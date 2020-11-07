Lawrence Free State wins Kansas state high school gymnastics championship in Newton

Kadence Peel of Shawnee Mission Northwest competes on the uneven bars during Saturday’s Kansas high school state gymnastics meet in Newton. SMNW Athletics Twitter

Lawrence Free State won Saturday’s 2020 Kansas state gymnastics meet at Newton High School.

It was a good day for Free State all around, literally.

Free State senior Talia Gay won the all-around competition (37.7375), with Olathe North’s Kylie Ray second (36.3500) and Olathe West’s Alexis Purdy third (35.9375).

It’s Gay’s second all-around state championship, and she also won her fourth bars gold in as many chances.

Olathe North was second in the team competition, followed by Olathe West, Shawnee Mission Northwest, Shawnee Mission East, Olathe East, host Newton and Lawrence.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Paris Spotted-Tail of Lawrence High won the vault competition, followed by a pair of Free State gymnasts: Kenzie Vaughn in second and Gay in third.

Gay won the bars competition; Makenzie Juneau of Olathe West was runner-up and teammate Purdy placed third. Olathe North’s Rylie Jahner and Ray were fourth and fifth, respectively.

It was also Gay for gold, with Ray the runner-up and Purdy third, on the beam.

Spotted-Tail won the floor-routine competition, followed by Gay and Ray.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER