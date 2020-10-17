SM East duo, WSU-bound Whitaker, BVN’s Flanagan among winners at Kansas state tennis

Two Shawnee Mission East High School tennis duos squared off Saturday for the Class 6A title at the College Boulevard Activity Center courts in Olathe. Shawnee Mission East Athletics

No matter what happened in the championship match at this year’s state Class 6A girls high school tennis tournament, this much was certain:

A Shawnee Mission East duo was going to win.

That’s because two SM East tandems were the last pairings standing at the Kansas 6A state championships Saturday at the College Boulevard Activity Center in Olathe.

In the end, it was SM East sophomores Kathryn Langford and Greta Stechschulte who defeated freshman teammates Abigail Long and Katie Schmidt for the crown in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0.

Langford and Stechschulte didn’t lose a match this year. SM East won the 6A team title.

In singles, the final came down to a pair of unbeatens who’d each lost just one set to that point at state: Blue Valley North senior Callie Flanagan and Manhattan sophomore Jillian Harkin.

Flanagan, who trains at the Blue Hills Country Club and will attend and compete at the University of Cincinnati next year, claimed the championship with a straight-sets victory, 6-0, 6-4.

In class 6A State Championship Tourney, it is Harkin (Manhattan) vs Flanagan BV North for singles title pic.twitter.com/qvcnWOXjdE — KSHSAA (@KSHSAA) October 17, 2020

Class 5A

It was an all-Kapaun Mt. Carmel singles final for the 5A championship in Andover, with now four-time state champion and Wichita State-bound senior Clara Whitaker beating teammate Reagan Boleski 6-1, 6-2.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

It’s the backhand winner from @Clara_whitaker4 that wins her a 4th straight Class 5A singles championship.



What a career at @kmcathletics:



One of 4 girls in Kansas history to win 4 state titles

Finishes 4-year career with 125-5 record

@GoShockersWTEN commit pic.twitter.com/nnkmZH3Pdo — Taylor Eldridge (@tayloreldridge) October 17, 2020

In doubles, Andover sisters Emma and Sarah Sinclair bested Bishop Carroll twins Heidi and Hope Lubbers 6-2, 7-5 for the title.

They had never played together - or against each other - ever. But the @AHSTrojanAthlet sisterly duo of @emmaasinclairr and Sarah Sinclair came together late in the season for the first time and now they are state champions.



Sinclair sisters win it 6-2, 7-5 for 5A doubles title. pic.twitter.com/iactglL8Ns — Taylor Eldridge (@tayloreldridge) October 17, 2020

Class 4A

In the Class 4A tourney at Topeka, Trinity Academy sophomore Isabella Sebits played Collegiate sophomore Emma Mantovani for the singles title, while Collegiate’s Lily Conrad and Ella Graham met Circle’s Lanna Chase and Kenzi Gillispie in doubles.

Class 3-2-1A

In the Class 3-2-1A finals at Wichita’s Riverside Tennis Complex, Salina-Sacred Heart’s Lily Perrin beat Kansas City Christian’s Keira Knoflicek 6-3, 6-2 for the singles championship.

Kansas City Christian’s unbeaten Juliet Bartels and Emma Sand won the doubles title, beating Salina-Sacred Heart’s Isabella Matteucci and Katherine Weiss.