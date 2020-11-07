Aquinas, Miege add to trophy cases with state championships in boys high school soccer

Two Kansas City soccer powerhouses added to their war chests Saturday afternoon in the Kansas boys high school championships.

St. Thomas Aquinas rolled to the 17th state title in program history and first since 2014 with an 8-1 drubbing of Maize in the Class 5A championship game at Spring Hill High School, while Bishop Miege won its fifth straight in the Class 4-1A title match at Wichita’s Stryker Soccer Complex, routing Trinity 3-1.

Dodge City completed a perfect season at 20-0-0 with a 3-0 victory over Olathe East (13-6) in the Class 6A finale at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka.

The 4-1A championship game between Miege and Trinity was a rematch of last season’s title game, also won by the Stags, and by the same score. The teams had played to a 1-1 draw in the regular season less than a month ago

But this time, much as they had a year ago in the final, the Stags dominated the run of play. Miege led 2-0 by halftime — Xander Christian scored the first goal after a rebound off the post, and Mauricio Salas scored from the spot after a hand ball by Trinity in the box.

Miege tacked on a third goal early in the second half when Trinity attempted to clear a threatening free kick and instead headed the ball into its own goal. The Knights clawed one back in the 62nd minute when senior Jon Heuer powered a header into the back of the net from a corner.

Not the start Trinity Academy envisioned in the rematch with Bishop Miege in the Class 4-1A championship match.@BishopMiege_SCR now leads 2-0 after 21 minutes, thanks a hand ball in the box that awarded Miege’s Mauricio Salas this penalty kick. pic.twitter.com/6f8AcOtkZA — Taylor Eldridge (@tayloreldridge) November 7, 2020

Aquinas (15-3-3) left no doubt in its overwhelming victory Saturday, leading 6-0 by intermission. Maize finished the season 17-3-1.

Maize senior Tanner Prophet, who netted the game-winning penalty kick for a wild shootout victory over Andover Central in Friday’s semifinals, scored his team’s only goal Saturday.