Liberty North wraps up perfect season in volleyball with Missouri Class 5 championship

The perfect ending to a perfect season. Appropriately, that’s how Friday afternoon played out for the Liberty North Eagles volleyball squad.

Liberty North finished an unbeaten 24-0 this fall, a Missouri Class 5 high school state champion after denying defending champ Nixa a repeat in straight sets at Cape Girardeau’s Show Me Center.

The Eagles won the first set with a thrilling come-from-behind finish, 26-24, the second set 25-20 and the third set 25-15 at the Southeast Missouri State campus in the far-opposite corner of the state.

Liberty North advanced to the title match Thursday, beating St. Dominic.

Nixa finishes 33-4.

In other classifications ...

Class 4 — Willard beat Nerinx Hall and Platte County fell to Parkway West to set up Friday’s Class 4 showdown, which Willard won.

Class 3 — Maryville is the state champ after beating Central (Park Hills) Friday morning. Maryville topped Hermann to reach the final.

Class 2 — Twin 7 p.m. semifinals were set for Friday evening: Valle Catholic was to plays Miller in one and Lawson was to meet Christian in the other. The title match is Saturday.

Class 1 — Friday’s semis pitted Advance vs. New Haven and Midway vs. Lesterville. Both were scheduled for 4:30 Friday. The title match is 11:30 a.m. Saturday.