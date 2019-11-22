Platte County tops Neosho team in Missouri soccer semis, will play for state title

Platte County beat Neosho with Neosho Christian 3-0 in Friday’s Missouri Class 3 boys state high school soccer semifinals to advance to Saturday’s championship game at the Worldwide Technology Soccer Complex in Fenton.

Platte County improved to 26-1 and will face Rockwood Summit (28-0-1), a 2-1 winner over Webster Groves in Friday’s other Class 3 semifinal, in Saturday’s championship match at 3:30 p.m.

Junior Joey Habel, senior Grant Allen (header) and freshman Aaron Cordova scored Friday for the Pirates, who led 2-0 at halftime.

Other KC-area teams slated to play Friday for berths in Saturday’s finals included Class 4 Lee’s Summit (21-0) and Lee’s Summit West (19-5), who were to meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and Class 2 Guadalupe Centers (20-2), scheduled to face Southern Boone (25-2) at 4:30 Friday.

In earlier matches Friday, Principia (beat Father Tolton Regional Catholic) and St. Paul Lutheran of Concordia (beat Greenwood) advanced to the Class 1 championship game, which will be contested at 11 a.m. Saturday.

This story will be updated.