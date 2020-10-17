High school football scoreboard from across the Kansas City Metro Friday night

Olathe North senior Laython Patillo scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Lawrence on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Lawrence defeated Olathe North 21-20. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Here are some Friday night high school football scores for games played across the Kansas City Metro in Missouri and Kansas.

Missouri

Park Hill South 37, Lee’s Summit 34

Harrisonville 75, Winnetonka 41

Park Hill 27, Lee’s Summit North 10

Liberty North 22, Lee’s Summit West 15

Blue Springs 28, Blue Springs South 13

Ray-Pec 35, Liberty 7

North Kansas City 28, Oak Park 27

Staley 48, St. Joe Central 0

Belton 38, William Chrisman 12

Fort Osage 29, Truman 20

Raytown 21, Grain Valley 14

Smithville 57, Ruskin 12

Pembroke Hill 54, Northeast 8

Pleasant Hill 28, Center 21

Odessa 47, Excelsior Springs 0

Cameron 42, St. Joe Benton 0

Maryville 39, Savannah 17

St. Pius X 16, St. Joe Lafayette 14

Chillicothe 33, East 14

University Academy 42, Van Horn 41

Kansas

Bishop Carroll 56, Bishop Miege 35

Westside (Omaha) 49, St. Thomas Aquinas 6

Blue Valley West 31, BV North 28

Blue Valley 23, BV Southwest 12

St. James 48, Shawnee Heights 0

Mill Valley 34, Olathe East 10

SM Northwest 38, Gardner Edgerton 35

Lawrence 21, Olathe North 20

Olathe West 35, SM South 8

SM West 33, SM North 14

Basehor-Linwood 33, Lansing 26

De Soto 35, Leavenworth 28

Baldwin 23, Santa Fe Trail 20

Tonganoxie 35, SM East 0

Paola 31, Eudora 26

Louisburg 35, Ottawa 7

Piper 14, Spring Hill 7

Holton 41, Rock Creek 21

Hayden 10, Perry-Lecompton 0