to The Star

Kansas City- and Wichita-area high school football teams moved one step closer to championship games Friday, in some instances by the slimmest of margins.

Here’s a recap of the scores in Kansas and Missouri for Friday the 13th.

Kansas: state quarterfinals

CLASS 6A

Olathe North 28, Blue Valley 21

BV North 30, Shawnee Mission NW 6

Derby 40, Lawrence 20

Junction City 49, Wichita East 42

Friday, Nov. 20 - sub-state/semifinals:

Olathe North at Blue Valley North, ODAC

Derby at Junction City

CLASS 5A

St. Thomas Aquinas 32, Blue Valley SW 7

Mill Valley 16, De Soto 13

Wichita Northwest 26, Kapaun 14

Bishop Carroll 49, Maize 35

Friday, Nov. 20 - sub-state/semifinals:

Aquinas at Mill Valley

Bishop Carroll at Wichita Northwest

CLASS 4A

St. James 56, Basehor-Linwood 35

Bishop Miege 30, Tonganoxie 7

McPherson 28, Buhler 21

Ark City 21, Wamego 20

Friday, Nov. 20 - sub-state semifinals:

Miege at St. James

Ark City at McPherson

CLASS 3A

Perry-Lecompton 49, Prairie View 14

Holton 42, Frontenac 6

Andale 42, Riley County 0

Wichita Collegiate 27, SE of Saline 22

Friday, Nov. 20 - sub-state semifinals:

Holton at Perry-Lecompton

Collegiate at Andale

CLASS 2A

Rossville 56, St. Mary’s Colgan 7

Nemaha Central 7, Osage City 0

Beloit 32, Haven 26

Hoisington 28, Garden Plain 14

Friday, Nov. 20 - sub-state semifinals:

Rossville at Nemaha Central

Beloit at Hoisington

CLASS 1A

Olpe over Uniontown, forfeit

Lyndon 26, Centralia 14

Oakley 20, Smith Center 0

Inman 46, Conway Springs 6

Friday, Nov. 20 - sub-state semifinals:

Olpe vs. Lyndon

Inman vs. Oakley

CLASS 8-PLAYER DI

Little River 70, Chase County 26

Madison/Hamilton 34, Canton/Galva 24

Wichita County 52, Attica/Argonia 0

Hoxie 58, Goessel 12

Friday, Nov. 20 - sub-state semifinals:

Wichita County vs. Hoxie

Little River vs. Madison/Hamilton

CLASS 8-PLAYER DII

Hanover 48, Colony-Crest 0

Frankfort 46, Lebo 40

Victoria 44, Wheatland/Grinnell 26

Caldwell at St. Francis, Saturday

Friday, Nov. 20 - sub-state semifinals:

Hanover vs. Frankfort

Victoria vs. Cald/St. Francis winner

Missouri

CLASS 6

District championships:

Ray-Pec 18, Nixa 15

Liberty North 28, Liberty 10

DeSmet 28, Francis Howell 7

Fox over Lindbergh, forfeit

State semifinals:

Ray-Pec vs. Liberty North, TBD Saturday, Nov. 21

Fox vs. DeSmet, TBD Saturday

CLASS 5

District championships:

Grain Valley 42, Raytown 7

Platte County 33, Staley 13

Jackson 49, Farmington 14

Chaminade 57, Parkway West 14

Ft. Zumwalt North 52, Ft. Zumwalt South 3

Battle 27, Washington 7

Lebanon 52, Glendale 18

Webb City 42, Carthage 21

State quarterfinals:

Grain Valley vs. Platte County, TBD Saturday

Jackson vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20

Ft. Zumwalt No. vs. Battle, TBD Saturday

Lebanon vs. Webb City, TBD Saturday

CLASS 4

District championships:

Grandview 14, Lincoln Prep 3

Smithville 21, Kearney 0

Helias Catholic 49, Warrensburg 14

West Plains 41, Carl Junction 26

Festus 27, North County 6

Hannibal 48, Moberly 13

MICDS vs. St. Dominic, 1 p.m. Saturday

John Burroughs vs. Union, 1 p.m. Saturday

State quarterfinals:

Grandville vs. Smithville, TBD Saturday

West Plains vs. Helias Catholic, TBD Saturday

Hannibal vs. MICDS/St. Dominic winner, TBD Sat.

Festus vs. John Burroughs/Union winner, TBD Sat.

CLASS 3

District championships:

Cassville 35, Mt. Vernon 13

Maryville 46, Richmond 14

Buffalo 42, Mountain Grove 0

Cardinal Ritter 53, St. Clair 13

Luth. North 45, St. Francis Borgia 10

Blair Oaks 60, Centralia 14

Summit Christian over Odessa, forfeit

Kennett over St. Mary’s, forfeit

State quarterfinals:

Kennett vs. Cardinal Ritter, TBD Saturday

Lutheran North vs. Blair Oaks, 1 p.m. Saturday

Cassville vs. Butler, 1 p.m. Saturday

Summit Christian vs. Maryville, TBD Saturday

CLASS 2

District championships:

St. Pius X (KC) 21, Lafayette County 0

Jefferson (Festus) 42, Central (New Madrid) 20

Duchesne 16, Lutheran St. Charles 13

Liberty (Mtn. View) 44, Fair Grove 20

Lamar 53, Sarcoxie 6

Hallsville 36, North Calloway 14

Palmyra 26, Monroe City 22

Butler 40, Warsaw 6

State quarterfinals:

St. Pius X vs. Butler, 7 p.m. Friday

Jefferson vs. Duchesne, TBD Saturday

Liberty (Mtn. View) vs. Lamar, TBD Saturday

Hallsville vs. Palmyra, TBD Saturday

CLASS 1

District championships:

Adrian 28, Sweet Springs/Malta Bend 20

Penney 10, Princeton/Mercer 6

Mid-Buchanan 35, East Buchanan 0

Marceline 50, Harrisburg 14

Thayer 52, Hayti 22

South Calloway 26, Mark Twain 6

Windsor 44, Skyline 36

Marionville 28, Lockwood/Golden City 21

State quarterfinals:

Adrian vs. Marceline, TBD Saturday

Penney vs. Mid-Buchanan, TBD Saturday

Thayer vs. So. Calloway, TBD Saturday

Windsor vs. Marionville, 1 p.m. Saturday

8-MAN

District championships:

Drexel w/Miami 49, Archie 40

Southwest 34, North Shelby 22

North Andrew 26, So. Holt/Nodaway 21

Stanberry 26, Tarkio/Fairfax 20

State semifinals:

North Andrew vs. Stanberry, 7 p.m. Friday

Drexel w/Miami vs. Southwest, TBD Saturday