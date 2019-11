Most of Missouri’s boys high school soccer quarterfinals are set: Here’s the schedule

UW mens soccer vs. Cal. Photo by Rob Sumner / Red Box Pictures.

Most of Missouri’s high school boys soccer quarterfinals are set around the state.

Kansas City-area schools advancing to the rounds of 8 in the four classifications’ brackets include:

Class 4 Lee’s Summit, Lee’s Summit West and Park Hill South; Class 3 Grain Valley and Platte County; Class 2 Pleasant Hill and St. Pius X; and Class 1 Barstow.

All classes’ quarterfinal games are scheduled for Saturday afternoon at various locations (see matchups below), with all semifinals and finals taking place next week (Nov. 22-23) in Fenton.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Class 4

Sectional results

Lee’s Summit 2, Rockhurst 1

Park Hill South 5, Staley 0

Lee’s Summit West 2, Ozark 1

Jefferson City 3, Central (Springfield) 0

Ft. Zumwalt West 3, Holt 2 (OT)

DeSmet 2, Pattonville 0

Lindbergh 4, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 2

Kirkwood vs. Christian Bros. College (Thursday)

Quarterfinal schedule

All games Saturday

Ft. Zumwalt West at DeSmet, 1 p.m.

Jefferson City at Lee’s Summit West, 2 p.m.

Park Hill South at Lee’s Summit, 2 p.m.

Lindberg vs. CBC/Kirkwood winner, 4 p.m.

Class 3

Sectional results

Grain Valley 1, Belton 0 (Tuesday)

Hillsboro 3, North County 1

Rockwood Summit 4, Fort Zumwalt South 0

St. Dominic 2, Rolla 1

Helias Catholic 2, Glendale 1

Neosho w/Neosho Christian 2, Willard 0

Platte County 2, Van Horn 1 (OT)

Webster Groves vs. Ladue Horton Watkins (6 p.m. Thursday)

Quarterfinal schedule

All games Saturday

Platte County at Grain Valley, 1 p.m.

St. Dominic at Rockwood Summit, 2 p.m.

Helias Catholic at Neosho w/Neosho Christian, 2 p.m.

Webster Groves/Ladue Horton Watkins winner at Hillsboro, time TBD

Class 2

Sectional results

Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) 6, Lutheran South 1

John Burroughs 8, Metro 0

Southern Boone 3, Springfield Catholic 2

Pleasant Hill 1, Monett 0 (2OT)

Guadalupe Centers 1, St. Michael the Archangel 0

St. Pius X (KC) 8, Chillicothe 1

Priory vs. Orchard Farm (Thursday)

Christian vs. Kirksville (Thursday)

Quarterfinal schedule

All games Saturday

Southern Boone at Pleasant Hill, 1 p.m.

St. Pius X vs. Guadalupe Centers, time/site TBD

Notre Dame vs. John Burroughs, time/site TBD

Priory/Orchard Farm winner vs. Christian/Kirksville winner

Class 1

Quarterfinal schedule

All games Saturday

Principia at Saxony Lutheran, 1 p.m.

Lutheran North vs. Father Tolton, 1 p.m. at Columbia College

Laquey vs. Greenwood, 1 p.m. at Waynesville Middle School

Barstow at St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia), 1 p.m.