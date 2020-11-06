Penalty-kick thriller, hunt for 5th straight state title highlight Kansas soccer semis

Bishop Miege played Louisburg in a Class 5A state soccer semifinal Friday afternoon at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita. KSHSAA photo

The stage is set for a stout lineup of weekend championship games in Kansas boys high school soccer.

And the Friday storylines involved one team seeking a fifth-straight state title and another that survived four overtimes and penalty kicks — all in one match — to have a shot.

In three sets of semifinals Friday afternoon at sites around the state, teams advanced to Saturday’s finals in Topeka (Class 6A), Spring Hill (5A) and Wichita (Class 4-1A).

Here’s a recap of Friday’s scores, and who is moving on in a bid for those championship trophies Saturday.

The Maize Eagles are playing for a Class 5A championship.



After four overtimes and six rounds of penalty kicks, it's senior @TannerProphet13 who sends Maize through to the title game with the superb penalty to best Andover Central. pic.twitter.com/3alLmjFSqr — Taylor Eldridge (@tayloreldridge) November 7, 2020

Class 4-1A

Seeking a fifth straight state title, Bishop Miege scored in the first half of Friday’s semifinals and doubled that lead in the second to beat top-seeded Louisburg 2-0 at Wichita’s new Stryker Sports Complex.

The Stags (9-5-3) got an insurance goal after intermission on a deflection off a Wildcats player. Louisburg (15-2) lost for just the second time this fall.

In the classification’s other semifinal, Rose Hill (16-1-1) was to play Wichita Trinity (12-6-1) at Stryker beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.

Saturday’s championship match begins at 3 p.m.

Class 5A

Four overtime periods wasn’t enough to decide the semifinal between Maize and Andover Central at Spring Hill High School.

So it went to a shootout, and that’s where top-seeded Maize prevailed 4-3 on penalty kicks after a 1-all tie. Tanner Prophet had the winning PK.

Jared Cromly of No. 4 seed Andover Central opened the scoring in regulation on an assist from Jake White. Mikey Velasquez pulled Maize level in the 43rd minute, and that’s where things stood through multiple OTs.

In the end, Maize rose to 17-2-1 and Andover Central dropped to 11-9.

No. 2 seed St. Thomas Aquinas (13-3-3) was playing third-seeded Shawnee Heights (13-4-1) in the second semifinal, also at Spring Hill.

Saturday’s championship match starts at 3 p.m. at Spring Hill.

Class 6A

At Hummer Sports Park, the intensity reached a crescendo in overtime as Dodge City broke a 1-1 deadlock on a goal by Alan Lopez to send Blue Valley into the third-place game and advance to Saturday’s title match.

Blue Valley senior Kobee Austria had tied it with a header goal in regulation on an assist by junior Grant Shyver, but the Tigers came up short in OT. Lopez scored both goals for Dodge City, which improved to 19-0 while Blue Valley fell to 10-6-1.

Washburn Rural (16-2-1) played Olathe East (12-5) at 7 p.m. Friday, also at Hummer. The championship match there begins at 3 p..m. Saturday.