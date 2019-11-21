High School Sports
One step closer: Who’s playing for tickets to state-title games in Missouri, Kansas?
State championship dreams are on the line Friday night into Saturday across the region as area high school football teams vie for the right to play in title games or semifinals in Missouri and Kansas.
Tournaments are in the semifinal or quarterfinal stages in both states this weekend, starting Friday, in all classifications.
All Kansas state championship games are Nov. 30 at various locations.
Missouri’s Show Me Bowl state title games start a week from Saturday — Nov. 30 — and continue the following weekend — Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7. They’ll all take place at the University of Missouri’s Faurot Field.
Here’s the lineup for both states’ remaining playoff games.
MISSOURI
Class 6 semifinals
DeSmet at Raymore-Peculiar, 1 p.m. Saturday
Joplin at Fort Zumwalt West, 3 p.m. Saturday
Show Me Bowl championship: 3 p.m. Nov. 30 in Columbia
Class 5 quarterfinals
Eureka at Jackson, 7 p.m. Friday
Fort Zumwalt North at Chaminade Prep, 7 p.m. Friday
Carthage at Glendale, 7 p.m. Friday
Staley at Raytown, 1 p.m. Saturday
Semifinals: Jackson/Eureka vs. Raytown/Staley, Nov. 30
Semifinals: Ft. Zumwalt N./Chaminade vs. Glendale/Carthage, Nov. 30
Show Me Bowl championship: 7 p.m. Dec. 7 in Columbia
Class 4 quarterfinals
Grain Valley at Platte County, 7 p.m. Friday
Farmington at St. Mary’s (St. Louis), 7 p.m. Friday
Webb City at Camdenton, 7 p.m. Friday
Liberty (Wentzville) at Ladue Horton Watkins, 1 p.m. Saturday
Semifinals: Farmington/St. Mary’s vs. Grain Valley/Platte Co., Nov. 30
Semifinals: LHW/Liberty (Wentz.) vs. Camdenton/Webb City, Nov. 30
Show Me Bowl championship: 7 p.m. Dec. 6 in Columbia
Class 3 quarterfinals
Savannah at Odessa, 1 p.m. Saturday
Lutheran St. Charles at Trinity Catholic, 1 p.m. Saturday
Roosevelt at Kennett, 2 p.m. Saturday
Cassville at Blair Oaks, 2 p.m. Saturday
Semifinals: Lutheran/Trinity vs. Blair Oaks/Cassville, Nov. 30
Semifinals: Roosevelt/Kennett vs. Savannah/Odessa, Nov. 30
Show Me Bowl championship: 1 p.m. Dec. 7 in Columbia
Class 2 quarterfinals
Lutheran North at Scott City, 7 p.m. Friday
Summit Christian at Lathrop, 1 p.m. Saturday
Ava at Lamar, 1 p.m. Saturday
Clark County at Hallsville, 1 p.m. Saturday
Semifinals: Scott City/Lutheran N. vs. Summit Chr./Lathrop, Nov. 30
Semifinals: Ava/Lamar vs. Clark County/Hallsville, Nov. 30
Show Me Bowl championship: 3 p.m. Dec. 6 in Columbia
Class 1 quarterfinals
Thayer at Valley Catholic, 1 p.m. Saturday
South Harrison at Mid-Buchanan, 1 p.m. Saturday
Lincoln at Windsor, 1 p.m. Saturday
Marceline at South Calloway, 1 p.m. Saturday
Semifinals: Valley/Thayer vs. So. Harrison/Mid-Buchanan, Nov. 30
Semifinals: Lincoln/Windsor vs. Marceline/So. Calloway, Nov. 30
Show Me Bowl championship: 3 p.m. Dec. 7 in Colombia
8-man semifinals
Drexel with Miami at Mount City with Craig, 2 p.m. Saturday
Pattonsburg w/Gilman City, N. Harrison at Southwest w/Hale, Tina-Avalon, 1 p.m. Saturday
Show Me Bowl championship: 11 a.m. Nov. 30 in Columbia
KANSAS
Class 6A semifinals
Blue Valley vs. Olathe North (at ODAC), 7 p.m. Friday
Topeka at Derby, 7 p.m. Friday
State championship game: 1 p.m. Nov. 30 at Emporia State
Class 5A semifinals
Mill Valley at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m. Friday
Maize at Wichita Northwest, 7 p.m. Friday
State championship game: 1 p.m. Nov. 30 at Pitt State, Pittsburg
Class 4A semifinals
Bishop Miege at Paola, 7 p.m. Friday
Andover Central at McPherson, 7 p.m. Friday
State championship game: 1 p.m. Nov. 30 at Topeka Hummer Sports Complex
Class 3A semifinals
Topeka-Hayden at Perry Lecompton, 7 p.m. Friday
Cheney at Andale, 7 p.m. Friday
State championship game: 1 p.m. Nov. 30 at Hutchinson Comm. College
Class 2A semifinals
Riley County at Nemaha Central, 7 p.m. Friday
Hoisington at Norton Community, 7 p.m. Friday
State championship game: 1 p.m. Nov. 30 in Salina
Class 1A semifinals
Jackson Heights at Centralia, 7 p.m. Friday
Plainville at Smith Center, 7 p.m. Friday
State championship game: 1 p.m. Nov. 30 at Fort Hays State
8-player Div. I
Canton/Galva at Madison/Hamilton, 7 p.m. Friday
Leoti/Wichita County at St. Francis, 7 p.m. Friday
State championship game: 11 a.m. Nov. 30 at Newton
8-player Div. II
Axtell at Hanover, 7 p.m. Friday
Hutch-Central Christian at Osborne, 7 p.m. Friday
State championship game: 3 p.m. Nov. 30 at Newton
Comments