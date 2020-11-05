Day 1 of 3-day Missouri cross country state championships is in the books at Columbia

High school runners navigate the Gans Creek course at the state meet in Columbia. KC Star file photo

High school runners raced through the Gans Creek cross country course in Columbia Thursday afternoon in the first of three days of this season’s Missouri state championships.

El Dorado Springs’ Daelen Ackley won the boys Class 3 championship race in a time of 15 minutes, 41.1 seconds. Connor Burns of Southern Boone was runner-up in 15:42.2, followed by Lamar’s Joe Kremp at 16:02.8.

Pleasant Hill senior Landon Fatino was seventh at 16:18.1, the highest area finisher among KC-region participants.

Macy Schelp, a senior from Lutheran South, won the girls title in 18:54.3, followed by Kylie Goldfarb of John Burroughs (18:54.4) and Lamar’s Kiersten Potter (19:30.7). St. Pius X’s Ford Nelson was the highest KC-area girls finisher, placing 27th in a time of 21:03.4.

John Burroughs won the girls Class 3 team title, followed by Southern Boone County and Potosi. St. Pius X was 10th, Notre Dame de Sion finished 12th and Kansas City’s Lutheran was 13th.

Among the boys teams, 1-2-3 went to Fatima, Lutheran (of St. Charles) and Maryville, respectively. Pembroke Hill was 14th.

The rest of the schedule for this week’s state meets at Gans Creek plays out as follows:

Friday

Class 4 girls, 8:30 a.m.

Class 4 boys, 11 a.m.

Class 2 girls, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2 boys, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Class 5 girls, 8:30 a.m.

Class 5 boys, 11 a.m.

Class 1 girls, 1:30 p.m.

Class 1 boys, 4 p.m.