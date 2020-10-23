Grain Valley Eagles score big with home shutout over Suburban Conference foe Belton

Grain Valley seniors Donovan McBride (57) and Carter Vrlenich celebrate their 22-0 victory over undefeated Belton at Grain Valley Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. With the win, Grain Valley makes it three-way tie for first with Belton and Raytown in Suburban Middle Six Conference. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

The Grain Valley Eagles made the most of their time in the spotlight on Friday night, dominating time of possession, dominating the game and clinching a share of the Suburban White Conference football championship.

The Eagles defeated the Belton Pirates 22-0 on Friday night at Grain Valley to also clinch the No. 1 seed in Missouri Class 5 District 7 playoffs in their first season playing Class 5 football.

“We knew coming in this was going to be a big statement game,” Grain Valley quarterback Cole Keller said. “They played really well against the team that we lost to last week, so we knew that we could get back that loss with this one.”

Belton (7-1, 4-1 in Suburban White) entered Friday night’s showdown having already clinched a share of the conference championship and at the very least a No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

Grain Valley (8-1, 4-1) had also secured at least the No. 3 seed in the playoffs. But Friday night’s win allowed the Eagles to not only clinch a share of the conference but dodge a semifinals matchup against a dangerous Raytown team, which also shares the division title. Raytown defeated Truman on Friday night and gets the No. 3 seed.

“We very well may match up again (with Belton), we may match up with Raytown,” Grain Valley coach David Allie said. “The three top teams are going to face each other again, and all three games were really good games.”

But it seemed like Grain Valley barely broke a sweat against the Pirates this time around.

The Eagles finished the game dominating possession of the ball, grinding down the Pirates’ defense and quickly dispatching the Pirates’ offense whenever it got on the field.

“A lot of times we don’t worry about that just from the fact of you score when you can score and the offense’s job is to score points,” Allie said. “But tonight we knew that we had to grind it out because they’re a grind-it-out team too, and the more time we can take off the clock the more situations they’re put to do things they’re not ready to do or not as good at.”

And even when the Grain Valley offense faltered, punter Parker Bosserman got in on the action late in the third quarter.

Set up just inside the Belton half of the field, Bosserman was called out to punt the ball and pin Belton deep in its own territory. The senior punter took those instructions seriously, perfectly placing the ball such that it bounced out at the Belton 1-yard line. And if that wasn’t enough, an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty on the Pirates pushed the ball even closer to the their own goal line.

Belton ended up having to punt, and the punter stepped out of the back of the end zone for a safety and 15-0 Grain Valley lead.

“That was huge,” Allie said. “And then they took the safety because they don’t think our offense can score and unfortunately we didn’t on that drive, but the next drive we came back and put it in. We made the drives and ate the clock that second half.”

The Eagles managed to grind down the clock due to a powerful run game from running backs Jaxon Wyatt and Hunter Newsom. The pair split the opening two touchdowns of the game, both coming on short-yardage situations.

And when those two weren’t running the ball, it was Keller carrying the ball. Keller only passed for a handful of completions, instead opting to keep the ball in his hands.

Keller made a 54-yard run to set up the Eagles’ second touchdown of the game and also punched in the game-sealing touchdown with nine minutes remaining on a quarterback sneak, which took the score to 22-0.

With the No. 1 seed secured, the Eagles now get to enjoy a bye week. But they won’t be spending that time relaxing.

“We can take a lot of our weaknesses within our position groups and we can now fix those,” Keller said. “We can really focus on some of the small things we may not have been able to focus on when we’re preparing for a team.

“We have the whole week where we can really break down what we’ve done over the past nine weeks and really fix it and seriously grow in this next week.”