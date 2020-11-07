High School Sports
Complete recap of high school football scores around the area? We’ve got it right here
Here are the latest high school football scores in all classifications for Kansas and Missouri:
Kansas regionals
CLASS 6A
Olathe North 38, Olathe Northwest 17
Blue Valley 24, BV Northwest 7
SM Northwest 26, Olathe West 14
BV North 31, Olathe East 21
Lawrence def. Dodge City, forfeit
Derby 48, Gardner Edgerton 28
Junction City 70, Washburn Rural 25
Wichita East 20, Manhattan 7
State quarterfinals, Friday:
Blue Valley (6-1) vs. Olathe North (8-1), ODAC, 7 p.m.
BV North (5-2) at Shawnee Mission NW (7-1), 7 p.m.
Derby (6-2) at Lawrence (9-0), 7 p.m.
Wichita East (7-1) at Junction City (8-1), 7 p.m.
CLASS 5A
BV Southwest 27, Topeka Seaman 21
St. Thomas Aquinas 48, Pittsburg 13
De Soto 56, Leavenworth 31
Mill Valley 51, Spring Hill 0
Wichita Northwest 69, Wichita Heights 0
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 38, Goddard 15
Bishop Carroll 42, Hutchinson 28
Maize 59, Maize South 27
State quarterfinals, Friday:
BV Southwest (3-4) at Aquinas (6-3), 7 p.m.
Mill Valley (7-2) at De Soto (9-1), 7 p.m.
Kapaun (8-1) at Wichita Northwest (8-0), 7 p.m.
Bishop Carroll (7-2) at Maize (9-1), 7 p.m.
CLASS 4A
St. James Academy 45, Paola 35
Basehor-Linwood 19, Eudora 12
Bishop Miege 63, Fort Scott 12
Tonganoxie 49, Lansing 10
McPherson 52, Augusta 20
Buhler 42, Rose Hill 8
Arkansas City 33, Andover Central 28
Wamego 21, El Dorado 18
State quarterfinals, Friday:
St. James (5-4) at Basehor-Linwood (7-3), 7 p.m.
Miege (4-4) at Tonganoxie (9-1), 7 p.m.
Buhler (6-3) at McPherson (9-1), 7 p.m.
Ark City (4-6) at Wamego (6-4), 6 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Prairie View 13, Girard 12
Perry-Lecompton 20, Topeka Hayden 7
Frontenac 22, Burlington 6
Holton 49, Baldwin 8
Riley County 43, Scott Community 14
Andale 53, Clearwater 0
SE of Saline 20, Marysville 0
Wichita Collegiate 35, Cheney 20
CLASS 2A
St. Mary’s Colgan 24, Wellsville 0
Rossville 53, Maur Hill Mount Aca. 21
Osage City def. Fredonia, forfeit
Nemaha Central 40, Silver Lake 30
Haven 26, Hutchinson Trinity Catholic 6
Beloit def. Phillipsburg, forfeit
Garden Plain 25, Hillsboro 20
Hoisington def. Cimarron, forfeit
CLASS 1A
Olpe 53, Jackson Heights 0
Uniontown 45, Arma-Northeast 0
Centralia 52, Wabaunsee 6
Lyndon 47, Jefferson Co. North 22
Smith Center 34, Ell-Saline 10
Oakley 27, Sedgwick 24
Conway Springs 14, Plainville 7
Inman 50, Remington 6
CLASS 8-PLAYER DI
Chase County 56, Sedan 18
Little River 46, Clifton Clyde 26
Madison/Hamilton 60, Oswego 0
Canton-Galva 56, Burlingame 6
Attica/Argonia Co-op 60, La Crosse 14
Wichita County 68, Rawlins County 0
Goessel 54, Skyline 48, 2OT
Hoxie 50, South Gray 0
CLASS 8-PLAYER DII
Crest 64, Hartford 14
Hanover 52, Axtell 6
Lebo 56, Waverly 8
Frankfort 54, St. John’s/Tipton Cath. 43
Victoria 50, Lucas Unified 0
Wheatland/Grinnell 36, So. Central 26
Caldwell 36, Central Plains 34
