Raymore-Peculiar runs its way to Missouri high school cross country state championship

Rockhurst’s Wes Porter won the Missour Class 4 boys state title Saturday at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia. Special to The Star

Raymore-Peculiar High School had a day to remember at the Missouri state cross country meet.

On the boys side, Ray-Pec was crowned the team champion for Class 4 on the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia.

Ray-Pec had 104 points, 15 points ahead of runner-up St. Louis University High’s 119.

Rockhurst’s Wesley Porter won the Class 4 5-kilometer race with a time of 15 minutes, 7.4 seconds. Braden Zaner of Ray-Pec was fourth at 15:26.0.

Michael Rebello of Excelsior Springs won the Class 3 boys race with a time of 15:29.4.

Calvary Lutheran finished third in Class 1.

On the girls side, Lee’s Summit West was the state champion in Class 4. Lee’s Summit West’s 109 points edged out Columbia Rock Bridge by three.

In Class 3, Smithville finished third, as did Lawson in Class 2 and Kansas City Lutheran in Class 1.

Mya Trober of Blue Springs took second in the Class 3 race. Trober ran the 5k course in 18:13.0.

Smithville’s Olivia Littleton raced to third place in Class 3 with a time of 18:46.3.

