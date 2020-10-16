Lawrence holds back Olathe North with two-point goal-line stand in Sunflower League showdown

Lawrence junior Truman Juelsgaard gestures after Olathe North junior Noah Palmer failed to run in a 2-point conversion which would have put Olathe North ahead late in the fourth quarter of the game between Olathe North High School and Lawrence High School in Lawrence Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Lawrence defeated Olathe North 21-20. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Olathe North looked like they might get the game tied. In a fourth-down situation with 32 seconds left on the clock and down by seven to Lawrence High School, the Eagles had no option but to gun for the end zone.

And that’s exactly what they did, as quarterback Noah Palmer completed a 22-yard touchdown pass that brought the Eagles to within one point of the Lions.

Devin Neal runs the ball for 12 yards on the Lions’ first play of the game. Olathe North was forced into a punt but the snap was too low and the punter was brought down on his own 12. Lawrence leads 7-0 early. https://t.co/m0JrUbMJJb — Shaun Goodwin (@ShaunGoodwinKC) October 17, 2020

But instead of going for the tie, Olathe North opted to go for the win there and then with a two-point conversion.

But as he’d done all night, Lawrence’s Cole Mondi came up with the stop on the two-point conversion attempt, sealing the 21-20 victory over Olathe North.

Olathe North score on a fourth-down conversation with 32 seconds left to bring the score to 21-20 but their 2-point attempt is no good. Lawrence High School will take this one 21-20. pic.twitter.com/cX9UE66LMc — Shaun Goodwin (@ShaunGoodwinKC) October 17, 2020

“The coach on the other side dictated that because he’s smart and we’re not going to sit around and give him three or four shots to try to beat us, so we thought we’d just end it right there,” Olathe North coach Chris McCartney said. “We gambled and we lost, and that’s the way it goes sometimes.”

And while the Lions had Mondi dictating play on one side of the ball, running back Devin Neal was controlling play on the other side.

The No. 1 running back in the state ran the ball in for two touchdowns on the night, including a 98-yard run in the fourth quarter to give Lawrence a comfortable 21-7 lead.

Neal finished the game with 136 total yards on just 10 carries.

“That’s what he does; that’s who he is,” Lawrence coach Steve Rampy said. “You give him a crack and no one’s going to catch him, and that’s what he did.

A Sunflower League showdown between two undefeated teams heading into the game, the No. 1 ranked Lawrence Lions struggled for control against the No. 4 Olathe North Eagles.

Not only was it a top-ranked matchup, but it was a matchup that displayed two distinct different offenses.

The run-first Eagles (5-1) were constantly forced into making unfamiliar throw plays on third-and-long while the run-pass option offense of the Lions (6-0) was constantly forced to play out of the pocket and into tight spaces.

“Our defense played really good for the first quarter and a half. then they got a little tired,” Rampy said. “They’ve got athletes, and they made plays. They’re good up front on offense. We just made the plays that we needed to down there.”

A nervy road start for Olathe North resulted in an opening drive that included a 10-yard holding penalty that had the Eagles pinned deep in their own half. Trapped on a fourth-and-19, the ball was snapped far too low for the punter, resulting in Lawrence starting their first drive on the Olathe North 12-yard line.

Resorting straight to the run-pass option, Neal took the ball 12 yards for the Lions on the first play of the drive to open the scoring

But as quickly as Lawrence’s offense flashed, it just as quickly fell away in the first half. The Lions managed just 45 total yards of offense in the first half as Olathe North forced Lawrence into two three-and-outs in the half.

The second of those three-and-outs was capped off by an interception from Olathe North quarterback Noah Palmer. You read that right: Quarterback. Palmer, along with leading the Eagle offense, also lines up as a free safety for the defense.

And he was on hand to pick off Lawrence quarterback Jackson Dooley, who was forced out of the pocket into an uncomfortable throw.

As for Palmer’s work on the other side of the ball, he finished the game with one touchdown pass and 147 total yards.

But the show-stopping play of the game came from Neal halfway through the final quarter.

Pinned back almost to its own end zone and up by just a score, Lawrence looked like they were in trouble. A stop and a punt would put the Eagles in great position.

That’s when Neal exploded for a 98-yard touchdown run that ultimately ended up being the game-winning touchdown.

McCartney only had a couple of words to describe what happened on the play: “That’s the way it works sometimes.”

McCartney quickly followed that up acknowledging the effort of his own team in their first loss of the season, describing the game as a classic.

“We played great. I don’t think anything went wrong. ... I’m really proud of our kids,” McCartney said. “That was a classic, wasn’t it?”