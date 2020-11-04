High School Sports
Check out the final-four pairings for this week’s Kansas state soccer tournaments
The final four for each of Kansas’ three boys high school soccer classifications is set, with semifinals looming Friday and championship matches set for Saturday.
Here’s the schedule for Classes 6A, 5A and 4-1A.
Class 6A
At Hummer Sports Park Soccer Stadium in Topeka:
Friday’s semifinals
(1) Dodge City (18-0-0) vs. (4) Blue Valley (10-5-1), 4 p.m.
(2) Washburn Rural (16-2-1) vs. (3) Olathe East (12-5-0), 7 p.m.
Saturday
Consolation final, teams TBD, noon
Championship match, teams TBD, 3 p.m.
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Class 5A
Ar Spring Hill High School:
Friday’s semifinals
(1) Maize (16-2-1) vs. (4) Andover Central (11-8-0), 4 p.m.
(2) St. Thomas Aquinas (13-3-3) vs. (3) Shawnee Heights (13-4-1), 7 p.m.
Saturday
Consolation final, teams TBD, noon
Championship match, teams TBD, 3 p.m.
Class 4-1A
At Wichita’s Stryker Complex:
Friday’s semifinals
(1) Louisburg (15-1-0) vs. (4) Bishop Miege (8-5-3), 4 p.m.
(2) Rose Hill (16-1-1) vs. (3) Trinity Academy (12-6-1), 7 p.m.
Saturday
Consolation final, teams TBD, noon
Championship match, teams TBD, 3 p.m.
Comments