COVID-19 causes a second Kansas City area high school to abruptly end football season

First Rockhurst. Now Lee’s Summit North.

Positive COVID-19 cases within both high school football programs have spelled a premature end to their seasons.

In a statement, a Lee’s Summit School District spokesperson said the district learned of one positive case on the Lee’s Summit North team Wednesday. The decision to forfeit Friday’s scheduled district quarterfinal game at Nixa and cancel the rest of the season was made “in the interest of health and safety and in conjunction with Jackson County Health Department quarantine recommendations,” according to the statement.

Rockhurst issued its own statement Tuesday evening explaining that the single confirmed positive coronavirus case on its football team would’ve prompted a two-week quarantine period for the rest of the players, meaning it had no choice but to forfeit Friday’s scheduled district quarterfinal against Joplin — a game the Hawklets were poised to host in Kansas City.

Spectrum Sports was the first to report the news about Rockhurst Tuesday, citing a conversation with first-year Hawklets coach Kelly Donohoe. The Rockhurst statement said the decision to cancel was made after consultation with KCMO health officials.

Lee’s Summit North finishes its season at 4-5. Rockhurst finishes at 5-3.

LSN’s state softball game moved to Friday

The date of Lee’s Summit North’s state championship softball game has been moved from Thursday to Friday due to poor field conditions at the Killian Softball Complex in Springfield. The game against Rock Bridge will now begin at 2 p.m. Friday.