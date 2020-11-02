High School Sports
Football schedules: Intensity rises as high school playoffs unfold in Kansas, Missouri
The intensity increases this week as the high school football playoffs continue in Kansas and Missouri. Here’s the schedule for teams around the Kansas City and Wichita areas:
Kansas regionals
Note: All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted.
CLASS 6A
Olathe North vs. Olathe Northwest, at ODAC
Blue Valley at BV Northwest
Olathe West at SM Northwest
Olathe East vs. BV North, at CBAC
Dodge City at Lawrence
Gardner Edgerton at Derby
Washburn Rural at Junction City
Manhattan at Wichita East
CLASS 5A
BV Southwest at Topeka Seaman
Pittsburg at St. Thomas Aquinas
Leavenworth at De Soto
Spring Hill at Mill Valley
Wichita Heights at Wichita Northwest
Goddard at Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Bishop Carroll at Hutchinson
Maize South at Maize
CLASS 4A
St. James Academy at Paola
Eudora at Basehor-Linwood
Bishop Miege at Fort Scott
Lansing at Tonganoxie
Augusta at McPherson
Buhler at Rose Hill
Arkansas City at Andover Central
Wamego at El Dorado
CLASS 3A
Girard at Prairie View
Perry-Lecompton at Topeka Hayden
Frontenac at Burlington
Baldwin at Holton
Scott Community at Riley County
Clearwater at Andale
Marysville at SE of Saline
Wichita Collegiate at Cheney
CLASS 2A
Wellsville at St. Mary’s Colgan
Maur Hill Mount Academy at Rossville
Fredonia at Osage City
Nemaha Central vs. Silver Lake, at Seneca
Haven at Hutchinson Trinity Catholic
Beloit at Phillipsburg
Hillsboro at Garden Plain
Cimarron at Hoisington
CLASS 1A
Jackson Heights at Olpe
Arma-Northeast at Uniontown
Wabaunsee at Centralia
Jefferson County North at Lyndon
Ell-Saline at Smith Center
Oakley at Sedgwick
Plainville at Conway Springs, 6 p.m.
Remington at Inman
CLASS 8-PLAYER DI
Chase County at Sedan
Little River at Clifton Clyde
Oswego at Madison/Hamilton
Burlingame at Canton-Galva
La Crosse at Attica/Argonia
Rawlins County at Wichita Co.
Goessel at Skyline
South Gray at Hoxie, 6 p.m.
CLASS 8-PLAYER DII
Hartford at Crest
Axtell at Hanover
Waverly at Lebo
Frankfort at St. John’s/Tipton
Lucas Unified at Victoria
Wheatland/Grinnell at S. Central, 6 p.m.
Central Plains at Caldwell
Bucklin at St. Francis, 11 a.m. (Saturday)
Missouri district semifinals
Note: All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted.
CLASS 6
Lafayette (Wildwood) at Fox
Lindbergh at St. Louis University High
Christian Brothers College at DeSmet, 6 p.m.
Holt at Francis Howell
Joplin at Raymore-Peculiar
Lee’s Summit West at Nixa, 1 p.m. (Saturday)
Blue Springs at Liberty
Columbia Rock Bridge at Liberty North
CLASS 5
Poplar Bluff at Jackson
Farmington at Seckman
Parkway West at Rockwood Summit
Ladue Horton Watkins at Chaminade
Parkway Central at Ft. Zumwalt North
Ft. Zumwalt East at Ft. Zumwalt South
Camdenton at Washington
Rolla at Columbia Battle
Willard at Lebanon
Waynesville at Springfield Glen.
Branson at Carthage
Ozark at Webb City
William Chrisman at Grain Valley
Raytown at Belton
North Kansas City at Platte Co.
Staley at Park Hill South
CLASS 4
DeSoto at Festus
North County at Hillsboro
Pacific at John Burroughs, 1 p.m. (Saturday)
Sullivan at Union
Trinity Catholic at MICDS, 1 p.m. (Saturday)
St. Dominic at Parkway North
Kirksville at Moberly
Mexico at Hannibal
McDonald County at West Plains
Hillcrest at Carl Junction
Nevada at Helias Catholic
Warrensburg at Bolivar
Van Horn at Lincoln Prep
Grandview at Center
St. Joseph Lafayette at Smithville
Kearney at Winnetonka
CLASS 3
Ste. Genevieve at Kennett
St. Mary’s (St. Louis) at Valle Catholic
Cardinal Ritter at Central (Park Hills)
Salem at St. Clair
Wright City at Lutheran North
Priory at St. Francis Borgia
Boonville at Blair Oaks
Southern Boone at Centralia
Osage at Buffalo
Mountain Grove at Ava
Reeds Spring at Cassville
Seneca at Mt. Vernon
Pembroke Hill at Odessa
Summit Christian at Oak Grove
Chillicothe at Richmond
Cameron at Maryville
CLASS 2
Central (New Madrid) at East Prairie
Jefferson (Festus) at Kelly
Cuba at Lutheran St. Charles
Christian at Duchesne
Liberty (Mountain View) at Springfield Cath.
Fair Grove at Forsyth
El Dorado Springs at Lamar
Stockton with Sheldon at Sarcoxie
Hermann at Hallsville
Montgomery County at North Callaway
Clark County at Palmyra
Bowling Green at Monroe City
St. Michael the Archangel at Butler
Hogan Prep at Warsaw
Brookfield at St. Pius X
Lafayette County at Lexington
CLASS 1
Caruthersville at Thayer
Hayti at St. Vincent
Paris with Faith Walk at South Callaway
Louisiana at Mark Twain
Cole Camp at Skyline
Tipton at Windsor
Pierce City at Marionville
Cabool at Lockwood with Golden City
Crest Ridge at Adrian
University Academy at Sweet Springs with Malta Bend
Fayette at Marceline
Harrisburg at Westran
Penney at South Harrison
Princeton with Mercer at Milan
Polo at Mid-Buchanan
West Platte at East Buchanan
8-MAN
Jasper at Drexel
Rich Hill at Archie
Concordia at Southwest (Livingston Co.)
Norborne at North Shelby
Pattonburg at North Andrew
King City at South Holt
Rock Port at Stanberry
Worth County at Tarkio
