Playoff time for high school football: Here’s this week’s schedule for Missouri, Kansas

The Grain Valley team celebrates their 22-0 victory over undefeated Belton at Grain Valley on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. With the win, Grain Valley makes it three-way tie for first with Belton and Raytown in Suburban White Conference. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

It’s playoff time for high school football in Missouri and Kansas.

Here are this week’s matchups on either side of the state line.

Note: All games at 7 p.m. unless noted.

Thursday’s games

Kansas

Olathe Northwest at SM West

BV Northwest at SM East

Blue Valley at BV West

Olathe West at Olathe South

Friday’s games

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Missouri

Northeast at Maryville

Central at Cameron

Southeast at Pembroke Hill

Knob Noster at Oak Grove

Pleasant Hill at Summit Christian

Harrisonville at Nevada

Marshall at Warrensburg

East at Van Horn

Raytown South at Grandview

Excelsior Springs at Kearney

Oak Park at North Kansas City

St. Joseph Central at Park Hill South

Fort Osage at Staley

William Chrisman at Ruskin

Truman at Belton

Sedalia Smith-Cotton at Raytown

Lee’s Summit at Raymore-Peculiar

Kicakpoo at Lee’s Summit West

Blue Springs South at Liberty

Park Hill at Blue Springs

Columbia Hickman at Liberty North

Rockhurst forfeit to Joplin

Lee’s Summit North forfeit to Nixa

Gallatin forfeit to Penney

King City with Union Star at Orrick

Midway at Sweet Springs w/Malta Bend

Sherwood at Crest Ridge

Carrollton at Fayette

Maysville w/Winston at West Platte

Osceola at Drexel

Appleton City at Archie

Versailles at St. Michael the Archangel

Lone Jack with Kingsville at Warsaw

Lawson at Brookfield

Trenton at Lexington

Lathrop at Lafayette County

Kansas

SM South at Olathe East

BV North at SM North

Lawrence at Wichita North

Junction City at Lawrence Free State

Gardner Edgerton at Wichita South

Emporia at BV Southwest

Leavenworth at Topeka West

Spring Hill at Shawnee Heights

Paola at Ottawa

Louisburg at St. James Academy

Basehor-Linwood at Atchison

Piper at Eudora

Fort Scott at Bonner Springs

Chanute at Bishop Miege

Tonganoxie at Labette County

Lansing at Field Kindley

Nemaha Central at Pleasant Ridge

Saturday’s games

Missouri

Wellington-Napoleon at University Academy, 1 p.m.

Holden at Hogan Prep, 1 p.m.