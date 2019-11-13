High school football playoffs: Here’s this week’s schedule across Kansas, Missouri

Greg Riddle (right), the quarterback for Blue Valley West, tried to work his way around the Shawnee Mission Northwest defense during Friday night’s game at Shawnee Mission North Stadium. Special to The Star

Here are this week’s high school football playoff pairings for Kansas and Missouri.

Kansas: sectionals (state quarterfinals)

Note: All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless noted.

CLASS 6A

BV North at Blue Valley

BV West at Olathe North

Manhattan at Derby

Junction City at Topeka High

CLASS 5A

Mill Valley at De Soto

BV Southwest at St. Thomas Aquinas

Bishop Carroll at Wichita Northwest

Maize at Maize South

CLASS 4A

Bishop Miege at Tonganoixe

Chanute at Paola

Arkansas City at McPherson

Buhler at Andover Central

CLASS 3A

Frontenac at Topeka Hayden, 6 p.m.

Prairie View at Perry-Lecompton

Cheney at Scott Community, 6 p.m.

Andale at Beloit

CLASS 2A

Humboldt at Nemaha Central

Silver Lake at Riley County

Conway Springs at Norton Community, 6 p.m.

Garden Plain at Hoisington

CLASS 1A

St. Mary’s Colgan at Jackson Heights, 6 p.m.

Centralia at Olpe

Smith Center at Sedgwick, 6 p.m.

Plainville at Inman

8-PLAYER, DIVISION I

Madison/Hamilton at Caldwell

South Central at Canton-Galva, 6:30 p.m.

Little River at Wichita County, 6 p.m.

St. Francis at Hodgeman County, 6 p.m.

8-PLAYER, DIVISION II

Hanover at St. Paul, 5 p.m.

Centre at Axtell

Osborne at South Barber, 6 p.m.

Thunder Ridge at Central Christian, 6 p.m.

Missouri: district finals

Note: All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless noted.

CLASS 6

Francis Howell at DeSmet

Raymore-Peculiar at Liberty North

Troy Buchanan at Ft. Zumwalt West

Marquette at Joplin

CLASS 5

Fox at Jackson

Vianney at Eureka

Raytown at Fort Osage

North Kansas City at Staley

McCluer North at Chaminade

Columbia Battle at Ft. Zumwalt North

Springfield Glendale at Waynesville

Nixa at Carthage

CLASS 4

Central - Cape Girardeau at Farmington

St. Mary’s (St. Louis) at McCluer

Harrisonville at Grain Valley

Platte County at Lincoln Prep

Rockwood Summit at Ladue Horton Watkins

Hannibal at Liberty (Wentzville)

Lebanon at Camdenton

Bolivar at Webb City

CLASS 3

Ste. Genevieve at Kennett

St. Francis Borgia at Roosevelt, 1 p.m. Saturday

Center at Odessa

Chillicothe at Savannah

Priory at Trinity Catholic

Mexico at Lutheran St. Charles

Buffalo at Blair Oaks

Seneca at Cassville

CLASS 2

Caruthersville at Scott City

Lift for Life Academy at Lutheran North

Lafayette County at Summit Christian

Lathrop at Maryville

Willow Springs at Ava

Lamar at Fair Grove

Christian at Hallsville

Palmyra at Clark County

CLASS 1

Hayti at Valle Catholic

Pierce City at Thayer

Penney at Mid-Buchanan

Putnam County at South Harrison

Skyline at Lincoln

Windsor at Adrian

Sweet Springs/Malta Bend at Marceline

South Callaway at Brentwood

8-MAN

Drexel/Miami at Appleton City/Montrose/Ballard

Mound City/Craig at Tarkio/Fairfax

North Shelby at Southwest (Livingston County)/Hale/Tina-Avalon

Worth County/Northeast Nodaway at Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison