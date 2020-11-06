High School Sports
Liberty North wraps up perfect season in volleyball with Missouri Class 5 championship
The perfect ending to a perfect season. Appropriately, that’s how Friday afternoon played out for the Liberty North Eagles volleyball squad.
Liberty North finished an unbeaten 24-0 this fall, a Missouri Class 5 high school state champion after denying defending champ Nixa a repeat in straight sets at Cape Girardeau’s Show Me Center.
The Eagles won the first set with a thrilling come-from-behind finish, 26-24, the second set 25-20 and the third set 25-15 at the Southeast Missouri State campus in the far-opposite corner of the state.
Liberty North advanced to the title match Thursday, beating St. Dominic.
Nixa finishes 33-4.
In other classifications ...
Class 4 — Willard beat Nerinx Hall and Platte County fell to Parkway West to set up Friday’s Class 4 showdown, which Willard won.
Class 3 — Maryville is the state champ after beating Central (Park Hills) Friday morning. Maryville topped Hermann to reach the final.
Class 2 — Twin 7 p.m. semifinals were set for Friday evening: Valle Catholic was to plays Miller in one and Lawson was to meet Christian in the other. The title match is Saturday.
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Class 1 — Friday’s semis pitted Advance vs. New Haven and Midway vs. Lesterville. Both were scheduled for 4:30 Friday. The title match is 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Comments