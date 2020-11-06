Smithville runner finishes 2nd (4th as team), St. Teresa’s 3rd at state cross country

High school runners navigate the Gans Creek course at the state meet in Columbia. KC Star file photo

Smithville High senior Olivia Littleton finished runner-up Friday in the Missouri Class 5 girls cross country state championships in Columbia.

Littleton’s time of 18 minutes, 30.4 seconds was second only to winner Lilian Jackson, a junior from St. Charles West who ran the Gans Creek course in 18:21.6. Smithville finished fourth as a team.

Junior Sydney Swan (19:10.0, 8th) and freshman Gracie Jacobs (19:27.3, 11th) paced St. Teresa’s to a third-place showing in the team standings. West Plains won the team title and Cor Jesu was runner-up. Kearney finished seventh, Platte County eighth and Grandview 17th.

Among the boys in Class 5, De Soto junior William Kaempfe was the highest KC-area finisher, placing fourth at 16:06.7. Riley Simpson of West Plains won the boys race in 15:39.5, followed by Cullen Krieg of Festus (15:56.5) and Conrad Hogenkamp of Chaminade Prep (16:01.3).

Festus won the Class 5 boys team title, followed by Webb City and West Plains. Platte County was eighth, Kearney 11th, Grandview 12th and Lincoln Prep 13th.

Class 2

Rita Eimer, a senior at St. Pius X of Festus, won the girls Class 2 race in a time of 19:37.2 1.

West Platte’s Julia Pattison, a freshman, was runner-up in 19:39.4; Brookfield’s Alex Sharp finished third (20:03.9).

Sophomore Adriana McGregor of Summit Christian was the KC area’s highest-finisher at 20:46.6 5.

In the girls team competition, Arcadia Valley finished first, followed by North Platte, St. Pius X (Festus), West Platte and Summit Christian.

The boys were to race at 4 p.m. Friday.

Other classes

The Class 3 boys and girls races were run Thursday.

The Class 5 and 1 races are Saturday: Class 5 girls, 8:30 a.m.; Class 5 boys, 11 a.m.; Class 1 girls, 1:30 p.m.; and Class 1 boys, 4 p.m.