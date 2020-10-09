Park Hill South rallies for the win over NKC in Missouri Class 5 District 8 showdown

Park Hill South defensive lineman RJ Mitchell celebrates after the Panthers came back from down 24-14 to beat North Kansas City, 28-24, Friday night at the Park Hill District Stadium. The Panthers defense came up big in the fourth quarter with two turnovers to seal the game. Special to The Star

All it took was a little over five minutes for Park Hill South to flip this game on its head.

Trailing 24-7 deep into the third quarter, Park Hill South stormed back and defeated North Kansas City 28-24 on Friday night at Park Hill District Stadium.

COMEBACK. COMPLETE. In the space of 5.5 minutes across the 3rd and 4th quarter Park Hill South score 21 points to overcome a 24-7 deficit and defeat North Kansas City 28-24. PH South recover a fumble to seal the game. pic.twitter.com/4kMns08Mmz — Shaun Goodwin (@ShaunGoodwinKC) October 10, 2020

For 30 minutes of game time, the Park Hill South Panthers looked flat. Their defense couldn’t stop North KC’s heavy run game, they couldn’t get their own run game going, and quarterback Nathan Ricco was afforded little time in the pocket.

The Hornets charged out to a 14-0 lead. A 14-yard connection between Ricco and senior wide receiver Gaige Warren gave the Panthers a glimmer of hope early in the second quarter, cutting the lead to 14-7. But the Hornets ran away again to take a 24-7 lead.

Nothing was going right for Park Hill South. And thanks to North Kansas City’s run-first attitude the clock was running out faster than the Panthers would’ve liked.

“They do a good job of the option, and if you’re not doing your job at the option with one guy then a big play can happen,” Park Hill South coach Alan Wilmes said. “The quarterback is a great player, and he’s fast. But that’s what happens, we get out of position a little bit because of the option; there are three threats.”

North KC quarterback Kail Williams, a junior, opened the game with a 50-yard touchdown scramble.

Williams also doubled up as the Hornets’ kicker and punter. This meant, despite not throwing a single touchdown pass, he was directly responsible for 15 of North KC’s 24 points.

And if it wasn’t Williams running the ball for North Kansas City (4-3) then it was running backs Jelani Murry and J’Len Friar.

After leaning heavily on Williams for the first touchdown, Murray and Friar combined for 53 yards on back-to-back plays to double the Hornets’ lead to 14-0. Murry got the drive rolling with a 29-yard run to bring the ball into Park Hill South territory before Friar put the drive to bed with a 24-yard run off the play-action.

But as if responding to the Hornets’ strong running game, Park Hill South running back Dylan Love decided to take matters into his own hands.

Late in the third quarter, facing second-and-long, Love burst free of the scrum that tightened around him and ran into clear space downfield. With the end zone just inches from his face the sophomore was dragged down from behind for a 55-yard run, just 1 yard short of his goal.

But Love finished off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to bring the game to 24-14.

And if that wasn’t enough, Love then exploded for 40-yards on the Panthers’ next drive to put Ricco in position to lob a 29-yard pass over the top into the hands of Justin Harrison. That put Park Hill South in striking distance.

“Dylan’s only a sophomore, but he is such a good player and a great leader,” Wilmes said. “If we can trust somebody on the team, it’s him.”

Love was stepping up in the absence of Briggs Bartosh, who has been the primary running back for the Panthers in 2020.

But it wasn’t just the offense putting in work either for Park Hill South. Whilst Love and Ricco were leading the fight on one side of the ball, the Panther defense also stepped up its game.

From the point North KC took a 24-7 lead just two minutes into the third quarter, the Panther defense didn’t allow a single point. And the defense pulled in two interceptions and then recovered the game-winning fumble recovery out of Williams’ hands.

“We tied it down, the kids started going back to what we taught them and hats of to them for believing in us and working through it,” Wilmes said.

A replica slant route to the first touchdown resulted in the game-winning score between Ricco and Warren. The touchdown sealed the comeback for the Panthers in a must-win Class 5 District 8 showdown between two teams tied for second in the division heading into the game.

“It was amazing, “Wilmes said. “We ask our kids to do a lot, and sometimes they’re thinking ‘why am I doing so much? Why am I conditioning so much? Why am I watching so much film? Why are there so high expectations?’

“This is the reason why. So when we get in these positions we’re ready to come back and we’re ready to finish the game.”

The Panthers improved to 5-2 on the season.