One step closer: Who’s playing for tickets to state-title games in Missouri, Kansas?

The Staley Falcons hoisted a district trophy Friday night after beating North Kansas City. High school football teams still alive across Missouri and Kansas are in the final stages of their respective state playoffs. Special to The Star

State championship dreams are on the line Friday night into Saturday across the region as area high school football teams vie for the right to play in title games or semifinals in Missouri and Kansas.

Tournaments are in the semifinal or quarterfinal stages in both states this weekend, starting Friday, in all classifications.

All Kansas state championship games are Nov. 30 at various locations.

Missouri’s Show Me Bowl state title games start a week from Saturday — Nov. 30 — and continue the following weekend — Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7. They’ll all take place at the University of Missouri’s Faurot Field.

Here’s the lineup for both states’ remaining playoff games.

MISSOURI

Class 6 semifinals

DeSmet at Raymore-Peculiar, 1 p.m. Saturday

Joplin at Fort Zumwalt West, 3 p.m. Saturday

Show Me Bowl championship: 3 p.m. Nov. 30 in Columbia

Class 5 quarterfinals

Eureka at Jackson, 7 p.m. Friday

Fort Zumwalt North at Chaminade Prep, 7 p.m. Friday

Carthage at Glendale, 7 p.m. Friday

Staley at Raytown, 1 p.m. Saturday

Semifinals: Jackson/Eureka vs. Raytown/Staley, Nov. 30

Semifinals: Ft. Zumwalt N./Chaminade vs. Glendale/Carthage, Nov. 30

Show Me Bowl championship: 7 p.m. Dec. 7 in Columbia

Class 4 quarterfinals

Grain Valley at Platte County, 7 p.m. Friday

Farmington at St. Mary’s (St. Louis), 7 p.m. Friday

Webb City at Camdenton, 7 p.m. Friday

Liberty (Wentzville) at Ladue Horton Watkins, 1 p.m. Saturday

Semifinals: Farmington/St. Mary’s vs. Grain Valley/Platte Co., Nov. 30

Semifinals: LHW/Liberty (Wentz.) vs. Camdenton/Webb City, Nov. 30

Show Me Bowl championship: 7 p.m. Dec. 6 in Columbia

Class 3 quarterfinals

Savannah at Odessa, 1 p.m. Saturday

Lutheran St. Charles at Trinity Catholic, 1 p.m. Saturday

Roosevelt at Kennett, 2 p.m. Saturday

Cassville at Blair Oaks, 2 p.m. Saturday

Semifinals: Lutheran/Trinity vs. Blair Oaks/Cassville, Nov. 30

Semifinals: Roosevelt/Kennett vs. Savannah/Odessa, Nov. 30

Show Me Bowl championship: 1 p.m. Dec. 7 in Columbia

Class 2 quarterfinals

Lutheran North at Scott City, 7 p.m. Friday

Summit Christian at Lathrop, 1 p.m. Saturday

Ava at Lamar, 1 p.m. Saturday

Clark County at Hallsville, 1 p.m. Saturday

Semifinals: Scott City/Lutheran N. vs. Summit Chr./Lathrop, Nov. 30

Semifinals: Ava/Lamar vs. Clark County/Hallsville, Nov. 30

Show Me Bowl championship: 3 p.m. Dec. 6 in Columbia

Class 1 quarterfinals

Thayer at Valley Catholic, 1 p.m. Saturday

South Harrison at Mid-Buchanan, 1 p.m. Saturday

Lincoln at Windsor, 1 p.m. Saturday

Marceline at South Calloway, 1 p.m. Saturday

Semifinals: Valley/Thayer vs. So. Harrison/Mid-Buchanan, Nov. 30

Semifinals: Lincoln/Windsor vs. Marceline/So. Calloway, Nov. 30

Show Me Bowl championship: 3 p.m. Dec. 7 in Colombia

8-man semifinals

Drexel with Miami at Mount City with Craig, 2 p.m. Saturday

Pattonsburg w/Gilman City, N. Harrison at Southwest w/Hale, Tina-Avalon, 1 p.m. Saturday

Show Me Bowl championship: 11 a.m. Nov. 30 in Columbia

KANSAS

Class 6A semifinals

Blue Valley vs. Olathe North (at ODAC), 7 p.m. Friday

Topeka at Derby, 7 p.m. Friday

State championship game: 1 p.m. Nov. 30 at Emporia State

Class 5A semifinals

Mill Valley at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m. Friday

Maize at Wichita Northwest, 7 p.m. Friday

State championship game: 1 p.m. Nov. 30 at Pitt State, Pittsburg

Class 4A semifinals

Bishop Miege at Paola, 7 p.m. Friday

Andover Central at McPherson, 7 p.m. Friday

State championship game: 1 p.m. Nov. 30 at Topeka Hummer Sports Complex

Class 3A semifinals

Topeka-Hayden at Perry Lecompton, 7 p.m. Friday

Cheney at Andale, 7 p.m. Friday

State championship game: 1 p.m. Nov. 30 at Hutchinson Comm. College

Class 2A semifinals

Riley County at Nemaha Central, 7 p.m. Friday

Hoisington at Norton Community, 7 p.m. Friday

State championship game: 1 p.m. Nov. 30 in Salina

Class 1A semifinals

Jackson Heights at Centralia, 7 p.m. Friday

Plainville at Smith Center, 7 p.m. Friday

State championship game: 1 p.m. Nov. 30 at Fort Hays State

8-player Div. I

Canton/Galva at Madison/Hamilton, 7 p.m. Friday

Leoti/Wichita County at St. Francis, 7 p.m. Friday

State championship game: 11 a.m. Nov. 30 at Newton

8-player Div. II

Axtell at Hanover, 7 p.m. Friday

Hutch-Central Christian at Osborne, 7 p.m. Friday

State championship game: 3 p.m. Nov. 30 at Newton