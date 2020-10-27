High School Sports
Rockhurst reports positive COVID-19 case on football team, forfeits state quarterfinal
A positive COVID-19 case within the Rockhurst High football program has spelled a premature end to the Hawklets’ season.
The school issued a statement Tuesday evening explaining that a confirmed positive test would’ve prompted a two-week quarantine period for the rest of the team, meaning Rockhurst had to forfeit Friday’s scheduled playoff quarterfinal against Joplin — a game that the Hawklets were poised to host in Kansas City.
Spectrum Sports was the first to report the news Tuesday, citing a conversation with first-year Hawklets coach Kelly Donohoe.
The statement said the decision was made after consultation with KCMO health officials.
The statement reads, in part: “Each game, each practice, has been a gift for the formation of our young men and we are grateful for what they have given to the Rockhurst community.”
Rockhurst finishes its season at 5-3.
