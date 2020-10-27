Rockhurst reports positive COVID-19 case on football team, forfeits state quarterfinal

Rockhurst quarterback Bobby Hummel celebrates with head coach Kelly Donohoe after an 80-yard touchdown pass Friday night, Sept. 25, at Dixon Doll Stadium. That score helped the Hawklets take a 28-7 lead into halftime. Special to The Star

A positive COVID-19 case within the Rockhurst High football program has spelled a premature end to the Hawklets’ season.

The school issued a statement Tuesday evening explaining that a confirmed positive test would’ve prompted a two-week quarantine period for the rest of the team, meaning Rockhurst had to forfeit Friday’s scheduled playoff quarterfinal against Joplin — a game that the Hawklets were poised to host in Kansas City.

Spectrum Sports was the first to report the news Tuesday, citing a conversation with first-year Hawklets coach Kelly Donohoe.

The statement said the decision was made after consultation with KCMO health officials.

The statement reads, in part: “Each game, each practice, has been a gift for the formation of our young men and we are grateful for what they have given to the Rockhurst community.”

Rockhurst finishes its season at 5-3.