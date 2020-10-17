High School Sports
High school football scoreboard from across the Kansas City Metro Friday night
Here are some Friday night high school football scores for games played across the Kansas City Metro in Missouri and Kansas.
Missouri
Park Hill South 37, Lee’s Summit 34
Harrisonville 75, Winnetonka 41
Park Hill 27, Lee’s Summit North 10
Liberty North 22, Lee’s Summit West 15
Blue Springs 28, Blue Springs South 13
Ray-Pec 35, Liberty 7
North Kansas City 28, Oak Park 27
Staley 48, St. Joe Central 0
Belton 38, William Chrisman 12
Fort Osage 29, Truman 20
Raytown 21, Grain Valley 14
Smithville 57, Ruskin 12
Pembroke Hill 54, Northeast 8
Pleasant Hill 28, Center 21
Odessa 47, Excelsior Springs 0
Cameron 42, St. Joe Benton 0
Maryville 39, Savannah 17
St. Pius X 16, St. Joe Lafayette 14
Chillicothe 33, East 14
University Academy 42, Van Horn 41
Kansas
Bishop Carroll 56, Bishop Miege 35
Westside (Omaha) 49, St. Thomas Aquinas 6
Blue Valley West 31, BV North 28
Blue Valley 23, BV Southwest 12
St. James 48, Shawnee Heights 0
Mill Valley 34, Olathe East 10
SM Northwest 38, Gardner Edgerton 35
Lawrence 21, Olathe North 20
Olathe West 35, SM South 8
SM West 33, SM North 14
Basehor-Linwood 33, Lansing 26
De Soto 35, Leavenworth 28
Baldwin 23, Santa Fe Trail 20
Tonganoxie 35, SM East 0
Paola 31, Eudora 26
Louisburg 35, Ottawa 7
Piper 14, Spring Hill 7
Holton 41, Rock Creek 21
Hayden 10, Perry-Lecompton 0
