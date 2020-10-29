Oak Park becomes 3rd KC team this week to cancel rest of football season due to COVID

It’s another big week of high school football across the KC Metro. File photo

Oak Park became the third Kansas City high school football team in as many days to call off the rest of its season because of a COVID-19 outbreak in its midst just as the playoffs were beginning.

The Northmen were scheduled to play rival North Kansas City Friday night in the district quarterfinals. Now, North Kansas City will accept the forfeit by Oak Park and advance to play Platte County next week.

Also called off was the Oak Park freshman football team’s game against Smithville Thursday night.

“The district was made aware that a member of the football program tested positive for COVID-19,” the North Kansas City School District said in a statement. “Contract tracing was conducted and those deemed exposed were asked to stay home for 14 days, per our district protocol. The district was later made aware that four additional members of the program staying home have now been presumed positive as a result of their exposure.

“Out of an abundance of caution, in addition to the varsity cancellation, the freshman football game against Smithville tonight was also canceled to ensure the well-being of all students.”

Oak Park’s outbreak brings to three the number of Missouri schools in the KC Metro that have ended their seasons early this week. On Tuesday, Rockhurst canceled the remainder of its season, and Lee’s Summit North followed suit Wednesday.