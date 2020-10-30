Park Hill South advances as St. Joe Central ends football season early due to COVID-19

Park Hill South defensive lineman RJ Mitchell celebrates after the Panthers came back from down 24-14 to beat North Kansas City, 28-24, Friday night at the Park Hill District Stadium. The Panthers defense came up big in the fourth quarter with two turnovers to seal the game. Special to The Star

High school football games and seasons involving schools in the Kansas City area continued to be canceled because of COVID-19 this week, including on Friday — game day for most.

St. Joseph Central announced through its athletic director, David Lau, Friday morning that it was forfeiting Friday night’s Missouri Class 5 district quarterfinal against Park Hill South.

“Tonight’s Class 5 District 8 football game between PH South and Central has been canceled due to COVID19,” Lau tweeted. “The safety of our students, student-athletes and coaches, as well as, Park Hill South is priority one.”

That brings the number of teams who’ve canceled the remainder of their seasons this week to four: Rockhurst Tuesday, Lee’s Summit North Wednesday, Oak Park Thursday and St. Joe Central, paving the way for Park Hill South to move into the next round of the MSHSAA postseason via forfeit, Friday.