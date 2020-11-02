Football schedules: Intensity rises as high school playoffs unfold in Kansas, Missouri

Park Hill’s Jaylin Noel (left) carried the ball up field in the game at Blue Springs on Friday night, Oct. 30. 2020. Special to The Star

The intensity increases this week as the high school football playoffs continue in Kansas and Missouri. Here’s the schedule for teams around the Kansas City and Wichita areas:

Kansas regionals

Note: All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted.

CLASS 6A

Olathe North vs. Olathe Northwest, at ODAC

Blue Valley at BV Northwest

Olathe West at SM Northwest

Olathe East vs. BV North, at CBAC

Dodge City at Lawrence

Gardner Edgerton at Derby

Washburn Rural at Junction City

Manhattan at Wichita East

CLASS 5A

BV Southwest at Topeka Seaman

Pittsburg at St. Thomas Aquinas

Leavenworth at De Soto

Spring Hill at Mill Valley

Wichita Heights at Wichita Northwest

Goddard at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Bishop Carroll at Hutchinson

Maize South at Maize

CLASS 4A

St. James Academy at Paola

Eudora at Basehor-Linwood

Bishop Miege at Fort Scott

Lansing at Tonganoxie

Augusta at McPherson

Buhler at Rose Hill

Arkansas City at Andover Central

Wamego at El Dorado

CLASS 3A

Girard at Prairie View

Perry-Lecompton at Topeka Hayden

Frontenac at Burlington

Baldwin at Holton

Scott Community at Riley County

Clearwater at Andale

Marysville at SE of Saline

Wichita Collegiate at Cheney

CLASS 2A

Wellsville at St. Mary’s Colgan

Maur Hill Mount Academy at Rossville

Fredonia at Osage City

Nemaha Central vs. Silver Lake, at Seneca

Haven at Hutchinson Trinity Catholic

Beloit at Phillipsburg

Hillsboro at Garden Plain

Cimarron at Hoisington

CLASS 1A

Jackson Heights at Olpe

Arma-Northeast at Uniontown

Wabaunsee at Centralia

Jefferson County North at Lyndon

Ell-Saline at Smith Center

Oakley at Sedgwick

Plainville at Conway Springs, 6 p.m.

Remington at Inman

CLASS 8-PLAYER DI

Chase County at Sedan

Little River at Clifton Clyde

Oswego at Madison/Hamilton

Burlingame at Canton-Galva

La Crosse at Attica/Argonia

Rawlins County at Wichita Co.

Goessel at Skyline

South Gray at Hoxie, 6 p.m.

CLASS 8-PLAYER DII

Hartford at Crest

Axtell at Hanover

Waverly at Lebo

Frankfort at St. John’s/Tipton

Lucas Unified at Victoria

Wheatland/Grinnell at S. Central, 6 p.m.

Central Plains at Caldwell

Bucklin at St. Francis, 11 a.m. (Saturday)

Missouri district semifinals

Note: All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted.

CLASS 6

Lafayette (Wildwood) at Fox

Lindbergh at St. Louis University High

Christian Brothers College at DeSmet, 6 p.m.

Holt at Francis Howell

Joplin at Raymore-Peculiar

Lee’s Summit West at Nixa, 1 p.m. (Saturday)

Blue Springs at Liberty

Columbia Rock Bridge at Liberty North

CLASS 5

Poplar Bluff at Jackson

Farmington at Seckman

Parkway West at Rockwood Summit

Ladue Horton Watkins at Chaminade

Parkway Central at Ft. Zumwalt North

Ft. Zumwalt East at Ft. Zumwalt South

Camdenton at Washington

Rolla at Columbia Battle

Willard at Lebanon

Waynesville at Springfield Glen.

Branson at Carthage

Ozark at Webb City

William Chrisman at Grain Valley

Raytown at Belton

North Kansas City at Platte Co.

Staley at Park Hill South

CLASS 4

DeSoto at Festus

North County at Hillsboro

Pacific at John Burroughs, 1 p.m. (Saturday)

Sullivan at Union

Trinity Catholic at MICDS, 1 p.m. (Saturday)

St. Dominic at Parkway North

Kirksville at Moberly

Mexico at Hannibal

McDonald County at West Plains

Hillcrest at Carl Junction

Nevada at Helias Catholic

Warrensburg at Bolivar

Van Horn at Lincoln Prep

Grandview at Center

St. Joseph Lafayette at Smithville

Kearney at Winnetonka

CLASS 3

Ste. Genevieve at Kennett

St. Mary’s (St. Louis) at Valle Catholic

Cardinal Ritter at Central (Park Hills)

Salem at St. Clair

Wright City at Lutheran North

Priory at St. Francis Borgia

Boonville at Blair Oaks

Southern Boone at Centralia

Osage at Buffalo

Mountain Grove at Ava

Reeds Spring at Cassville

Seneca at Mt. Vernon

Pembroke Hill at Odessa

Summit Christian at Oak Grove

Chillicothe at Richmond

Cameron at Maryville

CLASS 2

Central (New Madrid) at East Prairie

Jefferson (Festus) at Kelly

Cuba at Lutheran St. Charles

Christian at Duchesne

Liberty (Mountain View) at Springfield Cath.

Fair Grove at Forsyth

El Dorado Springs at Lamar

Stockton with Sheldon at Sarcoxie

Hermann at Hallsville

Montgomery County at North Callaway

Clark County at Palmyra

Bowling Green at Monroe City

St. Michael the Archangel at Butler

Hogan Prep at Warsaw

Brookfield at St. Pius X

Lafayette County at Lexington

CLASS 1

Caruthersville at Thayer

Hayti at St. Vincent

Paris with Faith Walk at South Callaway

Louisiana at Mark Twain

Cole Camp at Skyline

Tipton at Windsor

Pierce City at Marionville

Cabool at Lockwood with Golden City

Crest Ridge at Adrian

University Academy at Sweet Springs with Malta Bend

Fayette at Marceline

Harrisburg at Westran

Penney at South Harrison

Princeton with Mercer at Milan

Polo at Mid-Buchanan

West Platte at East Buchanan

8-MAN

Jasper at Drexel

Rich Hill at Archie

Concordia at Southwest (Livingston Co.)

Norborne at North Shelby

Pattonburg at North Andrew

King City at South Holt

Rock Port at Stanberry

Worth County at Tarkio