Mill Valley football is able to pull out hard-fought victory in playoff game at De Soto

Jacob Hartman, #3, of Mill Valley, dove in for the touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against DeSoto Friday, November 13, 2020, bringing the score to Mill Valley 10, DeSoto 6. Special to The Star

For a split couple of seconds, it almost seemed time stood still underneath the floodlights at De Soto High School’s football field.

The clock had already hit zero, but the football was still flying through the air into a scrum of players jostling for position in the end zone.

But for as long as the ball seemed to glide through the air from the arm of De Soto quarterback Tyler Schultze, it just as quick seemed to tumble to the green grass below.

The white jerseys on the far side of the field erupted. Swatting down the ball one last time, the Mill Valley Jaguars defeated the De Soto Wildcats 16-13 to advance to the Kansas Class 5A sub-state round.

“We had every chance in the world tonight to fold as a team and our seniors weren’t going to let that happen,” Mill Valley coach John Applebee said. “Very proud of them, a very gutsy win, and now we’ve got a lot of work to do and we’ll be ready to go next week.”

But it could have been a very different story, if not for a crucial penalty with just 6 seconds left on the clock.

The Wildcats looked dead and buried with a little over a minute left on the clock. Already trailing, Wildcat starting quarterback Jackson Miller was clattered from behind on his own 24-yard line. As he fell, not only did the ball ricochet out of his hands and into Mill Valley possession, but he aggravated a lower leg injury he had suffered on the previous play and had to be carted off the field.

It was the senior’s last play as a Wildcat.

“I cannot tell you how proud I am of Jackson, not only through his play tonight but through his career, his leadership has been unreal,” De Soto head coach Brian King said.

Miller finished the night with 77 yards and a touchdown. He ends his De Soto career with 84 touchdowns and an 18-1 conference record.

But that’s not where the game ended.

The Jaguars’ Jacob Hartman, who had two touchdowns already, was looking to put the game to bed by running the ball through the red zone. But just as easy as his two touchdowns prior had come — 1-yard and 2-yard touchdowns — the ball popped out of his hands and was picked up by De Soto senior Garrett Kellner.

The Wildcats, 9-2, embarked on a frantic drive from their own 8-yard line, bringing the ball all the way down to Mill Valley’s 27-yard line with just 6 seconds to go.

It left King with a tough choice to make — the Wildcats were borderline in field goal range to tie the game, but indecision eventually led to De Soto breaking the huddle and taking a 5-yard delay-of-game penalty.

“We were borderline in range and then we got out of range when we broke the huddle and that’s a killer, so I think our best opportunity was what we took, and we were close,” King said. “I don’t want to second guess and regret that decision.”

Lining up one last time, Schultze sent a high ball toward the end zone. Senior wide receiver Austin Tabor basically got both hands around the ball, but Mill Valley defensive back Cole Clauder did enough to bat the ball away and fall to the ground alongside the ball.

With just three touchdowns, the game was one of clutch defensive plays and turnovers.

Mill Valley turned the ball over on five separate occasions, throwing two interceptions and coughing up the ball on the ground a further three times. The Jaguars also had a field goal blocked on their first drive of the game.

“We weren’t making anything easy tonight, that’s what was going through my mind. But give them credit, they’re a gutsy team, they work hard, they’re a great team,” Applebee said. “Give (De Soto) a lot of credit, but in the end it takes a lot of guts from our team, too, to pull that out and we were really led by our seniors; really proud of them.”

Mill Valley, 8-2, will next face St. Thomas Aquinas, which defeated Blue Valley Southwest 32-7.

“We regroup with film in the morning and regroup on Monday in practice,” Applebee said. “It’s a new week, no matter what, and that’s going to be our mindset. We put this game past us.”