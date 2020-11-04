Kansas City Star Logo
Check out the final-four pairings for this week’s Kansas state soccer tournaments

The Kansas City Star

Rob Sumner

The final four for each of Kansas’ three boys high school soccer classifications is set, with semifinals looming Friday and championship matches set for Saturday.

Here’s the schedule for Classes 6A, 5A and 4-1A.

Class 6A

At Hummer Sports Park Soccer Stadium in Topeka:

Friday’s semifinals

(1) Dodge City (18-0-0) vs. (4) Blue Valley (10-5-1), 4 p.m.

(2) Washburn Rural (16-2-1) vs. (3) Olathe East (12-5-0), 7 p.m.

Saturday

Consolation final, teams TBD, noon

Championship match, teams TBD, 3 p.m.

Class 5A

Ar Spring Hill High School:

Friday’s semifinals

(1) Maize (16-2-1) vs. (4) Andover Central (11-8-0), 4 p.m.

(2) St. Thomas Aquinas (13-3-3) vs. (3) Shawnee Heights (13-4-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday

Consolation final, teams TBD, noon

Championship match, teams TBD, 3 p.m.

Class 4-1A

At Wichita’s Stryker Complex:

Friday’s semifinals

(1) Louisburg (15-1-0) vs. (4) Bishop Miege (8-5-3), 4 p.m.

(2) Rose Hill (16-1-1) vs. (3) Trinity Academy (12-6-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday

Consolation final, teams TBD, noon

Championship match, teams TBD, 3 p.m.

