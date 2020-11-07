Complete recap of high school football scores around the area? We’ve got it right here

It’s another big week of high school football across the KC Metro, but three schools around the city will not be moving on because of COVID-19 outbreaks. File photo

Here are the latest high school football scores in all classifications for Kansas and Missouri:

Kansas regionals

CLASS 6A

Olathe North 38, Olathe Northwest 17

Blue Valley 24, BV Northwest 7

SM Northwest 26, Olathe West 14

BV North 31, Olathe East 21

Lawrence def. Dodge City, forfeit

Derby 48, Gardner Edgerton 28

Junction City 70, Washburn Rural 25

Wichita East 20, Manhattan 7

State quarterfinals, Friday:

Blue Valley (6-1) vs. Olathe North (8-1), ODAC, 7 p.m.

BV North (5-2) at Shawnee Mission NW (7-1), 7 p.m.

Derby (6-2) at Lawrence (9-0), 7 p.m.

Wichita East (7-1) at Junction City (8-1), 7 p.m.

CLASS 5A

BV Southwest 27, Topeka Seaman 21

St. Thomas Aquinas 48, Pittsburg 13

De Soto 56, Leavenworth 31

Mill Valley 51, Spring Hill 0

Wichita Northwest 69, Wichita Heights 0

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 38, Goddard 15

Bishop Carroll 42, Hutchinson 28

Maize 59, Maize South 27

State quarterfinals, Friday:

BV Southwest (3-4) at Aquinas (6-3), 7 p.m.

Mill Valley (7-2) at De Soto (9-1), 7 p.m.

Kapaun (8-1) at Wichita Northwest (8-0), 7 p.m.

Bishop Carroll (7-2) at Maize (9-1), 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A

St. James Academy 45, Paola 35

Basehor-Linwood 19, Eudora 12

Bishop Miege 63, Fort Scott 12

Tonganoxie 49, Lansing 10

McPherson 52, Augusta 20

Buhler 42, Rose Hill 8

Arkansas City 33, Andover Central 28

Wamego 21, El Dorado 18

State quarterfinals, Friday:

St. James (5-4) at Basehor-Linwood (7-3), 7 p.m.

Miege (4-4) at Tonganoxie (9-1), 7 p.m.

Buhler (6-3) at McPherson (9-1), 7 p.m.

Ark City (4-6) at Wamego (6-4), 6 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Prairie View 13, Girard 12

