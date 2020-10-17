High School Sports
SM East duo, WSU-bound Whitaker, BVN’s Flanagan among winners at Kansas state tennis
No matter what happened in the championship match at this year’s state Class 6A girls high school tennis tournament, this much was certain:
A Shawnee Mission East duo was going to win.
That’s because two SM East tandems were the last pairings standing at the Kansas 6A state championships Saturday at the College Boulevard Activity Center in Olathe.
In the end, it was SM East sophomores Kathryn Langford and Greta Stechschulte who defeated freshman teammates Abigail Long and Katie Schmidt for the crown in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0.
Langford and Stechschulte didn’t lose a match this year. SM East won the 6A team title.
In singles, the final came down to a pair of unbeatens who’d each lost just one set to that point at state: Blue Valley North senior Callie Flanagan and Manhattan sophomore Jillian Harkin.
Flanagan, who trains at the Blue Hills Country Club and will attend and compete at the University of Cincinnati next year, claimed the championship with a straight-sets victory, 6-0, 6-4.
Class 5A
It was an all-Kapaun Mt. Carmel singles final for the 5A championship in Andover, with now four-time state champion and Wichita State-bound senior Clara Whitaker beating teammate Reagan Boleski 6-1, 6-2.
In doubles, Andover sisters Emma and Sarah Sinclair bested Bishop Carroll twins Heidi and Hope Lubbers 6-2, 7-5 for the title.
Class 4A
In the Class 4A tourney at Topeka, Trinity Academy sophomore Isabella Sebits played Collegiate sophomore Emma Mantovani for the singles title, while Collegiate’s Lily Conrad and Ella Graham met Circle’s Lanna Chase and Kenzi Gillispie in doubles.
Class 3-2-1A
In the Class 3-2-1A finals at Wichita’s Riverside Tennis Complex, Salina-Sacred Heart’s Lily Perrin beat Kansas City Christian’s Keira Knoflicek 6-3, 6-2 for the singles championship.
Kansas City Christian’s unbeaten Juliet Bartels and Emma Sand won the doubles title, beating Salina-Sacred Heart’s Isabella Matteucci and Katherine Weiss.
