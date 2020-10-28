High School Sports
Playoff time for high school football: Here’s this week’s schedule for Missouri, Kansas
It’s playoff time for high school football in Missouri and Kansas.
Here are this week’s matchups on either side of the state line.
Note: All games at 7 p.m. unless noted.
Thursday’s games
Kansas
Olathe Northwest at SM West
BV Northwest at SM East
Blue Valley at BV West
Olathe West at Olathe South
Friday’s games
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Missouri
Northeast at Maryville
Central at Cameron
Southeast at Pembroke Hill
Knob Noster at Oak Grove
Pleasant Hill at Summit Christian
Harrisonville at Nevada
Marshall at Warrensburg
East at Van Horn
Raytown South at Grandview
Excelsior Springs at Kearney
Oak Park at North Kansas City
St. Joseph Central at Park Hill South
Fort Osage at Staley
William Chrisman at Ruskin
Truman at Belton
Sedalia Smith-Cotton at Raytown
Lee’s Summit at Raymore-Peculiar
Kicakpoo at Lee’s Summit West
Blue Springs South at Liberty
Park Hill at Blue Springs
Columbia Hickman at Liberty North
Rockhurst forfeit to Joplin
Lee’s Summit North forfeit to Nixa
Gallatin forfeit to Penney
King City with Union Star at Orrick
Midway at Sweet Springs w/Malta Bend
Sherwood at Crest Ridge
Carrollton at Fayette
Maysville w/Winston at West Platte
Osceola at Drexel
Appleton City at Archie
Versailles at St. Michael the Archangel
Lone Jack with Kingsville at Warsaw
Lawson at Brookfield
Trenton at Lexington
Lathrop at Lafayette County
Kansas
SM South at Olathe East
BV North at SM North
Lawrence at Wichita North
Junction City at Lawrence Free State
Gardner Edgerton at Wichita South
Emporia at BV Southwest
Leavenworth at Topeka West
Spring Hill at Shawnee Heights
Paola at Ottawa
Louisburg at St. James Academy
Basehor-Linwood at Atchison
Piper at Eudora
Fort Scott at Bonner Springs
Chanute at Bishop Miege
Tonganoxie at Labette County
Lansing at Field Kindley
Nemaha Central at Pleasant Ridge
Saturday’s games
Missouri
Wellington-Napoleon at University Academy, 1 p.m.
Holden at Hogan Prep, 1 p.m.
Comments