Perry-Lecompton 20, Topeka Hayden 7

Frontenac 22, Burlington 6

Holton 49, Baldwin 8

Riley County 43, Scott Community 14

Andale 53, Clearwater 0

SE of Saline 20, Marysville 0

Wichita Collegiate 35, Cheney 20

CLASS 2A

St. Mary’s Colgan 24, Wellsville 0

Rossville 53, Maur Hill Mount Aca. 21

Osage City def. Fredonia, forfeit

Nemaha Central 40, Silver Lake 30

Haven 26, Hutchinson Trinity Catholic 6

Beloit def. Phillipsburg, forfeit

Garden Plain 25, Hillsboro 20

Hoisington def. Cimarron, forfeit

CLASS 1A

Olpe 53, Jackson Heights 0

Uniontown 45, Arma-Northeast 0

Centralia 52, Wabaunsee 6

Lyndon 47, Jefferson Co. North 22

Smith Center 34, Ell-Saline 10

Oakley 27, Sedgwick 24

Conway Springs 14, Plainville 7

Inman 50, Remington 6

CLASS 8-PLAYER DI

Chase County 56, Sedan 18

Little River 46, Clifton Clyde 26

Madison/Hamilton 60, Oswego 0

Canton-Galva 56, Burlingame 6

Attica/Argonia Co-op 60, La Crosse 14

Wichita County 68, Rawlins County 0

Goessel 54, Skyline 48, 2OT

Hoxie 50, South Gray 0

CLASS 8-PLAYER DII

Crest 64, Hartford 14

Hanover 52, Axtell 6

Lebo 56, Waverly 8

Frankfort 54, St. John’s/Tipton Cath. 43

Victoria 50, Lucas Unified 0

Wheatland/Grinnell 36, So. Central 26

Caldwell 36, Central Plains 34

St. Francis 54, Bucklin 0

Missouri district semifinals

CLASS 6

Fox 49, Lafayette (Wildwood) 29

Lindbergh 28, St. Louis University 21

DeSmet 54, Christian Bros. College 21

Francis Howell 13, Holt 0

Raymore-Peculiar 28, Joplin 7

Lee’s Summit West at Nixa, late

Liberty 31, Blue Springs 28

Liberty North 44, Columbia Rock Bridge 0

CLASS 5

Jackson 55, Poplar Bluff 0

Farmington 24, Seckman 6

Parkway West 49, Rockwood Summit 28

Chaminade 27, Ladue Horton Watkins 20

Ft. Zumwalt North 13, Parkway Central 0

Ft. Zumwalt South 48, Ft. Zumwalt East 20

Washington 28, Camdenton 21

Columbia Battle 41, Rolla 21

Lebanon 47, Willard 14

Springfield Glendale 58, Waynesville 39

Carthage 55, Branson 35

Webb City 49, Ozark 28

Grain Valley 13, William Chrisman 0

Raytown 14, Belton 10

Platte County 24, North Kansas City 17

Staley 14, Park Hill South 9

CLASS 4

Festus 35, DeSoto 7

North County 36, Hillsboro 28

John Burroughs 35, Pacific 7

Union 21, Sullivan 20

MICDS 31, Trinity Catholic 6

St. Dominic 44, Parkway North 14

Moberly 55, Kirksville 14

Hannibal 42, Mexico 0

West Plains 35, McDonald County 2

Carl Junction 43, Hillcrest 6

Helias Catholic 54, Nevada 22

Warrensburg 27, Bolivar 23

Lincoln Prep 62, Van Horn 27

Grandview 13, Center 7

Smithville 42, St. Joseph Lafayette 0

Kearney 41, Winnetonka 34

CLASS 3

Kennett 47, Ste. Genevieve 29

St. Mary’s (St. Louis) 55, Valle Catholic 22

Cardinal Ritter 45, Central (Park Hills) 14

St. Clair 42, Salem 7

Lutheran North 59, Wright City 0

St. Francis Borgia 43, Priory 29

Blair Oaks 54, Boonville 14

Centralia 26, Southern Boone 12

Buffalo 63, Osage 24

Mountain Grove 28, Ava 14

Cassville 13, Reeds Spring 0

Mt. Vernon 42, Seneca 0

Odessa 35, Pembroke Hill 9

Summit Christian Academy 35, Oak Grove 0

Richmond 62, Chillicothe 41

Maryville 41, Cameron 13

CLASS 2

Central (New Madrid County) 44, East Prairie 0

Jefferson (Festus) 40, Kelly 7

Lutheran St. Charles 13, Cuba 0

Duchesne 42, Christian 18

Liberty (Mtn. View) 32, Springfield Catholic 22

Fair Grove 41, Forsyth 20

Lamar 49, El Dorado Springs 6

Sarcoxie 36, Stockton with Sheldon 23

Hallsville 44, Hermann 8

North Callaway 50, Montgomery County 49

Palmyra 35, Clark County 8

Monroe City 28, Bowling Green 26

Butler 40, St. Michael the Archangel 21

Warsaw 26, Hogan Prep 20

St. Pius X 20, Brookfield 6

Lafayette County 21, Lexington 14

CLASS 1

Thayer 57, Caruthersville 18

Hayti 54, St. Vincent 41

South Callaway 29, Paris with Faith Walk 14

Mark Twain 36, Louisiana 24

Skyline 50, Cole Camp 7

Windsor 62, Tipton 14

Marionville 34, Pierce City 0

Lockwood with Golden City 35, Cabool 28

Adrian 46, Crest Ridge 36

Sweet Springs/Malta 42, University Acad. 34

Marceline 55, Fayette 20

Harrisburg 46, Westran 8

Penney 40, South Harrison 28

Princeton with Mercer 42, Milan 36

Mid-Buchanan 55, Polo 6

East Buchanan 11, West Platte 8

8-MAN

Drexel 50, Jasper 0

Archie 52, Rich Hill 0

Southwest 88, Concordia 22

North Shelby 13, Norborne 0

North Andrew 44, Pattonsburg 34

South Holt 53, King City 22

Stanberry 56, Rock Port 0

Tarkio 60, Worth County 14