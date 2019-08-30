High School Sports

Live KC-area prep football scoreboard for Missouri schools (Kansas starts next week)

The Kansas City Star

The Star is once again partnering with ScoreStream for real-time collection and reporting of high school sports results.

Every Friday night, you’ll find up-to-the-minute scores on KansasCity.com from high school football games across The Kansas City Star’s coverage area.

Missouri schools have launched their football seasons. Kansas-side schools kick off play next week.

Coaches, parents and fans are invited to help report scores by using the ScoreStream mobile app (download information here). ScoreStream is a crowd-sourcing-based operation that enables us to increase the number of Friday night football scores we’re able to gather and report.

The ScoreStream app also enables users to upload photos and video clips from the games they’re watching.