St. Francis 54, Bucklin 0
Missouri district semifinals
CLASS 6
Fox 49, Lafayette (Wildwood) 29
Lindbergh 28, St. Louis University 21
DeSmet 54, Christian Bros. College 21
Francis Howell 13, Holt 0
Raymore-Peculiar 28, Joplin 7
Lee’s Summit West at Nixa, late
Liberty 31, Blue Springs 28
Liberty North 44, Columbia Rock Bridge 0
CLASS 5
Jackson 55, Poplar Bluff 0
Farmington 24, Seckman 6
Parkway West 49, Rockwood Summit 28
Chaminade 27, Ladue Horton Watkins 20
Ft. Zumwalt North 13, Parkway Central 0
Ft. Zumwalt South 48, Ft. Zumwalt East 20
Washington 28, Camdenton 21
Columbia Battle 41, Rolla 21
Lebanon 47, Willard 14
Springfield Glendale 58, Waynesville 39
Carthage 55, Branson 35
Webb City 49, Ozark 28
Grain Valley 13, William Chrisman 0
Raytown 14, Belton 10
Platte County 24, North Kansas City 17
Staley 14, Park Hill South 9
CLASS 4
Festus 35, DeSoto 7
North County 36, Hillsboro 28
John Burroughs 35, Pacific 7
Union 21, Sullivan 20
MICDS 31, Trinity Catholic 6
St. Dominic 44, Parkway North 14
Moberly 55, Kirksville 14
Hannibal 42, Mexico 0
West Plains 35, McDonald County 2
Carl Junction 43, Hillcrest 6
Helias Catholic 54, Nevada 22
Warrensburg 27, Bolivar 23
Lincoln Prep 62, Van Horn 27
Grandview 13, Center 7
Smithville 42, St. Joseph Lafayette 0
Kearney 41, Winnetonka 34
CLASS 3
Kennett 47, Ste. Genevieve 29
St. Mary’s (St. Louis) 55, Valle Catholic 22
Cardinal Ritter 45, Central (Park Hills) 14
St. Clair 42, Salem 7
Lutheran North 59, Wright City 0
St. Francis Borgia 43, Priory 29
Blair Oaks 54, Boonville 14
Centralia 26, Southern Boone 12
Buffalo 63, Osage 24
Mountain Grove 28, Ava 14
Cassville 13, Reeds Spring 0
Mt. Vernon 42, Seneca 0
Odessa 35, Pembroke Hill 9
Summit Christian Academy 35, Oak Grove 0
Richmond 62, Chillicothe 41
Maryville 41, Cameron 13
CLASS 2
Central (New Madrid County) 44, East Prairie 0
Jefferson (Festus) 40, Kelly 7
Lutheran St. Charles 13, Cuba 0
Duchesne 42, Christian 18
Liberty (Mtn. View) 32, Springfield Catholic 22
Fair Grove 41, Forsyth 20
Lamar 49, El Dorado Springs 6
Sarcoxie 36, Stockton with Sheldon 23
Hallsville 44, Hermann 8
North Callaway 50, Montgomery County 49
Palmyra 35, Clark County 8
Monroe City 28, Bowling Green 26
Butler 40, St. Michael the Archangel 21
Warsaw 26, Hogan Prep 20
St. Pius X 20, Brookfield 6
Lafayette County 21, Lexington 14
CLASS 1
Thayer 57, Caruthersville 18
Hayti 54, St. Vincent 41
South Callaway 29, Paris with Faith Walk 14
Mark Twain 36, Louisiana 24
Skyline 50, Cole Camp 7
Windsor 62, Tipton 14
Marionville 34, Pierce City 0
Lockwood with Golden City 35, Cabool 28
Adrian 46, Crest Ridge 36
Sweet Springs/Malta 42, University Acad. 34
Marceline 55, Fayette 20
Harrisburg 46, Westran 8
Penney 40, South Harrison 28
Princeton with Mercer 42, Milan 36
Mid-Buchanan 55, Polo 6
East Buchanan 11, West Platte 8
8-MAN
Drexel 50, Jasper 0
Archie 52, Rich Hill 0
Southwest 88, Concordia 22
North Shelby 13, Norborne 0
North Andrew 44, Pattonsburg 34
South Holt 53, King City 22
Stanberry 56, Rock Port 0
Tarkio 60, Worth County 14
