Liberty North advances to state championship match in Missouri high school volleyball

The Kansas City Star

The Liberty North High School volleyball team will play for the Missouri Class 5 championship Friday afternoon against defending champion Nixa. Liberty North High School

Unbeaten Liberty North is one win away from a Missouri high school volleyball championship.

In a straight-set Class 5 state semifinal, the Eagles beat St. Dominic 25-16, 25-18, 25-15 Thursday evening at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

Liberty North (23-0) will play defending champion Nixa (33-3), a winner in three games Thursday over St. Francis Borgia (25-21, 25-15, 25-19) in the other Class 5 semifinal, for the crown at 2 p.m. Friday in the Show Me Center.

On Saturday, the Eagles secured their spot in the MSHSAA Class 5 final four by beating Lee’s Summit in five sets and Blue Springs in four.

In other action Thursday ...

Class 4 — Willard beat Nerinx Hall and Platte County fell to Parkway West to set up Friday’s Class 4 championship showdown at 11:30 a.m.

Class 3 — Central (Park Hills) beat Springfield Catholic and Maryville topped Hermann. Finale is Central-Maryville Friday at 9 a.m.

Class 2 — Twin 7 p.m. semifinals Friday: Valle Catholic plays Miller in one and Lawson meets Christian in the other. Title match is Saturday.

Class 1 — Friday’s semis: Advance vs. New Haven and Midway vs. Lesterville. Both are at 4:30. The title match is 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

