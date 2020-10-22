High School Sports
Friday night lights: This week’s high school football scoreboard around the KC area
Here’s the high school football scoreboard for the weekend of Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, across the Kansas City area for schools and teams in Missouri and Kansas.
Owing to COVID-19, things can change quickly in terms of scheduled matchups, so coaches, officials, administrators, players: please let us know if your game’s listing is incorrect, by emailing us at sportsdesk@kcstar.com, and we’ll update as quickly as we can.
Missouri
Raymore-Peculiar at Park Hill
Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West
Rockhurst at Blue Springs
Blue Springs South at Liberty North
Liberty Blue at North Kansas City
St. Joe Central at Park Hill South
Lee’s Summit at Staley
Oak Park at Grandview
Fort Osage at William Chrisman
Raytown at Truman
Belton at Grain Valley
Ruskin at Raytown South
Kearney at De Soto
Winnetonka at Smithville
Platte County at Lansing
Hogan Prep at Sedalia Smith-Cotton
Van Horn at Pembroke Hill
St. Michael at Clever
Clinton at Center
Harrisonville at Odessa
Oak Grove at Warrensburg
Pleasant Hill at Excelsior Springs
Cameron at Marshall
Maryville at St. Joe Lafayette
St. Piux X at Savannah
Chillicothe at St. Joe Benton
Bishop Ward at Hayden
Pleasant Ridge at Silver Lake
Lincoln Prep at Southeast
East at University Academy, Saturday
Summit Christian at Central, Saturday
Kansas
SM East at Olathe West
BV Southwest at BV North
BV Northwest at BV West
Mill Valley at SM North
Gardner Edgerton at SM West
Lawrence at Free State
Olathe South at Olathe East
Olathe Northwest at Olathe North
SM Northwest at Bishop Miege
Pittsburg at Basehor-Linwood
Leavenworth at Atchison
Shawnee Heights at Turner
Osawatomie at Baldwin
Piper at Bonner Springs
Eudora at Spring Hill
Louisburg at Paola
Tonganoxie at Ottawa
Holton at Jefferson West
St. Thomas Aquinas at Bishop Carroll
Santa Fe Trail at Perry-Lecompton
