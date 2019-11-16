It’ll be Lee’s Summit vs. Lee’s Summit West for ticket to the state-title soccer game

The field is set for the boys high school soccer state semifinals in Missouri.

Lee’s Summit and Lee’s Summit West each advanced in Class 4 and will meet each other Friday evening for the right to play in the state championship game.

Platte County (Class 3) and Guadalupe Center Charter (Class 2) also moved into their respective semifinals Saturday.

All state semifinals and finals are next weekend in Fenton.

Here’s a recap of all of Saturday’s quarterfinal matches involving Kansas City-area teams.

Class 4

Unbeaten Lee’s Summit reached the big-school final four with a 3-0 home shutout of Park Hill South. Lee’s Summit (21-0) had advanced to the quarterfinal round with a 2-1 win over Rockhurst Wednesday.

Park Hill South (17-7), which reached the quarterfinals with a 5-0 shutout of Staley earlier in the week, just couldn’t get anything going against the Tigers Saturday.

Meanwhile, Lee’s Summit West only needed one goal to dispatch Jefferson City at home Saturday afternoon. It came in the second half to break a nil-nil tie. The Titans (19-5), 6-1 at home this season, reached the quarterfinals by beating 24-win Ozark 2-1 Wednesday.

Class 3

Platte County (25-1) dealt Grain Valley a 1-0 heartbreaker in Saturday’s quarterfinals as Aaron Cordova scored off a set piece late in overtime.

Grain Valley, which had gottwn out of the sectional round with its own 1-0 win over Belton Wednesday, finished 15-5-3.

Class 2

Guadalupe Center Charter rolled into the Class 2 state semifinals with a 4-0 shutout of St. Pius X (10-11-1). Guadalupe (20-2) next faces Southern Boone in the final four.

St. Pius X had posted the high score of the Class 2 sectionals earlier in the week, drilling Chillicothe for an 8-1 victory.

In another Saturday quarterfinal, Pleasant Hill couldn’t get on the board at home against Southern Boone, losing 4-0. Pleasant Hill, which advanced earlier in the week with a 1-0 double-overtime win over Monett, finishes its season 15-8.

Southern Boone improved to 25-2.

Class 1

Barstow lost 2-1 in overtime to unbeaten St. Paul Lutheran at Concordia in the boys Class 1 quarterfinals.

Barstow finished its season 14-8-1 while St. Paul advances to play Greenwood (16-4) in the Class 1 state semifinals with a record of 21-0-1.