High School Sports
High school football playoffs: Here’s this week’s schedule across Kansas, Missouri
Here are this week’s high school football playoff pairings for Kansas and Missouri.
Kansas: sectionals (state quarterfinals)
Note: All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless noted.
CLASS 6A
BV North at Blue Valley
BV West at Olathe North
Manhattan at Derby
Junction City at Topeka High
CLASS 5A
Mill Valley at De Soto
BV Southwest at St. Thomas Aquinas
Bishop Carroll at Wichita Northwest
Maize at Maize South
CLASS 4A
Bishop Miege at Tonganoixe
Chanute at Paola
Arkansas City at McPherson
Buhler at Andover Central
CLASS 3A
Frontenac at Topeka Hayden, 6 p.m.
Prairie View at Perry-Lecompton
Cheney at Scott Community, 6 p.m.
Andale at Beloit
CLASS 2A
Humboldt at Nemaha Central
Silver Lake at Riley County
Conway Springs at Norton Community, 6 p.m.
Garden Plain at Hoisington
CLASS 1A
St. Mary’s Colgan at Jackson Heights, 6 p.m.
Centralia at Olpe
Smith Center at Sedgwick, 6 p.m.
Plainville at Inman
8-PLAYER, DIVISION I
Madison/Hamilton at Caldwell
South Central at Canton-Galva, 6:30 p.m.
Little River at Wichita County, 6 p.m.
St. Francis at Hodgeman County, 6 p.m.
8-PLAYER, DIVISION II
Hanover at St. Paul, 5 p.m.
Centre at Axtell
Osborne at South Barber, 6 p.m.
Thunder Ridge at Central Christian, 6 p.m.
Missouri: district finals
Note: All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless noted.
CLASS 6
Francis Howell at DeSmet
Raymore-Peculiar at Liberty North
Troy Buchanan at Ft. Zumwalt West
Marquette at Joplin
CLASS 5
Fox at Jackson
Vianney at Eureka
Raytown at Fort Osage
North Kansas City at Staley
McCluer North at Chaminade
Columbia Battle at Ft. Zumwalt North
Springfield Glendale at Waynesville
Nixa at Carthage
CLASS 4
Central - Cape Girardeau at Farmington
St. Mary’s (St. Louis) at McCluer
Harrisonville at Grain Valley
Platte County at Lincoln Prep
Rockwood Summit at Ladue Horton Watkins
Hannibal at Liberty (Wentzville)
Lebanon at Camdenton
Bolivar at Webb City
CLASS 3
Ste. Genevieve at Kennett
St. Francis Borgia at Roosevelt, 1 p.m. Saturday
Center at Odessa
Chillicothe at Savannah
Priory at Trinity Catholic
Mexico at Lutheran St. Charles
Buffalo at Blair Oaks
Seneca at Cassville
CLASS 2
Caruthersville at Scott City
Lift for Life Academy at Lutheran North
Lafayette County at Summit Christian
Lathrop at Maryville
Willow Springs at Ava
Lamar at Fair Grove
Christian at Hallsville
Palmyra at Clark County
CLASS 1
Hayti at Valle Catholic
Pierce City at Thayer
Penney at Mid-Buchanan
Putnam County at South Harrison
Skyline at Lincoln
Windsor at Adrian
Sweet Springs/Malta Bend at Marceline
South Callaway at Brentwood
8-MAN
Drexel/Miami at Appleton City/Montrose/Ballard
Mound City/Craig at Tarkio/Fairfax
North Shelby at Southwest (Livingston County)/Hale/Tina-Avalon
Worth County/Northeast Nodaway at Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison
