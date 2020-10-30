Blue Springs takes down Park Hill for second time this season, advances in playoffs

Guarded by Donovan Romero #55, DeAndre Thomas, #20 of Blue Springs carried the ball during the game against Park Hill, Friday, October 30, 2020, at Blue Springs. Special to The Star

A two-score lead after the first quarter was not enough for Blue Springs senior Isaac Harkness.

As the rest of the team was still celebrating Delasean Staley’s touchdown, Harkness was instead facing his team and shouting over the celebrations.

“It’s still 0-0! It’s still 0-0!”

The senior wasn’t about to have his teammates let up the pressure on Park Hill, knowing all too well the Trojans’ ability to strike quickly.

But it appears Harkness’ teammates listened to him, as the Wildcats stormed to a 55-28 victory over Park Hill and advanced to the Missouri Class 6 District 4 football semifinals.

It was a game that had it all:

Four 50-plus yard touchdowns, six takeaways including a pick-six, 12 overall touchdowns, one single player who forced a fumble and recovered it, pulled in an interception for the pick-six and also caught a receiving touchdown, a trick play resulting in a quarterback receiving a touchdown pass and multiple two-point attempts.

“That was a good football team that had beat some teams that had beat up on us so it was a big challenge for us,” said Blue Springs head coach David White, who is in his first year with the Wildcats after replacing long-time coach Kelly Donohoe.

“Plus it’s always tough for anybody who knows football to beat a team twice in one year, and the first game was close and this one we did a heck of a job offensively,” White continued. “Defense had some big plays this week, so I think overall it was really good.”

The game was in stark comparison to the nervy 24-21 game the two teams produced less than two months ago. Blue Springs also emerged victorious in that game.

“I think just to keep it simple. Just keep it simple and play football,” White said on beating Park Hill again. “Our quarterbacks were getting better throughout the year, our guys on the outside have been doing a better job, but just playing simple football and letting the cards fall and see what happens.”

Before we get to the two-way player mentioned above, it was senior running back DeAndre Thomas who started Friday night’s game in a play befitting what would unfold over the next couple of hours.

On the very first play of the game, Thomas took the ball in motion, made a couple of Trojans miss, and then ran the ball all the way for a game-opening 80-yard touchdown.

Thomas also ran in a much more moderate 13-yard touchdown, just 30 seconds into the second quarter, high-stepping his way over the final tackle and into the end zone.

But Thomas, a senior, had to be helped off the field just minutes later on an innocuous collision that led to Thomas needing his ankle wrapped and signaled the end of his night.

Thomas finished the night with two touchdowns and 162 yards rushing on 10 carries.

“It was a tough deal,” White said. “With (Thomas) being a senior and he was doing a heck of a job, it’s unfortunate that he got hurt. But the good thing is we have other backs out there who do a heck of a job.”

The Trojans may have smelled an opportunity with Thomas out of the game, trailing just 21-7 at the time.

But Blue Springs two-way player Staley had different ideas.

The junior wide receiver and safety had already forced a fumble and recovered and caught a 9-yard pitch and catch from quarterback Patrick Maloney after Thomas left the game.

But with the Wildcats’ star running back out of the game, he Staley had to do that little bit more.

So on the very next drive, with Park Hill pinned back on its own 3-yard line, Staley was on hand to pull in a tipped ball deep in Trojan territory. With most of the play on the adjacent side of the field, Staley was able to run home the interception for a pick-six and restore Blue Springs’ three-score lead.

Staley finished the game not just with his interception and two touchdowns, but also 6.5 tackles.

“He’s been playing better and better every game,” White said of Staley. “He’s getting more confidence and we started putting him on defense even more this week, and him making a couple of big plays was awesome.”

The interception for a pick-six was a low point for Park Hill quarterback Anthony Hall, but the senior wasn’t going to go down without a fight in his final high school game.

Hall came back out less than 30 seconds later and dropped a dime into wide receiver PJ Caldwell’s hands for a 76-yard touchdown throw.

The touchdown was one of three that were 50-plus yards for Hall, all from seam routes over the top. Hall made a 57-yard TD pass to Iowa State commit Jaylin Noel and a 75-yard pass to Caldwell that kept Park Hill in the game.

And if that wasn’t enough, a trick play resulted in Hall pulling down a 14-yard touchdown pass to begin the fourth quarter.

Hall finished the game with 370 yards on 17-of-45 passing as well three touchdowns and three interceptions.

But after a total of 988 offensive yards and 83 total points on the board, it will be the Blue Springs Wildcats who advance to the Class 6 District 4 semifinals.

The Wildcats will play Liberty, who defeated Blue Springs South 48-28.