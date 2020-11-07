Winners! Results from final-day competition at Missouri high school cross country meets

High school runners navigate the Gans Creek course at the state meet in Columbia. KC Star file photo

The Show Me State’s large-classification runners crossed the finish line to cheers Saturday at the three-day Missouri high school cross country championships in Columbia.

Junior Ally Kruger of Liberty (Wentzville) won the Class 5 girls race in 18 minutes, 3.1 seconds, with Grace Tyson of Lafayette (Wildwood) second in 18:10.6.

Junior Makayla Clark of Lee’s Summit West had a killer late kick to finish third at 18:26.6. Also in the top 10 from the KC area: Liberty sophomore Sutton Richardson finished fifth in 18:30.6 and freshman Ashlyn Smith from Raymore-Peculiar was eighth in 18:34.9.

Congratulations to Makayla Clark for placing 3rd inn18:26 and Ella Cronhardt for placing 82nd in 20:26 at the state xc meet today. Clark covers the last 1K in 3:30 (fastest of the day) to go from 10th to 3rd! Great job today ladies!!! @MoMileSplit pic.twitter.com/YlHI2FZtAD — LSW Girls T&F/XC (@LSWGirlsTF) November 7, 2020

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

All-State

Sutton Richardson

5th Place, 18:30 pic.twitter.com/aUeXctpNt5 — Liberty Cross Country (@JaysXC) November 7, 2020

In the Class 5 girls team race, it was Lafayette (Wildwood), followed by Parkway West second, Blue Springs South third. Liberty was fifth, Blue Springs sixth, Park Hill South seventh, Ray-Pec ninth and Grain Valley 16th.

Rock Bridge senior Matthew Hauser won the Class 5 boys race in 15:34.5, followed by Trevor Peimann of Timberland in 15:40.2 and Ethan Lee of Liberty North in 15:40.6.

Other top 10 KC-area finishers included Brock Wooderson Blue Springs fourth at 15:46.9 and Luke Voelker of Ray-Pec sixth at 15:47.1.

In the boys Class 5 team competition, Rock Bridge finished first, St. Louis University High second and Liberty third. Liberty North was fourth, Rockhurst eighth, Blue Springs 14th and Blue Springs South 16th.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

On Friday, Smithville senior Olivia Littleton and West Platte freshman Julia Pattison were runners-up in their respective classes: Littleton at 18:30.4 in Class 4, Pattison in 19:39.4 for Class 2

Lilian Jackson, a junior from St. Charles West, won the Class 4 girls race in 18:21.6.

Junior Sydney Swan (19:10.0, 8th) and freshman Gracie Jacobs (19:27.3, 11th) paced St. Teresa’s to a third-place showing in the team standings. West Plains won the team title and Cor Jesu was runner-up. Smithville finished fourth, Kearney seventh, Platte County eighth and Grandview 17th.

Among the boys in Class 5, Riley Simpson of West Plains won the boys race in 15:39.5, followed by Cullen Krieg of Festus (15:56.5) and Conrad Hogenkamp of Chaminade Prep (16:01.3). Festus won the Class 5 boys team title, followed by Webb City and West Plains. Platte County was eighth, Kearney 11th, Grandview 12th and Lincoln Prep 13th.

Rita Eimer, a senior at St. Pius X of Festus, won the girls Class 2 race in a time of 19:37.2. Pattison was second and Brookfield’s Alex Sharp finished third at 20:03.9. In the girls team competition, Arcadia Valley finished first, followed by North Platte, St. Pius X (Festus), West Platte and Summit Christian. Sophomore Adriana McGregor of Summit Christian placed 11th in 20:46.6.

Sam Shuman of Spokane won the Class 2 boys race in 16:03.6, followed by Nathan Hinrichs of New Bloomfield (16:15.4) and George Blanco of Bishop DuBourg (16:23.4).

The boys team competition was won by Father Tolton Catholic, followed by Steelville and Lexington. Summit Christian placed ninth. Summit Christian’s Caleb Benton finished seventh individually in 16:43.2.